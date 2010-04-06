Gold Apex Equity Exploder

GOLD APEX EQUITY EXPLODER: THE ULTIMATE GOLD PORTFOLIO ACCELERATOR

Transform a modest 500 dollar initial deposit into a dominant 14,000 dollar plus equity powerhouse. While standard retail experts fail during high-volatility sessions, the Gold Apex Equity Exploder thrives by securing an elite 84% plus Win Rate and a monumental Recovery Factor of 21.57. This system is engineered for traders who demand institutional-grade precision, utilizing a high-frequency equity acceleration algorithm designed to dominate XAUUSD with surgical entry timing and minimal market exposure. Stop settling for break-even results and start utilizing the most aggressive yet stable equity exploder in the market.

PROVEN PERFORMANCE METRICS

  • Total Net Profit: Generated over 14,106 dollars starting from a base of only 500 dollars.

  • Exceptional Accuracy: Maintained an 84.42% profit trade ratio, ensuring the vast majority of sessions end in the green.

  • Elite Recovery Factor: Boasts a 21.57 recovery factor, proving the system's ability to bounce back from market noise instantly.

  • Strict Risk Management: Maximal Equity Drawdown is locked at a conservative 9.38%, prioritizing capital preservation above all else.

  • Real Tick Integrity: Verified through 100% real tick backtests and forward tests to guarantee results translate to live market conditions.

THE APEX MOMENTUM STRATEGY

The Gold Apex Equity Exploder avoids the pitfalls of dangerous grid or martingale methods. Instead, it utilizes a proprietary Intraday Volatility Structural Breakout logic.

  • The Hourly Anchor: The system identifies institutional liquidity zones based on the opening range of the H1 candle.

  • Volume Confirmation: It ignores simple price touches, requiring a specific 5-minute candle closure beyond the structural range to filter out false breakouts.

  • Asymmetric Risk-to-Reward: Every trade is mathematically optimized for a high reward ratio, ensuring that winning streaks exponentially grow the account balance.

  • Trailing Precision: An advanced trailing stop algorithm activates as Gold moves into profit, locking in gains while allowing the trade to capture massive trending moves.

WHY GOLD APEX STANDS ALONE

  • Automated Symbol Detection: Effortlessly identifies broker-specific extensions such as XAUUSD.m or XAUUSD.raw.

  • Hygiene Protection: Includes built-in filters for spread, margin, and connection stability to ensure only high-probability trades are executed.

  • Market Validation Ready: Fully optimized to pass MQL5 market hygiene standards, ensuring reliable performance across different broker environments.

  • Low Entry Barrier: Designed to scale professionally, allowing traders to start with as little as 500 dollars.

RECOMMENDED SPECIFICATIONS

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Analysis Timeframe: H1 / M5.

  • Minimum Deposit: 500 dollars.

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread is highly recommended for optimal execution.

COMMAND THE GOLD MARKET TODAY. The Gold Apex Equity Exploder is the bridge between retail trading and professional equity growth. Experience the power of an 84% win rate and witness your portfolio reach its apex.


おすすめのプロダクト
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
エキスパート
SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
Gold Soverient H4
Arockia Dinesh Babu
エキスパート
Trading Specifications: Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance) Strategy: Swing Trading / Trend Following Minimum Deposit: $1000 (Recommended for proper risk management) Lot Size : 0.01 ·         Within a year, your entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. ·         The current price of $599 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased
The Scalper by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
エキスパート
Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows. Key Features: Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid ma
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
エキスパート
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
エキスパート
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
エキスパート
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
エキスパート
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
エキスパート
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Petal Ronin Extreme
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
エキスパート
Based on the 5-star Petal Ronin free expert advisor, Petal Ronin Extreme incorporates the recommendations of global users for Petal Ronin and adds a few tweaks to push the limits of precision. Users recommended a risk behaviour that allows for a fixed lot pick and that has been implemented with this Extreme version. Moreover, the trailing stop loss has been tightened and the SMA and ADX settings made a bit more aggressive. Test across for multiple timeframes with the varied risk behaviour and
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
エキスパート
Moving Average Surfer – MT5向け精密トレンドキャプチャ EA Moving Average Surfer は、正確なエントリー判断・効率性・自動リスク管理を求めるトレーダーのために設計された高度なエキスパートアドバイザーです。高速と低速の移動平均線を組み合わせたトレンド分析に加え、市場環境をさらに精査するための複数のフィルターを搭載し、高確率の取引セットアップだけを選び抜くことを目的としています。 RSI フィルターによるモメンタム判定、ATR ベースのストップロス／テイクプロフィット、資金を保護する動的ロット管理など、実践的な安全機能が豊富に組み込まれています。また、長期・短期を問わずあらゆる時間足で稼働でき、スキャルピングからスイングまで幅広い手法に対応します。ユニークなマジックナンバーにより複数チャート同時運用も安全に行えます。 規律ある自動売買と柔軟なカスタマイズ性を両立した Moving Average Surfer は、高確率エントリーを正確に捉えたいトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
エキスパート
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Cipher Swan
Goyani Piyushbhai
エキスパート
The Cipher Swan EA is an automated trading system designed to execute trades based on specific market conditions, integrating robust risk management and customizable trading parameters. It leverages moving averages and time-based filters to determine optimal trade entries and exits. Key Features Automated Trading: Executes buy and sell trades automatically based on predefined conditions. Incorporates reversal trading to recover from losses. Indicator Integration: Utilizes Moving Averages (M
FTMO passing EA High Risk MT5
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
エキスパート
FTMO passing EA (High risk) is unique Expert Advisor that continues the iBoss series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The iBossTrade is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs US30. EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD. XAUUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 1999-2023 period. No dangerous methods of money management use
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
エキスパート
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
エキスパート
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
SL Gold Scalper
Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
エキスパート
SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
エキスパート
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
エキスパート
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
エキスパート
"Universal US100 HFT" is a high-frequency scalping bot designed to trade the NASDAQ 100 index (US100). The robot focuses on short-term trades, capitalizing on minor market fluctuations to generate profits. It does not employ risky strategies such as grid or martingale, making it safer and more resilient to market volatility. Key Features: High-Frequency Scalping:   The bot is designed for rapid trades with minimal holding time, allowing it to profit even from small market movements. Flexible Set
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
エキスパート
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
エキスパート
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Silver Comet
Sahil Mukhtar
エキスパート
Silver Comet のご紹介：マルチ通貨エキスパートアドバイザー Silver Comet は、ボラティリティの高いシルバーシンボルの世界をナビゲートするために特別に設計された、高度な マルチ通貨取引システム です。個人リテール口座から本格的な プロップファーム (PropFirm) の専門家まで、目の肥えたトレーダー向けに構築されており、強力かつ低リスクなコモディティ取引アプローチを提供します。 主な機能とシンボル仕様 Silver Comet EA は、マルチシンボルの柔軟性と高度なリスク制御を組み合わせた、自動取引における画期的なシステムです。 シンボル専門性： XAGUSD 、 XAGEUR 、 XAGAUD の3つの主要な通貨ペアにわたるシルバー市場をマスターするために構築されています。 最適な時間枠： H1 （1時間足）チャートでのみ取引し、高頻度分析と持続的な動きの分析とのバランスを提供します。 リスクシステム： 資本を保護するための 高度な資金管理システム を備えています。 セーフティネット： **Trailstop（トレーリングストップ）**および **Brea
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
エキスパート
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
Quantum Force
Mohamed Samsudeen
エキスパート
Quantum Force EA – Disciplined Automated Gold Trading System (No Martingale / No Grid Trading) Short Description Designed Around a 1:3 Risk-reward Structure on MQL5 MetaTrader 5 A disciplined and fully automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold). Quantum Force EA combines adaptive logic gold scalping, volatility filters, trend following and capital protection techniques to rule-based trade execution without using martingale or grid strategies.  Full Description Quantum Force EA is an intelligen
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
エキスパート
S&P 500スキャルパーアドバイザーは、S&P 500指数で成功したいトレーダーのために設計された革新的なツールです。この指数は、米国の株式市場で最も広く利用され、権威のある指標の一つであり、米国の主要企業500社で構成されています。 特徴: 自動取引ソリューション:     アドバイザーは、高度なアルゴリズムとテクニカル分析に基づいており、変化する市場状況に合わせて戦略を自動的に適応させます。 多目的なアプローチ:     アドバイザーは、インデックスのトレンドの理解、変動価格の分析、利益を最大化しリスクを最小化するアルゴリズムなど、複数の戦略を組み合わせます。 柔軟性とカスタマイズ性:     トレーダーは、取引目標、リスク レベル、取引戦略の好みに合わせて EA 設定をカスタマイズできます。 リスク管理:     アドバイザーは市場を常に監視し、リスクを管理するための対策を講じます。一定の損失レベルに達したときに取引を自動的に終了するように設定することもできます。 透明性と報告:     トレーダーは詳細なレポートと分析にアクセスしてアドバイザーのパフォーマンスを評価し、情報に
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
エキスパート
VR Black Box は、経験豊富なトレーダープログラマーによって開発された最新の自動売買エキスパートです。市場のトレンド運動に追随する実証済みの戦略に基づいて構築された強力な取引ツールです。このロボットは長い開発と改良の過程を経ており、定期的にアップデートされ、市場環境の変化に適応しています。実際の取引口座で長年稼働してきた結果、初心者から上級トレーダーまで信頼できるアシスタントとして高い評価を得ています。 セットファイル、製品のデモ版、説明書、特典が入手可能 [ブログ] のバージョン [MetaTrader 4] 主な戦略 ロボットは複数の取引モードを実装しています： 買いと売りポジションを交互にオープン（Buy and Sell alternately）。 買いと売りを同時に取引（Buy and Sell at the same time）。 方向をランダムに選択（Randomly Buy or Sell、「表か裏」に類似）。 買いのみ（Buy only）または売りのみ（Sell only）。 トレーダーの損失ポジションを利益に変えるための手動モード（Magic Numbe
Grid Scalper Pro Plus
Meet Shah Kamakumar Suryakant Shah
エキスパート
GRID SCALPER PRO PLUS v2.2 Institutional Scaling Engine  Turn your MetaTrader 5 into a 24/7 Wealth Machine. Engineered for Stability. Validated for Security. Built for Profit. Most Grid EAs are dangerous. They keep buying until your account hits Margin Call. [b]We fixed that.[/b] Universal Dynamic Risk Guard (UDRG) Mathematical protection that physically blocks trades if your margin gets too tight.  Netting Account Native The only EA optimized for MT5 Netting accounts with millisecond
S Auto Multicurrency Trading System
Shao Shu Yi
エキスパート
The ultimate trading tool that is designed to deliver simplicity and profitability to users. The EA's cutting-edge model utilizes pattern recognition and neural network training to analyze the market and make informed trades on 20 or more currency pairs (also to ohter instruments) simultaneously. With its user-friendly interface, this EA is perfect for traders of all levels, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro. By leveraging the power of our EA, you can achieve steady growth and boost yo
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況や時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12、W1）でトリガーされる 9つ の独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの中核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルを識別することに重点を置いています。Golden Hen EAは、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン（averaging）手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべてのトレードは、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルをダウンロード v2.5 9つの戦略の概要 EAは複数の時間枠で同時にXAUUSDチャートを分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に、潜在的な強気（bullish）反転シグナルを識別するために、直近のバーの特
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
実運用シグナル（リアル口座） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA は、MQL5 に表示されている 検証済みのリアルトレードシグナル と同一のロジックおよび執行ルールを使用しています。 推奨された最適化設定 を使用し、 信頼性の高い ECN / RAW スプレッドブローカー を利用した場合、実際の取引動作は当該リアルシグナルのパフォーマンスおよび取引構造に近いものとなります。 なお、ブローカー条件、スプレッド、約定品質、VPS 環境の違いにより、個々の結果は異なる場合があります。 本 EA は数量限定販売となっており、価格 USD 499 にて残り 2 本のみです；ご購入後、プライベートメッセージにてご連絡いただければ、ユーザーマニュアルおよび推奨設定をお渡しします。 過度なグリッド取引なし、危険なマーチンゲールなし、ナンピン（平均取得単価引き下げ）なし。 重要：GoldWave は実際の市場環境向けに設計されています。 本システムは AI 補助型の適応ロジ
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
エキスパート
Vortex Turbo — 「嵐を操り、Vortexを制する」 Vortex Turboは、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、適応型市場ロジック、そして精密なリスク管理を融合した独自の開発技術であり、インテリジェントトレーディングの新たな進化段階を体現しています。実績のあるアルゴリズム原理に基づき、複数の戦略を、新たなレベルの予測インテリジェンスを備えた統合型高速エコシステムに統合します。金（XAUUSD(GOLD)）のスキャルピングエキスパートとして設計されたVortex Turboは、制御されたマーチンゲール法と平均化グリッドを採用し、各 ポジションは内蔵のストップロスによって完全に保護されています 。これにより、パワー、精度、安全性の完璧なバランスが確保されています。 非常に重要です！エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した説明書をお送りします。 価格 $555 は 1月19日（月）まで有効です。 その後、価格は $675 に上がります。（最終価格 $1999） Vortex Turbo   Expert Advisorを 購
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 : XAUUSD（金） 時間軸 : 30分（反応速度とシグナル品質の
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせくださ
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
エキスパート
プロップファーム準備完了！ 短期的なアカウント転売や短期的な利益獲得を目的として設計されていない マーチンゲールなし / グリッドなし / AIなし 長期的な一貫性を重視するトレーダー向けに設計 ライブ結果: ライブシグナル | メインポートフォリオ |   FTMO結果   |  パブリックコミュニティ 発売価格: 249 ドル、次回価格: 349 ドル (残り 6 部のみ) ゴールドアトラスとは何ですか？ Gold Atlasは、金（XAUUSD）のプロフェッショナルな自動取引システムです。マルチエントリーブレイクアウトアプローチを採用し、日中の動きと大きなトレンドブレイクアウトの両方を捉えます。 このシステムは指標や固定時間枠に基づかず、最小限の最適化を使用して曲線のフィッティングを減らし、堅牢性を向上させます。 Gold Atlas は 5 つの異なるブレイクアウト レベルで動作し、それぞれに独自のストップ ロスとトレーリング ストップ ロジックがあり、強力な内部分散を実現しています。 この戦略は、さまざまな市場体制と市況をカバーし、2006 年まで遡って 10,000 件
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]     [SET FILES]
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.23 (73)
エキスパート
SmartChoise EA – ニューラルネットワーク駆動のXAU/USD（ゴールド）M1タイムフレーム向けトレーディングシステム ユーザーマニュアルはプロフィールページのリンクから入手できます — すべての設定やオプションについて詳細に説明されています。 Telegram チャンネルでは、異なる残高、リスクレベル、設定で SmartChoise を稼働させている複数のアカウントも見つけることができます。これは、EA の実際のパフォーマンスを複数のブローカーや条件で確認する絶好の方法です。 価格は今のところ割引されています。 このEAは長期的で制御された成長を目的としており、その成功にはリスク耐性を理解し、それに合わせて調整することが重要です。 ニューラルネットワークに基づいたエンジンを使用しており、リアルタイムの市場データを継続的に分析し、現在の市場状況に応じてトレーディング戦略を適応させます。このアプローチは、トレードエントリーの最適化、リスク管理の向上、そしてインテリジェントなエクスポージャーの管理に役立ちます。 マーチンゲール戦略に依存するシステムとは異なり、SmartCho
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
エキスパート
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
エキスパート
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD デジタル・ドミナンス プロモーション：Cryon X-9000 アドバイザーをプレゼントとして受け取ることができます。条件の確認とアクセスについては、直接お問い合わせください The Techno Deityは、ゴールド市場の混沌の中に構造的な秩序を求めるトレーダーのために開発されたハイテク・トレーディング・エコシステムです。価格を追うだけでなく、機関投資家の関心ゾーンや市場の不均衡を特定するデジタル直感アルゴリズムを搭載しています。 主なメリット リクイディティ・インテリジェンス：隠れた流動性をスキャンし、急激なインパルスの可能性が高いポイントでエントリーします。 ニューラル・トレンドフィルター：ノイズや偽の調整を排除し、真のトレンドを判別します。 ゼロ・グリッド哲学：ナンピン、グリッド、マーチンゲールを一切使用しません。「ワン・エントリー、ワン・エグジット」の原則に基づきます。 技術仕様 通貨ペア：ゴールド (XAUUSD) 時間足：H1 推奨証拠金：500 USD〜（最小200 USD） 実行タイプ：すべてのブローカーに対応（低
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (2)
エキスパート
AI Aurum Pivot ― 長期的な安定性と厳格なリスク管理のために設計された、プロフェッショナル向けゴールド（XAUUSD）取引EA 割引価格のコピーは残りわずかです。完売次第、価格は直ちに $999.99 に引き上げられます。 LIVE SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352634 AI CORE DETAIL: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766725 Download Setfile  |   Prop Firm Testing  |   H2 Time Frame Setting  (Optional) AI Aurum Pivot は、ゴールド（XAUUSD）専用に開発された完全自動売買エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）であり、長期的な安定性、管理されたドローダウン、そして厳格なリスク管理に重点を置いたプロフェッショナルなトレード思想に基づいて構築されています。 本 EA はマーチンゲール手法を使用しません。 グリッド、ナンピン、平均化、リカバリーロジックは一切使用しません。
作者のその他のプロダクト
HFT Propfirm Auto
Vishnu Bajpai
エキスパート
HFT PropFirm Pro EURUSD-Only High-Frequency Prop Firm Challenge EA (MT5) HFT PropFirm Pro is a fully automated, high-frequency momentum Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered exclusively for EURUSD and optimized for prop-firm challenges and aggressive equity growth accounts. This is a true plug-and-play HFT EA — no indicators, no over-tuning, no martingale, no grid. Only speed, precision, and disciplined EURUSD execution. Overview HFT PropFirm Pro is designed around EURUSD’s liquidity prof
Fakeout Matrix Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
Institutional Liquidity Sweep & Stop Hunt Detector The FAKEOUT MATRIX PRO is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to identify the exact moments when institutional players "trap" retail traders. By monitoring session extremes and detecting high-probability Liquidity Sweeps, this indicator provides the technical edge needed to trade reversals with precision. The Institutional Logic Large financial institutions require significant liquidity to fill their orders. They often find this liquid
FREE
Echo Pulse Neural Link
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
Neural-Link Engine: High-Performance Pattern Projection for MetaTrader 5 The Neural-Link Engine is an advanced technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that utilizes historical pattern recognition to project future price action. Unlike traditional lagging indicators, this system employs a K-Nearest Neighbors (k-NN) inspired approach to identify mathematical similarities in market structure and visualize a potential path forward directly on the chart. Core Functionality The engi
FREE
Zenith Session Flux
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
Zenith Session Flux is a professional-grade technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and visualize institutional trading windows known as ICT Killzones. The indicator automates the process of time-alignment by synchronizing your broker's server time with New York local time, ensuring that session boxes and price pivots appear at the precise institutional moments regardless of your broker's timezone. Indicator Features: Automatic Timezone Sync: Automatically calculates the offset
FREE
Neural Link Candle Pattern Scanner
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
Neural-Link Pattern Scanner: Advanced Candlestick Recognition for MetaTrader 5 The Neural-Link Pattern Scanner is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It automates the detection of high-probability candlestick patterns, providing real-time visual labels directly on the trading interface. By filtering for specific mathematical price structures, this indicator helps traders identify potential reversals and trend continuations with precision. Core Fun
FREE
Multi Time Period Charts
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
Multi-Time Period Charts: Professional Multi-Timeframe Visualization for MT5 The Multi-Time Period Charts (MTPC) indicator is a sophisticated market structure visualization tool for MetaTrader 5. It allows traders to overlay higher-timeframe price action directly onto their current lower-timeframe execution chart using precisely rendered, semi-transparent boxes. This eliminates the need for constant window switching while maintaining a clear, non-intrusive view of the broader market context. Cor
FREE
Adaptive Session Trend Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
Adaptive Session Trend Pro Easy Plug-and-Play Auto-Optimized Session Trend Indicator for MT5 Adaptive Session Trend Pro is a fully automatic, session-aware trend indicator for MetaTrader 5 that intelligently adapts to the symbol, instrument type, and broker trading session — with zero manual configuration required . Simply attach the indicator to any chart and it instantly: Detects the traded instrument (XAUUSD, US30, EURUSD, Forex pairs) Detects broker server time automatically Applies the cor
FREE
AI Trend and Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
AI Trend Targets – Precision Entries, Targets & Risk in One Overlay AI Trend Targets is a premium smart overlay that turns raw price action into clear, rule-based trade plans: entry, dynamic guard (SL) and three projected targets (TP1–TP3). It is designed for XAUUSD, major FX pairs and index CFDs, and works on intraday as well as higher timeframes. What it does Behind the scenes, AI Trend Targets combines: A volatility-adaptive “AI Baseline” to define trend direction Context-aware rejection logi
FREE
ORB with Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
Opening Range Breakout Pro Professional ORB Session Indicator for MT5 Opening Range Breakout Pro is a highly visual, fully customizable Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for intraday, session-based, and prop-firm traders . The indicator automatically plots the Opening Range High and Low , along with multiple target levels above and below the range , allowing traders to clearly visualize breakout zones, retests, and profit objectives directly on the chart. This too
No Wick Candle Identifier
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
No Wick Candle Identifier Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs | Works on any timeframe No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low). These candles reflect strong institutional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or high-probability reaction levels when price revisits them. The indicator is especially effective on Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs , and it w
FREE
Trailing SL Bot
Vishnu Bajpai
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Trailing SL Bot — Smart and Automated Trading Risk Manager Trailing SL Bot is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading efficiency by automating essential risk management tasks with precision. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) Management: The bot intelligently sets SL and TP levels on any newly filled position, ensuring your trades are protected right from the start without manual intervention. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Once your posi
Gold Grid Quantum
Vishnu Bajpai
エキスパート
Overview Gold Grid Quantum is a fully automated, intelligent trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines a structured grid-engine with adaptive scaling and real-time market awareness, enabling disciplined, hands-free execution under all market conditions. The EA operates without traditional indicators or optimization-sensitive inputs, relying instead on a dynamic internal logic developed to withstand both high-volatility spikes and long directional trends. The system has been exten
Wick Assassin Gold and Forex
Vishnu Bajpai
インディケータ
Wick Assassin – Precision Price Action Indicator Wick Assassin is a price-action–driven trading indicator designed to identify high-probability reversals at key decision levels using nothing but raw market structure. It is built for traders who understand that price does not move randomly, but reacts to liquidity, failed continuation, and institutional rejection. This indicator focuses on a very specific and repeatable market behavior: when price attempts to continue from the same level, traps l
XAU Precision Trader
Vishnu Bajpai
エキスパート
XAU Precision Trader (M1) 310 copies already sold, next price increase after 150 copies, buy now to avail discounted price Professional Gold Scalping EA Built for Real Market Conditions XAU Precision Trader is a professional-grade Gold-only (XAUUSD) scalping Expert Advisor , engineered for traders who prioritize realistic performance, disciplined risk management, and long-term consistency over artificially smooth or over-optimized equity curves. This EA is built to trade real market behavior ,
GBPUSD velocity pro
Vishnu Bajpai
エキスパート
GPBUSD Velocity Pro 200 copies already sold, next price increase after 400 copies buy now to avail discounted price !! High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for GBPUSD (M5 Optimized) GPBUSD Velocity Pro is a professionally engineered high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor built exclusively for GBPUSD (Cable) . It is designed to exploit intraday volatility with precision execution, strict risk control, and full broker adaptability. This EA is optimized to run on the M5 timeframe and is rea
USDJPY gopher blitz
Vishnu Bajpai
エキスパート
USDJPY Gopher Blitz 200 copies already sold already, next price increase after 200 copies buy now to avail discounted price !! High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for USDJPY (M5 Optimized) USDJPY Gopher Blitz is a precision-built high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor designed specifically for the unique volatility and execution characteristics of USDJPY . Engineered for speed, efficiency, and stability, this EA focuses on capturing rapid intraday price bursts while maintaining extremel
EURUSD propflow scalper
Vishnu Bajpai
エキスパート
EURUSD PropFlow Scalper 350 copies already sold, next price increase after 200 copies, buy now to avail discounted price !! Prop Firm Challenge–Focused Scalper Built for Low Drawdown & Consistency EURUSD PropFlow Scalper is a specialized prop-firm–first scalping Expert Advisor , engineered to help traders pass evaluations and challenges , not chase reckless growth. Every design choice in this EA prioritizes drawdown control, high win-rate stability, and rule compliance , making it particularly
Big Daddy Nasdaq Turbo Pulse
Vishnu Bajpai
エキスパート
BIG DADDY NASDAQ - TURBO PULSE：究極の市場ドミネーター NASDAQ EAの「真打ち」がついに登場。US Tech 100指数の高速環境向けに設計されたTurbo Pulseは、モメンタム型アルゴリズム・スキャルピングの頂点です。このシステムは遅行指標に頼らず、生のティックデータと価格インパルス分析を使用して、標準的なチャートに現れる前の急速な市場の変化を捉えます。 機関投資家レベルのパフォーマンス指標 初期証拠金： 500.00 総純利益： 45,148.64 プロフィットファクター： 3.17（極めて高い取引効率） リカバリーファクター： 334.29（驚異的な復元力） 最大ドローダウン： わずか 0.39% ($135.06) エリート・パワー機能 モメンタム・オーバードライブ・エンジン： ミリ秒単位の「パルスウィンドウ」内で価格のズレを分析し、高確率な流動性の急増を特定します。 NYセッション・ボラティリティ・レーダー： ニューヨーク市場の開始時刻（14:30～21:00 GMT）に照準を合わせる自動GMTオフセット機能。 プロフィット・テザー・プ
ETH Aether Kinetic Disruptor
Vishnu Bajpai
エキスパート
Vantage US500 Pulse
Vishnu Bajpai
エキスパート
English Vantage US500 Pulse: High-Velocity Institutional Execution for US500 Finally, a systematic trading solution engineered specifically for the unique liquidity profile of the S&P 500. Vantage S&P Pulse is a high-frequency momentum engine designed to capture rapid price expansions during peak market hours while maintaining rigorous capital preservation protocols. Performance Analytics Based on verified backtesting data, the strategy demonstrates exceptional stability: Net Profit: Generated 1
Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth
Vishnu Bajpai
エキスパート
Pinnacle of Multi Currency Trading bot is here !! Special discounted price for first 100 purchases, after that price will be increased by 30%  Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth is a high-performance algorithmic trading solution engineered for elite high-frequency tick velocity scalping, delivering 10X equity growth in just 3 years. This Expert Advisor utilizes a proprietary sync-scanning architecture to simultaneously monitor and trade four major currency pairs—EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, a
Eth Btc Dual Liquidity Sentinel
Vishnu Bajpai
エキスパート
Eth Btc Dual Liquidity Sentinel - There is no other EA like this in the market !! Institutional-Grade Dual-Crypto Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Ether Bit Dual Growth Sentinel  is not a conventional MT5 Expert Advisor. It is a   dual-asset execution system   engineered to operate Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)   simultaneously, independently, and continuously   under one unified EA instance. While most EAs are limited to single-symbol logic or require multiple charts and robots, this system i
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信