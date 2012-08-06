CRT Pro Dashboard Multi Timeframe Liquidity

Ideal for traders using Candle Range Theory

Useful for liquidity-based and structure-focused trading models

Clean visuals without traditional indicators

DASHBOARD COLOR EXPLANATION (ENGLISH)

The dashboard displays the status of the CRT pattern detected on each enabled timeframe.

Colors do not represent trading signals, but the current state of the pattern:

🟢 Green (BUY)

An active bullish CRT is present on that timeframe.

🔴 Red (SELL)

An active bearish CRT is present on that timeframe.

🟠 Orange (CONTRA)

An active CRT exists, but a subsequent CRT in the opposite direction was detected on the same timeframe.

This indicates structural conflict.

⚪ Gray (—)

No active CRT is present on that timeframe.

🔹 LINE COLOR CHANGES (ENGLISH)

When a CRT is detected, the indicator draws two horizontal lines:

Reference level (liquidity)

Target level (structural TP)

Line colors reflect the CRT status:

🟢 / 🔴 → Active CRT (BUY or SELL)

🟠 → CONTRA state

🔵 → Target reached (CRT completed)

⚫ / Gray → CRT invalidated

This visual feedback allows traders to quickly identify whether the CRT is active, completed, or failed.

The DEMO version of this indicator:

Works only inside the Strategy Tester

Cannot be attached to live or demo charts

This is a standard MQL5 Market limitation.