Pharaoh Gold is carefully designed for efficient trading of gold and any currency assets, with a focus on reducing risks and increasing potential profits. Trading is conducted using pending orders in the direction of the trend.

The advisor adapts to constantly changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of forecasting accuracy. This allows you to determine optimal opening and closing positions, maximizing potential profits. Your long-term financial success is our priority, so the advisor is equipped with advanced deposit protection mechanisms. Using advanced risk management algorithms and customizable slippage parameters, potential losses are minimized and your capital is protected.

Key Features of Pharaoh Gold:

Proven price movement models: Identify statistically significant price patterns to determine optimal entry and exit points.

Adaptability: Continuously updates algorithms based on current data to adapt to market changes and take advantage of new opportunities.

Consistent Profitability: Delivers consistent and profitable results across a variety of market conditions.

Robust account protection: Minimizes drawdowns and protects capital with advanced risk management features.

Versatility: Suitable for both professional traders and individual investors seeking long-term success.

Advantages of Pharaoh Gold:

High Trading Accuracy: Executes trades with high accuracy, increasing trading efficiency and profit potential.

Competitive advantage: Provides traders with the tools to confidently navigate the market and achieve consistent results.

Risk mitigation: minimizes the impact of drawdowns and protects capital through effective risk management.

Trading Confidence: Allows traders to enter the market with a clear understanding and strategy.

Regardless of your trading experience, Pharaoh Gold empowers you to trade confidently, execute accurately, and consistently achieve your financial goals. A unique combination of artificial intelligence technology, proven trading strategies, and advanced account protection allows traders to achieve consistent success and confidently navigate the market.

Recommendations:

Recommended timeframe: Any.

Recommended backtesting method: M5 + every tick

Supported currency pairs: XAUUSD + any

Recommended settings: default settings

Key Features of Pharaoh Gold:

Effective trading logic.

Advanced AI-based trading algorithm.

High frequency trading for maximum profit opportunities.

Fully automated: set it and forget it.

Intelligent financial management system.

Subsidence protection system.

Accurate entry and exit Algorithms.

Spread protection.

Profit protection system.

Algorithms for reducing drawdowns.

Important note:

Trading financial markets involves risks. We recommend testing Pharaoh Gold on a demo account before using it on a live account. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability, and losses are possible.


