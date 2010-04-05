Ict quaterly levels
- Marrion Netondo Wabomba
- バージョン: 1.0
ICT Core Levels – Smart Market Structure & Session Tool
ICT Core Levels is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator built around Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts, designed to give traders a clear, structured view of the market using market structure, key price levels, trading sessions, and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) — all in one clean, highly customizable tool.
This indicator automatically maps out the most important institutional reference points, helping traders align with smart money, understand where liquidity is likely resting, and time entries with precision.
🔹 Key Features
📌 Market Structure Levels
Automatically plots major Support, Resistance, and Midpoint levels
Includes quarter levels (25% & 75%) for refined targeting
Helps identify premium & discount zones at a glance
⏰ Trading Sessions (Multi-Day)
Visual highlighting of London, New York, and Asian sessions
Customizable timeframe for session display
Option to display session labels for easy tracking
Perfect for session-based ICT strategies
🕒 Market Open & Close Lines
Automatically marks:
London Open & Close
New York Open & Close
Asian Open & Close
Helps identify kill zones, volatility windows, and manipulation phases
📦 Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection
Detects and draws Bullish & Bearish Fair Value Gaps
Highlights inefficiencies where price is likely to react
Ideal for entry refinement and trade confluence
🎨 Fully Customizable Visuals
Adjustable colors for:
Sessions
Support & Resistance
FVGs
Open/Close lines
Custom font size and text positioning
Optional dark background optimization
🎯 Who This Indicator Is For
ICT & Smart Money Concept traders
Session-based traders
Scalpers, intraday, and swing traders
Traders who want clean charts with institutional context
✅ Why ICT Core Levels?
✔ Eliminates chart clutter
✔ Saves analysis time
✔ Enhances trade confidence
✔ Built for precision & structure
✔ Works on all symbols & timeframes
ICT Core Levels transforms raw price action into a clear institutional roadmap, giving you the confidence to trade with structure, timing, and logic — not guesswork.