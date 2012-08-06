CRT Pro Dashboard Multi Timeframe Liquidity

CRT Pro Dashboard – Multi Timeframe Candle Range Theory Tool

CRT Pro Dashboard is a professional multi-timeframe Candle Range Theory (CRT) analysis tool designed for traders who focus on range-based market behavior, liquidity interaction, and structured price expansion.

The indicator continuously scans multiple timeframes to detect valid CRT formations, tracks their progression in real time, and displays their status through a clean, intuitive dashboard directly on the chart.

🔹 What the indicator does

  • Automatically detects CRT formations based on candle range behavior

  • Identifies BUY or SELL CRT direction according to candle acceptance within the previous range

  • Draws key CRT reference levels on the chart:

    • Liquidity level

    • Range target level

  • Monitors each CRT until it is:

    • Completed (range expansion)

    • Failed

    • Or invalidated by a contra-CRT

  • Tracks CRT states independently across multiple timeframes

🔹 Multi-Timeframe CRT Dashboard

The dashboard provides a real-time overview of CRT status across selected timeframes, displaying:

  • Active CRT direction (BUY / SELL)

  • Contra CRT conditions

  • Inactive or completed states

Each timeframe is color-coded for immediate visual clarity.

🔹 Supported Timeframes

Fully configurable per user:

  • MN1, W1, D1

  • H12, H8, H6

  • H4, H3, H2

  • H1, M15

🔹 Designed for CRT Traders

  • Ideal for traders using Candle Range Theory

  • Useful for liquidity-based and structure-focused trading models

  • Designed to support discretionary decision-making

  • Clean visuals without traditional indicators

    DASHBOARD COLOR EXPLANATION (ENGLISH)

    The dashboard displays the status of the CRT pattern detected on each enabled timeframe.

    Colors do not represent trading signals, but the current state of the pattern:

    🟢 Green (BUY)
    An active bullish CRT is present on that timeframe.

    🔴 Red (SELL)
    An active bearish CRT is present on that timeframe.

    🟠 Orange (CONTRA)
    An active CRT exists, but a subsequent CRT in the opposite direction was detected on the same timeframe.
    This indicates structural conflict.

    Gray (—)
    No active CRT is present on that timeframe.

    🔹 LINE COLOR CHANGES (ENGLISH)

    When a CRT is detected, the indicator draws two horizontal lines:

    • Reference level (liquidity)

    • Target level (structural TP)

    Line colors reflect the CRT status:

    🟢 / 🔴 → Active CRT (BUY or SELL)
    🟠 → CONTRA state
    🔵 → Target reached (CRT completed)
    ⚫ / Gray → CRT invalidated

    This visual feedback allows traders to quickly identify whether the CRT is active, completed, or failed.

    The DEMO version of this indicator:

    • Works only inside the Strategy Tester

    • Cannot be attached to live or demo charts

    This is a standard MQL5 Market limitation.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • This indicator does not generate trade signals

  • No entries, exits, stop loss, or take profit suggestions are provided

  • The tool is strictly for market structure and CRT analysis

Trading involves risk. This tool is intended to assist analysis, not replace proper risk management.


