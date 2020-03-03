Gold Lady V

The Gold Lady gold trading advisor for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold trading (XAU/USD). Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data.

The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller

An advisor for analyzing market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and providing highly accurate entry and exit signals. This sophisticated creation, easy to use and fully automated, requires only minimal configuration, making it accessible to traders of all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals. It eliminates the need for constant market monitoring, allowing users to focus on strategy and development without the distraction of routine tasks. Infused with the spirit of technological evolution, this advisor becomes a reliable partner in the world of high finance, where every moment matters. Its ability to seamlessly interact with market volatility instills confidence in even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for success. Regardless of experience level, this quickly adaptable tool provides invaluable support to all market participants, ensuring reliability and precision in every decision.

Combines several proven breakout strategies to identify and follow the trend.
Uses advanced logic to filter out false breakouts, increasing accuracy and profitability.
Adapts to both trending and range-bound market conditions for consistent performance.

The robot also includes a super-safe strategy, providing additional protection against losses and increasing profits. It intelligently adjusts trades with precise risk control, without compromising capital. Leverage is optimized for maximum efficiency and trade security, balancing risk and profitability.

Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe: Any
Minimum deposit: $500.
Account type: any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts.
Leverage: Any
Account type: Any
Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (recommended)


Before using any advisor, make sure that:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.


