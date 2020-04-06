Apex Compliant Trader

Apex Compliant Trader – MT5 EA
Automated Buy-Stop Scalper with Risk Management & Trailing Precision

Description:
Apex Compliant Trader is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor designed for aggressive, yet controlled, buy-stop trading on Forex. It is optimized for netting accounts and focuses exclusively on buying opportunities — no sell trades are executed.

Key Features:

  • Buy-Stop Scalping: Places buy-stop orders and trails them downwards towards price, ensuring trades get triggered efficiently.

  • Manual Lot Control: Users can set lot size manually, giving complete control over risk per trade.

  • Max Trades Control: Limit the number of concurrent trades to prevent overexposure.

  • Take Profit Management: Each trade uses a fixed TP (default $9.8) to compound small, consistent gains.

  • Trailing Buy-Stop: Orders trail only downward, never upward, so stops move closer to price without slowing down your PC or causing backtest lag.

  • Emergency Margin Exit: Automatically closes all trades if account margin level falls below a set threshold.

  • Broker-Safe Compliance: Fully respects broker stops and freeze levels to avoid invalid modifications.

  • Friday Trading Control: Option to allow or block trading on Fridays.

  • Lightweight & Efficient: Optimized for fast backtesting with hundreds of trades per year without CPU strain.

  • Magic Number & Multi-Symbol Ready: Can run on multiple charts without conflicts.

Recommended Settings:

  • Works best on XAUUSD M15, but adaptable to other pairs.

  • Initial Deposit: $150+ for testing, scalable according to user’s risk tolerance.

  • Backtesting Proven: 1-year backtests with 92% data quality, over 1,200 trades, and strong net/gross profit ratios.

Important Notes:

  • Focused only on buy trades; no sell trades will be placed.

  • Trailing buy-stop logic ensures trades move closer to the market for higher trigger efficiency.

  • Manual lot control helps prevent excessive scaling.

  • Disclaimer: Backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and users should manage risk responsibly.


