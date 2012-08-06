CRT Pro Dashboard Multi Timeframe Liquidity
- Osmar Gabriel Medina Flores
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
CRT Pro Dashboard – Multi Timeframe Candle Range Theory Tool
CRT Pro Dashboard is a professional multi-timeframe Candle Range Theory (CRT) analysis tool designed for traders who focus on range-based market behavior, liquidity interaction, and structured price expansion.
The indicator continuously scans multiple timeframes to detect valid CRT formations, tracks their progression in real time, and displays their status through a clean, intuitive dashboard directly on the chart.
🔹 What the indicator does
-
Automatically detects CRT formations based on candle range behavior
-
Identifies BUY or SELL CRT direction according to candle acceptance within the previous range
-
Draws key CRT reference levels on the chart:
-
Liquidity level
-
Range target level
-
-
Monitors each CRT until it is:
-
Completed (range expansion)
-
Failed
-
Or invalidated by a contra-CRT
-
-
Tracks CRT states independently across multiple timeframes
🔹 Multi-Timeframe CRT Dashboard
The dashboard provides a real-time overview of CRT status across selected timeframes, displaying:
-
Active CRT direction (BUY / SELL)
-
Contra CRT conditions
-
Inactive or completed states
Each timeframe is color-coded for immediate visual clarity.
🔹 Supported Timeframes
Fully configurable per user:
-
MN1, W1, D1
-
H12, H8, H6
-
H4, H3, H2
-
H1, M15
🔹 Designed for CRT Traders
-
Ideal for traders using Candle Range Theory
-
Useful for liquidity-based and structure-focused trading models
-
Designed to support discretionary decision-making
-
Clean visuals without traditional indicators
⚠️ Important Notes
-
This indicator does not generate trade signals
-
No entries, exits, stop loss, or take profit suggestions are provided
-
The tool is strictly for market structure and CRT analysis
Trading involves risk. This tool is intended to assist analysis, not replace proper risk management.