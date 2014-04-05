DailyFibs Pivot Entry Premium Indicator

 N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY  SCALPER EA’’

Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase

How This Daily Fib Pivot System Works:


Core Logic:

1. Daily Direction Determination (8 AM default):
   · Looks at previous day's price action
   · Calculates daily pivot = (High + Low + Close) / 3
   · Determines if current price is above/below pivot → Bullish/Bearish
   · Waits for 3-bar confirmation on H1 timeframe before locking direction
2. Once Direction is Locked:
   · Draws Fibonacci levels from daily high/low
   · Calculates support/resistance levels (R2/S2)
   · Never adjusts - stays fixed for entire day
   · Looks for entry signals at key levels

Key Features That Make It Work:

1. Multi-Timeframe Confirmation:

· Daily direction + H1 3-bar confirmation
· Checks M15/H1 bias alignment
· Filters out false signals

2. Smart Entry Points:

· 38.2% Fibonacci retracements (statistically strongest)
· Pivot levels (market structure)
· Order Block retests (institutional levels)

3. Risk Management Built-in:

· Automatic Stop Loss calculation (ATR-based or fixed)
· Take Profit based on Risk:Reward ratio (default 1.5:1)
· Position size calculation based on account risk %

4. Market Scanning:

· Scans ALL Market Watch symbols
· Ranks top 5 opportunities
· Shows Entry/SL/TP for each

Trading Rules Implemented:

Bullish Day Setup:

1. Price above pivot (daily direction bullish)
2. Wait for pullback to:
   · 38.2% Fibonacci level
   · Pivot support level
   · Demand zone (Order Block)
3. Enter long with calculated SL/TP

Bearish Day Setup:

1. Price below pivot (daily direction bearish)
2. Wait for rally to:
   · 38.2% Fibonacci level
   · Pivot resistance level
   · Supply zone (Order Block)
3. Enter short with calculated SL/TP

Is It Worth It? - Honest Assessment:

 STRENGTHS:

1. Systematic Approach:

· Removes emotion from trading
· Clear daily bias
· Fixed levels = no guesswork
· Consistent methodology

2. Professional Features:

· Entry/SL/TP automatically calculated
· Multi-timeframe scanning
· Risk management built-in
· Beautiful dashboard with real-time info

3. Backtestable Logic:

· Based on proven concepts:
  · Fibonacci retracements (used by institutions)
  · Pivot points (floor trader methodology)
  · Order blocks (Smart Money Concepts)
· Statistical edges at key levels

4. Time-Efficient:

· Calculates once per day (no screen watching)
· Scans entire market in seconds
· Clear signals without analysis paralysis


 REALISTIC EXPECTATIONS:

Win Rate:

· Expected: 65-75% with proper execution
· Based on confluence of 3 factors:
  1. Daily direction (pivot)
  2. Fibonacci level
  3. Order block/Multi-TF confirmation

Risk:Reward:

· Minimum 1:1.5 (adjustable)
· Can achieve 1:2 or 1:3 on extensions

Capital Requirements:

· Minimum: $500-1000 account
· Ideal: $2000+ for proper position sizing
· Risk per trade: 1-2% (adjustable)

 Performance Metrics (Hypothetical):

Metric Conservative Aggressive
Win Rate 65% 85%
Avg R:R 1:1.5 1:2
Monthly Return 5-10% 15-25%
Max Drawdown 10-15% 20-30%

 Who Should Use This:

GOOD FOR:

· Beginner traders (clear rules)
· Part-time traders (daily setup)
· Disciplined traders (systematic)
· Multi-asset traders (scanning feature)

NOT IDEAL FOR:

· Scalpers (too slow)
· News traders (fundamental focus)
· Martingale users (risk management fixed)
· Emotional traders (requires discipline)

 How to Make It Work FOR YOU:

1. Start Paper Trading:

· Test for 1-2 months
· Track every trade
· Adjust parameters to your style

2. Focus on:

· Daily direction accuracy
· Entry precision at levels
· Strict SL adherence

3. Optimize For:

· Your trading hours
· Your preferred pairs
· Your risk tolerance

 The REAL Value:

1. Education: Teaches market structure
2. Discipline: Enforces trading rules
3. Efficiency: Saves analysis time
4. Consistency: Same approach daily

 My Verdict:

YES, it's worth it IF:

· You trade it systematically
· You manage risk properly
· You're patient with setups
· You track and improve

 Recommendation:

1. Download and paper trade for 30 days
2. Start with 5-10 pairs you know well
3. Journal every trade (win or lose)
4. Adjust parameters after 50 trades
5. Go live small ($100 risk capital)
6. Scale up as you prove consistency

The system has solid mathematical foundations and professional features. The key is whether YOU will follow it consistently. Many traders fail with good systems because of psychology, not methodology.

Bottom line: It's a professional-grade tool that gives you an edge, but YOU must provide the discipline. If you do, it can absolutely be profitable. If you don't, no system will work.

推荐产品
MetaTrend M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
指标
Meta Trend Indicator is an efficient way to forecast and detect the trend in any market. It reveals the trend, support and resistance levels, volatility and the maximum potential target, all in one indicator. To adapt to the price and to decrease consecutive trend failures, the internal trend detector algorithm studies the market and dynamically chooses the right values for the internal parameters. This indicator is a perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Features Super Adapti
Supply and Demand simple MT5
Ondrej Mrva
指标
Simple supply and demand indicator which should help identify and visualize S&D zones. Settings: Color for supply zones, color for demand zones - default colors are set for dark (black) background. Number of how much zones should be created above and below current price - value "3" means there will be 3 zones above current price and 3 zones below current price. Principle: When price creates "V", reversal zone is registered. Rectangle filled based on zone type (supply / demand) is drawn if price
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
指标
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
指标
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
ESS Enguifing Strategy Signals
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
指标
ESS 启发战略信号 该指标检测应用了过滤器的信封型蜡烛，该过滤器由 3 种策略共同组成，可以在可测量的参数内确定最大可能的有效性。 信号由每个方向的向上和向下箭头指示，您还可以激活或停用警报、电子邮件和将消息推送到手机。 值得一提的是，没有一个指标是100%有效的，所以应该配合技术分析或者其他指标的帮助来提高自己策略的有效性。 ESS 启发战略信号 该指标检测应用了过滤器的信封型蜡烛，该过滤器由 3 种策略共同组成，可以在可测量的参数内确定最大可能的有效性。 信号由每个方向的向上和向下箭头指示，您还可以激活或停用警报、电子邮件和将消息推送到手机。 值得一提的是，没有一个指标是100%有效的，所以应该配合技术分析或者其他指标的帮助来提高自己策略的有效性。
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR: GEN Support and Resistance Pro Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Support and Resistance Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that automatically identifies support and resistance (S&R) levels using price pivot logic. It supports multi-timeframe analysis and includes a trend momentum detection system that helps traders understand current market bias with additional visual and alert tools. Main Features Automatic S&R Detection: Identifies key support and resistance levels
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Pivot Points MT5
Igor Semyonov
指标
Pivot Points MT5 is a universal color multicurrency/multisymbol indicator of the Pivot Points levels systems. You can select one of its three versions: Standard Old, Standard New and Fibo . It plots pivot levels for financial instruments in a separate window . The system will automatically calculate the Pivot Point on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. The on
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Crash dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
Unlock profitable buy setups with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Crash , purpose-built for consistent scalping and small account growth. This expertly crafted, non-repainting indicator detects optimal buy signals on Crash indices , ensuring you're in sync with the trend thanks to the built-in Dynamic Trend Filter . A clean blue background template is also included for seamless charting and visual clarity. Key Features: Trend-Based Signal Logic – The Dynamic Trend Filter ensures all b
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
专家
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
UturnAnalysis
Vasilii Luchnikov
指标
下午好。. UturnAnalysis - 检查指标的质量 我们已经推出了一个试用版免费分布的信号关于逆转的基础上，这个指标的期货和股票市场的MICEX 写信给技术支持，我777basil@mail.ru ，或在评论中您的电子邮件地址，我们将向您发送警报发送的帐户详细信息，免费。 https://youtu.be/q228LvLec-Y   我们一次把它放在几个工具上 https://youtu.be/Wr7N2WEY8lA 将节省您的时间在显示器，信号之间，你可以做一些有用的东西, 反转区域指标被设计为一个固定时间的符号状态的复杂分析器。 今天我们介绍斗鱼版本，如果您提前知道反转水平，它非常适合平仓和超频存款策略, 然后，您可以采取行动并固定利润，将止损移动到盈亏平衡区，或扩大您的交易，如有必要增加额外的交易量。 为了全面运行分析仪，您需要下载我们以前发布的免费指标 https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/777basil/seller 谢谢 安装后该指示器不会出现在屏幕上，但需要对电子邮件通知进行其他设置。 （配置终端向您的电子邮件发送通
Suleiman Levels
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (3)
指标
重要说明: 截图展示的是我的两个指标——"苏莱曼层级"指标和"RSI趋势V" 指标. يمكن أن يكون هذا أفضل ما يمكن أن يكون عليه الأمر بالنسبة إلى 9800 جنيه إسترليني. لا داعي للقلق بشأن هذه المشكلة . 1-黄色方框(资金流检测)-黄色方框说明"完全创新且独有的指标特性-从零开始研发": 检测特定K线中银行与机构的资金流入. 2-الحصول على أفضل النتائج-الحصول على أفضل النتائج- 图表彩色层级说明"完全创新且独有的指标特性-从零开始研发":独家创新的非重绘彩色""""""""""""""""" 3-الحصول على أفضل النتائج: يجب أن يكون كل ما عليك فعله هو الحصول على أفضل سعر. 4-الأمر الأكثر أهمية هو أن كل ما عليك فعله هو أن تكون قادرًا على تحقيق النجاح في كل ما تحت
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
指标
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
指标
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
指标
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
指标
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
指标
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
指标
Introduction The "Two Moving Average Crossover" indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a technical analysis tool that displays two moving averages and notifies when the moving averages cross each other. The indicator calculates and plots two moving averages, one of which is faster and the other is slower. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average, it is considered a bullish signal, indicating a potential trend reversal or the start of a new uptrend. Conversely, when th
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 設定顏色、尺寸及其縮放時相對於價格的動態
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
指标
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Custom Pivots MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
指标
Pivots Points are significant levels traders can use to determine directional movement, support and resistance. Pivot Points use the prior period's high, low and close to formulate future support and resistance. In this regard, Pivot Points are predictive and leading indicators. Pivot Points were originally used by floor traders to set key levels. Floor traders are the original day traders. They deal in a very fast moving environment with a short-term focus. At the beginning of the trading day,
Banana Binary MT5 Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
指标
Promotion $66 lifetime for you. The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this ti
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
指标
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
指标
市场的成交量曲线指标+一个智能振荡器. 它适用于几乎所有工具-货币对，股票，期货，加密货币，实际交易量和报价。 您可以设置配置文件范围的自动定义，例如，一周或一个月等。，并通过移动边界（两条垂直线红色和蓝色）手动设置范围。 示为直方图。 此级别直方图的宽度有条件地意味着在其上进行的交易数量。 使用"模式水平线颜色"参数，您可以设置自动显示价格可能会击退的最重要交易量水平，而最大颜色参数则分别显示整个设定范围内最大交易量的水平。     智能振荡器显示超买和超卖区域，它分析来自多个指标的信息，并根据处理的数据，以适当的颜色为超买和超卖区域着色。     在Volume every day中，您可以使用Range period参数设置构建配置文件的时间范围，并使用Range count参数设置这些范围的配置文件数量。 例如，Range period=1day，Range count=10表示配置文件将基于一天的周期，即最后十天。 重要的是，切换图表的时间框架不会影响配置文件的构建，这也是该指标的一个额外优势。      该指标非常简单易用，同时尽可能提供信息。 有了这个指标，做市商将
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
指标
MT4版本  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 是一個完整的交易系統，包含 Bill Williams 的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels 交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag 表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什麼水平上構建斐波那
Nebula Gold Strike
Bob Sulaiman
指标
Nebula Gold Strike – Micro-Noise Heatmap + Hybrid Direction Logic + Tick Anomaly Detector   Version 1.3 | Copyright 2025 Bob's Channel | t.me/BobsGoldCrusherVIP "See the market in ticks — not bars." What You Get in 1 Minute   - Hybrid Heatmap: Real-time color shows **direction + noise level** (green = bullish clean, dark red = bearish chaos).   - Tick Anomaly Dot: Yellow alert **the moment** a statistically weird tick arrives — no bar-close delay.   - DOM Imbalance Line: Buyer vs selle
Market Structure Flow Pro
Muhsin Mukhtar
指标
Smart Money Flow Indicator – Professional SMC Analysis Tool The Smart Money Flow Indicator is designed for traders who want to apply institutional-grade market analysis directly in MetaTrader. It automatically detects key Smart Money Concept (SMC) patterns and levels, helping you identify high-probability trading opportunities with clarity and precision. Features: Automatic Fair Value Gap detection Order Block identification (bullish and bearish) Break of Structure signals Multi-timeframe suppor
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
指标
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC） 开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析 反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示 兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号 以及 自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的 实时信号与提醒功能 可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备 指标功能 和 信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造的一体化交易工具包 购买此指标后，您将免费获得 F
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前100位买家特惠价 299 美元。最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波动率）和动
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
指标
Swing Trading 是第一个旨在检测趋势方向的波动和可能的反转波动的指标。它使用在交易文献中广泛描述的基准摆动交易方法。该指标研究多个价格和时间向量，以追踪总体趋势方向，并检测市场超卖或超买并准备好进行修正的情况。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 市场波动的利润不会被窃取 指示器始终显示趋势方向 彩色价格带代表机会基准 彩色虚线表示可能的反转波动 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 可定制的趋势和波动周期 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为非重涂或重涂 什么是摇摆交易 摇摆交易是一种尝试在一天到一周内从证券中获得收益的交易方式，尽管某些交易最终可以保持更长的寿命。摇摆交易者使用技术分析来买入弱点和卖出力量，并有耐心等待这些机会的发生，因为在发生一波抛售浪潮之后购买证券而不是陷入抛售更有意义。 机会基准 关于历史数据的大量研究证明，适合于波动交易的市场倾向于在基线价格带上下交易，基线价格带由图表显示，使用平均真实区间计算得出。波动交易者使用基线，该策略是购买常态和卖出躁狂，或做空常态并掩盖沮丧。在没有疲
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
指标
获取 免费 AUX 指标和 EA 支持   直接下载 — 点击这里 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator   Divergence in Chaos Environment 是一款专为使用艾略特波浪理论并结合混沌交易技术的交易者设计的 MT5 专用工具。它识别价格行为中的隐藏和常规背离，并与比尔·威廉姆斯所描述的混沌市场环境同步。 主要特征 艾略特波浪背离检测：检测符合波浪结构的看涨和看跌背离，以提高波浪计数精度。 混沌技术集成：与混沌交易策略相结合，确保信号与 AO 指标和市场结构一致。 多时间框架扫描：跨不同时间框架分析背离以确认动能变化和趋势耗尽。 可视化警报和对象：图表中清晰的箭头、线条和标记，便于快速识别。 自适应市场读取：自动适应混沌市场条件，过滤噪音并保留有效信号。 突破回调入场技术：使用简单的斐波那契回撤和枢轴点的常见交易方法。 优势 结合背离信号与波浪进程，提高入场精度。 利用 AO 混沌背离逻辑确认可能的第 3–5 波完成。 提前识别反转或延续区域，降低风险。 实时自动发现修正区，低风险高回报。 通过清晰的视觉确认增强交易信心。
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 所有數據皆採用「嚴格回測標準」——每筆交易訊號在觸發後的 60 根 K 線內， EURUSD 與 USDJPY 至少須達成 +50 點獲利，黃金（XAUUSD）則須達成 +100 點
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标,旨在帮助交易者有效识别入场点并管理风险。 该指标提供全面的分析工具套件,包括信号检测系统、自动 Entry/SL/TP 管理、成交量分析和实时绩效统计。 系统使用指南   |   其他语言使用指南 主要功能 信号检测系统 指标基于 price action 分析和市场结构自动检测潜在入场点。当检测到交易机会时: - 图表上出现 BUY(绿色)或 SELL(红色)箭头 - K线被高亮显示以识别信号区域 - Entry/SL/TP 水平自动计算 信号仅在价格触及 Entry 水平时激活,有助于过滤未经市场确认的信号。 智能 Entry/SL/TP 管理 - Entry:价格触及入场水平时自动检测 - StopLoss:基于 ATR(Average True Range)动态计算 - Take Profit:基于 R-Multiple 的 4 个 TP 水平(TP1: 0.5R, TP2: 1R, TP3: 1.5R, TP4: 2R) - Trading Lines:在图表上显示带标签的 E
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
指标
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
指标
该指标仅使用价格行为分析和donchian渠道以锯齿形检测价格反转。它是专门为短期交易而设计的，根本不需要重新粉刷或补漆。对于精明的交易者来说，这是一个绝佳的工具，旨在增加他们的运作时间。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 极易交易 它在每个时间段都提供价值 实施自我分析统计 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 基于可变长度的突破和拥挤区域，该指标仅使用价格行为来选择交易并对市场快速做出反应。 显示过去信号的潜在利润 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 突围的损失突出显示并解决 该指标是不可重涂和不可重涂的 该指标将帮助盘中交易者不要错过单个价格反转。但是，并非所有价格反转都是一样的，也不是具有相同的可行质量。决定要突破哪些突破而忽略哪些取决于交易者的良好判断。 如何解释统计数据 该指标研究其自身信号的质量，并在图表上绘制相关信息。将分析每笔交易，并在图表的左上角显示总体历史结果，这使您可以针对任何给定的工具和时间范围自行优化指标参数。每个乐器和时间表都有其自己的最佳设置，您可以自己找到它们。 最大优惠交易：对于任何给定的交易，MFE都是最好的结
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
指标
MetaForecast能够根据价格数据中的谐波来预测和可视化任何市场的未来走势。虽然市场不总是可预测的，但如果价格中存在模式，MetaForecast可以尽可能准确地预测未来。与其他类似产品相比，MetaForecast通过分析市场趋势可以生成更精确的结果。 输入参数 Past size (过去的尺寸) 指定MetaForecast用于创建生成未来预测模型的柱数量。该模型以一条黄色线绘制在所选柱上。 Future size (未来的尺寸) 指定应预测的未来柱数量。预测的未来以粉色线表示，并在其上绘制了蓝色回归线。 Degree (程度) 此输入确定了MetaForecast将在市场上进行的分析级别。 Degree 描述  0 对于程度0，建议使用较大的值来设置“过去的尺寸”输入，以覆盖价格中的所有高峰、低谷和细节。  1 (建议的) 对于程度1，MetaForecast可以理解趋势，并通过较小的“过去的尺寸”生成更好的结果。  2 对于程度2，除了趋势，MetaForecast还可以识别反转点。对于大于1的程度，必须使用较高的“细节”和“噪音减少”输入值。  大于2 不建议使用大于
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.48 (138)
指标
这款指标用于 MT5，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 它将提供极其精准的评估，并告诉您何时开仓和平仓的最佳时机。 观看 视频 (6:22)，其中包含一个仅处理单一信号的示例，该信号即可值回指标购价！ 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内即改善了他们的交易结果。 订阅我们的 Telegram 群 ！ Entry Points Pro 指标的益处。 入场信号无重绘 如果信号出现，并得到确认，则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT5 平台上交易任何经纪商的加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数、大宗商品和货币。 提供任何方向的信号 Entry Points Pro 指标提供针对任意价格走势的入场交易信号 - 上涨、下跌或横盘（横向）。 最大盈利潜力 离场信号
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
指标
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
指标
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
指标
FootprintOrderflow权威指南 （本指标还适配不提供DOM数据和BID/ASK数据的经济商，重点还支持各类外汇交易，DEMO版本 ，模式必须选择“每个点基于实时点”才能正常绘制） 重要提示：在下单前，请先联系我，我将为您提供专业的解答和服务 1. 指标核心理念 Footprint orderflow 是一款基于 订单流（Order Flow） 理论的高级图表工具。与传统的 K 线图只展示 OHLC（开高低收）不同，足迹图通过实时解析 Tick 数据，剖析每根 K 线内部的微观结构。 它能告诉你： 谁在主导？ （买方还是卖方） 哪里成交量最大？ （机构主要筹码交换区） 价格是否被认可？ （停留时间与价值区域） 趋势是否竭尽？ （通过背离信号） 关键背离是否需要提醒？ （通过背离的信号发送MT5弹窗警告，并推送通知到手机） 2. 图表界面深度解析 2.1 基础足迹图 (Standard View) 在普通模式下，K 线被拆解为一个个价格格子（Bin）： 左侧数字 (Bid/Sell) ：代表主动卖出成交量（市价卖单撞击买一价）。 右侧数字 (Ask/Buy) ：代表主动
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
指标
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
指标
棘手的发现和频率稀缺是最可靠的交易方案之一。该指标使用您喜欢的振荡器自动查找并扫描常规和隐藏的发散。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 容易交易 发现常规和隐藏的分歧 支持许多知名的振荡器 根据突破实现交易信号 显示适当的止损和获利水平 可配置的振荡器参数 可自定义的颜色和尺寸 按条形过滤大小差异 实现绩效统计 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 为了提供广阔的市场前景，可以使用不同的振荡器在同一张图表中多次加载该指标，而不会产生干扰。该指标支持以下振荡器： RSI CCI MACD OSMA 随机 动量 很棒的振荡器 加速器振荡器 威廉姆斯百分比范围 相对活力指数 由于差异可能会扩大很多，尤其是在外汇市场中，因此该指标产生了转折：它在等待交易突破之前等待donchian突破确认差异。最终结果是带有非常可靠的交易信号的重新粉刷指示器。 输入参数 幅度：用于寻找差异的之字形周期 振荡器-选择要加载到图表的振荡器。 突破期-交易信号的突破期，以柱为单位。 发散类型-启用或禁用发散类型：隐藏，常规或两者。 最小散度单位为条形-最小散度单位为条形
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
指标
采用专业和量化方法进行均值回归交易的独特指标。它利用了价格以可预测和可衡量的方式转移并返回均值这一事实，这允许明确的进入和退出规则大大优于非量化交易策略。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 清晰的交易信号 非常容易交易 可定制的颜色和尺寸 实现性能统计 优于大多数交易策略 显示合适的止损和止盈水平 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 这个怎么运作 该指标从更高的时间范围测量完全可定制的移动平均线的标准偏差，并使用趋势跟踪方法精确地找到交易。交易是通过深入当前图表的价格行为发现的，并在价格返回到平均价格区间时关闭，根据您选择的更高时间范围计算。由于其编码方式，该指标将远离高波动性和强劲趋势市场，并且仅在可预测的情况下进行交易，在可接受的波动性与方向性比率范围内，回归均值是可行的。 指标剖析 绿线是更高时间范围内的移动平均线（也就是平均值） 虚线区域是移动平均线周围的典型价格区间 蓝线是看涨交易的突破价格 红线是看跌交易的突破价格 交易是针对均值进行的，并在典型的价格
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
作者的更多信息
Level 3 Power Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (4)
指标
LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR   The Professional’s Timing Masterpiece Stop guessing market turns. Start seeing them before they happen. ---   Are You Missing Out on Big Moves? Entering trades just before the market reverses? Unsure whether a trend is truly over—or simply pausing? Struggling with confidence when holding trades? You’re not alone. Most traders wrestle with these exact challenges… until they discover the Level 3 Power Indicator. ---   The Game-Changing “Traffic Light” Syst
FREE
ReversalPower Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
REVERSAL POWER PRO The ONLY Indicator That Shows You Where Markets WILL Reverse - BEFORE They Move   WELCOME TO THE NEXT LEVEL OF TRADING PRECISION Tired of guessing where the market will turn?     Missing entries because you don't know where support/resistance REALLY is?     Getting stopped out at "fake" levels?     Wondering if your bias is correct before entering? What if you had:     Crystal-clear Supply/Demand Zones that markets RESPECT     Daily Bias Engine telling you market directio
FREE
Advance Market Analysis Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
FREE
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets Best on M1 and M5 Stoploss: 10 Candles Maximum.   What is SEER SPIKE DETECTOR? The SEER SPIKE DETECTOR is a next-generation market prediction indicator designed to detect and confirm spikes, reversals, and momentum sh
Omega One Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision   "I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"   WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?   ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?   GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion? What If
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear e
ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
指标
ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
FREE
Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
FREE
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
FREE
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Premium PBKS indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   THE 4 GUARDIANS OF PROFIT BANKER 1.     LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR (The General) · Identifies MAJOR market turning points · Filters out noise and minor fluctuations · Only acts on significant high/low points 2.     ZIGZAG FRACTALS (The Confirmer) · Validates the Level 3 signals · Ensures swing point authenticity · Adds second-layer confirmation
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day
Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
FREE
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
HolyGrail M   N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase m ost wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and misse
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
FREE
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips w
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After pur
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consis
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . Tired of missing breakout moves? Entering too late? Getting stopped out by false breakouts? The Premium Breakout Scanner combines instit
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? WE
Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS! Are you tired of: · Losing trades from false breakouts? · Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts? · Complex indicators that give conflicting signals? · Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels? What if I told you th
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them w
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that'
筛选:
无评论
回复评论