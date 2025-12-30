Product Name: Liquidity Sniper SMC God Tier

Short Description:

The ultimate Institutional Trading tool. Features True Order Blocks, Volume-Filtered BOS/ChoCH, and Imbalance detection. No repaint, No lag, 100% Rule-Based.

Full Description:

🔥 Stop Trading Like a Retailer. Start Trading Like an Institution. 🔥

Are you tired of fake breakouts and messy charts? Liquidity Sniper SMC God Tier is not just an indicator; it's a complete trading system designed to align your trades with Smart Money concepts.

Unlike standard SMC indicators that flood your chart with useless lines, this tool uses Advanced Volume & Displacement Logic to filter out noise and reveal only high-probability setups.

✅ KEY FEATURES:

🛡 ️ True Institutional Order Blocks (IOB): Detects the exact candle banks use to stack orders, scanning specifically for the source of momentum.

📊 Volume & Displacement Filter: The "God Tier" engine. It ignores weak structural breaks. A BOS is only valid if backed by significant Volume and Candle Size (ATR-based).

🎯 Precision Visuals: No more "Fan Lines." Draws clean, single horizontal lines for BOS/ChoCH from the swing origin.

💎 Premium/Discount Zones: Automatically identifies if price is in a Buy Zone (Discount) or Sell Zone (Premium).

🧮 Built-in Trade Dashboard: Real-time Risk Calculator, Trend Status, Entry price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit targets displayed directly on the chart.

🔔 Smart Alerts: Instant notifications (Pop-up, Push, Email) when a High-Quality Zone is created or touched.

⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:

1. Scans Structure: Identifies swings using a fractal-based algorithm (wait-for-confirmation logic).

2. Validates Breakouts: Checks Tick Volume and Candle Body size to confirm a true BOS.

3. Plots Zones: Highlights unmitigated Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with non-intrusive pastel colors.

4. Manages Risk: The dashboard calculates the perfect lot size for your account balance (1% risk model).

📈 RECOMMENDED FOR:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Forex Majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

Indices (US30, NAS100)

Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)

🚀 Take your trading to the God Tier level today!