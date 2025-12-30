Apex Compliant Trader – MT5 EA

Automated Buy-Stop Scalper with Risk Management & Trailing Precision

Description:

Apex Compliant Trader is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor designed for aggressive, yet controlled, buy-stop trading on Forex. It is optimized for netting accounts and focuses exclusively on buying opportunities — no sell trades are executed.

Key Features:

Buy-Stop Scalping: Places buy-stop orders and trails them downwards towards price, ensuring trades get triggered efficiently.

Manual Lot Control: Users can set lot size manually, giving complete control over risk per trade.

Max Trades Control: Limit the number of concurrent trades to prevent overexposure.

Take Profit Management: Each trade uses a fixed TP (default $9.8) to compound small, consistent gains.

Trailing Buy-Stop: Orders trail only downward, never upward, so stops move closer to price without slowing down your PC or causing backtest lag.

Emergency Margin Exit: Automatically closes all trades if account margin level falls below a set threshold.

Broker-Safe Compliance: Fully respects broker stops and freeze levels to avoid invalid modifications.

Friday Trading Control: Option to allow or block trading on Fridays.

Lightweight & Efficient: Optimized for fast backtesting with hundreds of trades per year without CPU strain.