MultipleORB EA Retail Edition

   MULTI-ORB v6.0.1 RETAIL EDITION
   Aggressive Opening Range Breakout Trading System
   🔥 NO NEWS FILTER - TRADE THROUGH ALL MARKET CONDITIONS 🔥

🎯 WHAT IS OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT (ORB)?

The Opening Range Breakout strategy trades price breakouts from established 
market session ranges. This RETAIL EDITION is designed for aggressive traders 
who want to capture high volatility moves during news events and major sessions.


💥 WHY RETAIL EDITION?
✅ SIMPLIFIED - Trade through news without filtering
✅ AGGRESSIVE - Capture volatility spikes during major events
✅ FASTER SETUP - Install and trade in 60 seconds


✨ KEY FEATURES

⚡ 8 INDEPENDENT ORB SESSIONS
   • London Open (08:00-08:30 UTC)
   • New York Open (13:30-14:00 UTC)
   • Asian/Tokyo Open (00:00-00:30 UTC)
   • Frankfurt Open (07:00-07:30 UTC)
   • Sydney Open (22:00-22:30 UTC)
   • + 3 Custom Configurable Sessions

🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT
   • 3 Risk Modes: Fixed Lot / Risk % / Fixed Dollar
   • Individual Max Trades Per Session
   • Daily Profit/Loss Limits ($500 loss / $1000 profit default)
   • Break-Even Automation (50% TP trigger)
   • Tiered Trailing Stop (70% TP trigger)
   • Dynamic R:R Ratio Control (default 1:2)

🎯 TECHNICAL FILTERS
   • VWAP Trend Filter
   • Spread Control (% of ORB Range)
   • Minimum ORB Range Filter
   • Smart Stop Level Detection
   • Automatic Margin Safety Checks

💼 RECOMMENDED BROKERS

For optimal performance with aggressive strategies:

🔹 IC Markets (Raw Spread, Low Commission, Fast Execution)

🔹 Pepperstone (Sub-millisecond Execution, Razor Spreads)

🔹 HFM (High Leverage, News Trading Friendly)

📊 MODERN DASHBOARD
   • Real-Time P/L Tracking (Realized + Floating)
   • ORB Session Status Monitor
   • Risk Usage Progress Bar
   • Live Trade Counter
   • Sleek Dark Theme UI

🔧 BROKER COMPATIBILITY

Fully tested and compatible with all major brokers:
✅ ECN / STP / Market Maker accounts
✅ 4-digit and 5-digit pricing
✅ Hedging and Netting modes
✅ Instant and Market execution
✅ Zero Stop Level brokers supported


⚙️ SETUP & REQUIREMENTS

📌 Recommended Settings:
   • Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)
   • Pairs: Major Forex (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY)
   • Min Balance: $300+ 
   • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 news capture

📌 Installation:
   1. Drag EA to M5 chart
   2. Adjust risk settings
   3. Enable AutoTrading
   4. DONE! No WebRequest needed


🎓 TRADING STYLE

This EA is designed for AGGRESSIVE retail traders who:
✓ Want to trade through NFP, FOMC, CPI releases
✓ Capture high volatility breakouts
✓ Don't want to babysit news calendars
✓ Prefer automated execution during major sessions
✓ Accept higher risk for higher reward potential


📈 IDEAL FOR

✅ Aggressive Retail Traders
✅ News Scalpers
✅ Volatility Hunters
✅ Session Breakout Specialists
✅ Traders Who Want Simplicity


⚠️ RETAIL VS PRO EDITION

RETAIL EDITION:
   • ❌ No news filter
   • ✅ Trades through all conditions
   • ✅ Simpler setup (no WebRequest)
   • ✅ Plug & play installation
   • 💰 Lower price point


🛠️ SUPPORT & UPDATES

- Lifetime free updates
- Active support via MQL5 messages
- Quick start guide included
- Video setup tutorial


⚠️ RISK DISCLOSURE

This is an AGGRESSIVE trading EA designed to trade through high volatility 
periods including news events. Higher reward potential comes with higher risk. 
Substantial losses can occur during news spikes. Always test on demo first. 
Use proper risk management. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
   VERSION: 6.0.1 RETAIL | MQL5 Market Compliance Certified
   🔥 SIMPLIFIED FOR RETAIL TRADERS 🔥
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
