StrikeZone Macd Atr
- インディケータ
- Park Geonwoo
- バージョン: 1.0
StrikeZone Macd Atr is an advanced volatility-adaptive oscillator that scales the traditional MACD using ATR.
This approach solves the common problem of conventional MACD: it does not react properly to changing volatility.
With ATR scaling, momentum becomes clearer, smoother, and more meaningful across all market conditions.
Key Features
1. ATR-Scaled MACD Oscillator
The indicator adjusts (MACD – Signal) by ATR ratio, allowing:
-
Reduced noise during high-volatility periods
-
Enhanced sensitivity during low-volatility periods
-
More consistent momentum visualization across different symbols
2. Color-Coded Fast Signal Line
The fast signal line changes color based on momentum shifts:
-
Dark Green → Golden-cross zone
-
Red → Dead-cross zone
A simple color change immediately shows which side has momentum strength.
3. Separate Positive / Negative Histograms
The histogram automatically separates into Up and Down bars,
making trend direction easy to read at a glance.
Why This Indicator?
Standard MACD treats all markets the same.
But instruments like NASDAQ, DAX, Gold, Oil, and Crypto have very different volatility profiles.
As a result, regular MACD often becomes:
-
Too slow during fast markets
-
Too noisy during calm markets
-
Misleading around volatility spikes
With ATR-adaptive scaling, this indicator is ideal for:
-
Index futures (NAS100, SPX, DAX, HK50)
-
Volatile FX pairs
-
Gold and commodities
-
Crypto (BTC, ETH, etc.)
Recommended Use Cases
-
Detecting early trend reversals
-
Identifying momentum expansion or weakness
-
Filtering out false signals in volatile markets
-
Entry/Exit confirmation for scalping and day trading
-
Combining with moving averages, channels, or price action setups
Important Note
This product is an indicator, not an automated trading system.
It does not place trades on its own and should be used alongside your trading strategy.
Support
If you need help configuring or customizing the indicator, feel free to contact us.