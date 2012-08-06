CRT Pro Dashboard Multi Timeframe Liquidity

CRT Pro Dashboard – Multi Timeframe Candle Range Theory Tool

CRT Pro Dashboard is a professional multi-timeframe Candle Range Theory (CRT) analysis tool designed for traders who focus on range-based market behavior, liquidity interaction, and structured price expansion.

The indicator continuously scans multiple timeframes to detect valid CRT formations, tracks their progression in real time, and displays their status through a clean, intuitive dashboard directly on the chart.

🔹 What the indicator does

Automatically detects CRT formations based on candle range behavior

Identifies BUY or SELL CRT direction according to candle acceptance within the previous range

Draws key CRT reference levels on the chart: Liquidity level Range target level

Monitors each CRT until it is: Completed (range expansion) Failed Or invalidated by a contra-CRT

Tracks CRT states independently across multiple timeframes

🔹 Multi-Timeframe CRT Dashboard

The dashboard provides a real-time overview of CRT status across selected timeframes, displaying:

Active CRT direction (BUY / SELL)

Contra CRT conditions

Inactive or completed states

Each timeframe is color-coded for immediate visual clarity.

🔹 Supported Timeframes

Fully configurable per user:

MN1, W1, D1

H12, H8, H6

H4, H3, H2

H1, M15

🔹 Designed for CRT Traders

Ideal for traders using Candle Range Theory

Useful for liquidity-based and structure-focused trading models

Designed to support discretionary decision-making

Clean visuals without traditional indicators

⚠️ Important Notes

This indicator does not generate trade signals

No entries, exits, stop loss, or take profit suggestions are provided

The tool is strictly for market structure and CRT analysis

Trading involves risk. This tool is intended to assist analysis, not replace proper risk management.