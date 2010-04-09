StrikeZone Macd Atr

StrikeZone Macd Atr is an advanced volatility-adaptive oscillator that scales the traditional MACD using ATR.
This approach solves the common problem of conventional MACD: it does not react properly to changing volatility.
With ATR scaling, momentum becomes clearer, smoother, and more meaningful across all market conditions.

Key Features

1. ATR-Scaled MACD Oscillator

The indicator adjusts (MACD – Signal) by ATR ratio, allowing:

  • Reduced noise during high-volatility periods

  • Enhanced sensitivity during low-volatility periods

  • More consistent momentum visualization across different symbols

2. Color-Coded Fast Signal Line

The fast signal line changes color based on momentum shifts:

  • Dark Green → Golden-cross zone

  • Red → Dead-cross zone

A simple color change immediately shows which side has momentum strength.

3. Separate Positive / Negative Histograms

The histogram automatically separates into Up and Down bars,
making trend direction easy to read at a glance.

Why This Indicator?

Standard MACD treats all markets the same.
But instruments like NASDAQ, DAX, Gold, Oil, and Crypto have very different volatility profiles.
As a result, regular MACD often becomes:

  • Too slow during fast markets

  • Too noisy during calm markets

  • Misleading around volatility spikes

With ATR-adaptive scaling, this indicator is ideal for:

  • Index futures (NAS100, SPX, DAX, HK50)

  • Volatile FX pairs

  • Gold and commodities

  • Crypto (BTC, ETH, etc.)

Recommended Use Cases

  • Detecting early trend reversals

  • Identifying momentum expansion or weakness

  • Filtering out false signals in volatile markets

  • Entry/Exit confirmation for scalping and day trading

  • Combining with moving averages, channels, or price action setups

Important Note

This product is an indicator, not an automated trading system.
It does not place trades on its own and should be used alongside your trading strategy.

Support

If you need help configuring or customizing the indicator, feel free to contact us.


Prodotti consigliati
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Indicatori
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Descrizione Generale Il Fair Gap Value Indicator individua e mette in evidenza i “fair value gap” sul grafico di MetaTrader 5. Un fair gap si crea quando tra il minimo di una barra e il massimo di un’altra, separate da una barra intermedia, si forma un vuoto di prezzo. L’indicatore disegna rettangoli colorati (rialzisti e ribassisti) per evidenziare queste aree, offrendo un valido supporto visivo nelle strategie di price action. Principali Caratteristiche Rilevamento gap rialzisti : evidenzia ga
FREE
Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.9 (10)
Indicatori
Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
FREE
Time Box Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
Introduction To Time Box Indicator Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences. Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels. It is very simple but effective tool for your trading. Graphic Setting Use White Chart Line Style for Current Open price Daily Setting Update Timeframe for daily box Number of days to
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicatori
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Indicatori
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
RSI Divergence Indicator MT5
Amir Atif
4.66 (35)
Indicatori
RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and   RSI   indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for   RSI   divergences: RSI   line cross 50 level Price returns to previous H/L C
FREE
Magic Trend Candle
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicatori
Magic Trend Candle - A sophisticated trend confirmation system that combines SuperTrend volatility bands with RSI momentum and MACD trend filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator recolors candles based on triple confirmation - green candles appear when SuperTrend is bullish AND RSI is above 50 AND MACD is positive, while red candles require all three bearish confirmations simultaneously. Signal Logic - The system uses ATR-based SuperTrend bands to identify the pr
FREE
VWAP Daily Clean
Bambang Nugroho
Indicatori
English VWAP Daily (Clean) is a simple and lightweight indicator that plots the classic Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) directly on your MT5 chart. Features: Classic Daily VWAP calculation Supports real volume (if available) or tick volume Timezone offset option to match your broker’s server time Weekend merge option (merge Saturday/Sunday data into Friday) Clean version → no arrows, no alerts, only VWAP line VWAP is widely used by institutional traders to identify fair value, su
FREE
RelicusRoad MACD v2 MT5
Relicus LLC
4.75 (20)
Indicatori
La strategia di trading di Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) è uno strumento popolare di analisi tecnica che viene utilizzato per identificare i cambiamenti nella direzione della momentum e del trend. Il MACD viene calcolato sottraendo la media mobile esponenziale (EMA) di 26 periodi dalla EMA di 12 periodi. Viene quindi tracciata una EMA di 9 periodi, chiamata "linea di segnale", sopra il MACD per agire come trigger per i segnali di acquisto e vendita. Il MACD è considerato in territ
FREE
Volume Spread Pattern Detector MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.45 (11)
Indicatori
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
FREE
LT Force
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Indicatori
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. Thanks to Andre Sens for the version 1.1 idea. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT4 version: 
FREE
EZ Advanced Dynamic RSI
Danijel Plesa
5 (2)
Indicatori
Advanced Dynamic RSI — Birthday Special (temporarily FREE) Why is it free right now? It’s our birthday — we’re giving back to the community. During this limited-time Birthday Special the indicator is fully functional (no feature locks) so you can experience dynamically adaptive RSI levels in your own workflow. After the promotion, the regular price will resume. Note: You can find our other professional Tools & High-End EAs (strategy EAs for trend and mean-reversion, plus analysis utilities) d
FREE
Investment Castle RSI Divergence MT5
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicatori
The RSI Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential reversals in the market by spotting discrepancies between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and price movement. Divergences can be a significant indication of an impending trend change, either from bullish to bearish or vice versa. This indicator is built for making the task of identifying potential trade opportunities more straightforward and efficient. Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator scans the chart
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicatori
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
Breakout Finder MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicatori
The "Breakout Finder" is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify potential price breakouts and breakdowns on a chart. The highlight of this indicator is its robust signal filtering system, which helps traders avoid false signals (fakeouts) and focus on higher-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Automatic Pivot Point Detection: The indicator automatically identifies significant pivot highs and lows on the chart to establish potential support and resistance levels. Bre
FREE
Basic Vwap
james mugendi
4 (1)
Indicatori
Simple Vwap with the daily, weekly and monthly VWAP is the abbreviation for   volume-weighted average price , which is a technical analysis tool that shows the ratio of an asset's price to its total trade volume. It provides traders and investors with a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over a given period of time. How it's used Identify entry and exit points:   Traders can use VWAP to determine when to buy or sell an asset.   Understand price trends :  Traders can use V
FREE
BeST Oscillators Collection MT5
Eleni Koulocheri
4.29 (7)
Indicatori
BeST_Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT5 Indicato r including the Chaikin ,  Chande and TRIX Oscillators from which by default Chaikin and TRIX Oscillators but not Chande Momentum Oscillator are contained in MT5 platform. It also provides for each Oscillator the option of displaying or not a Mov. Average as a  Signal Line and the resulting Signals as Arrows in a Normal (all arrows) or in a Reverse Mode (without showing up any resulting successive and of same type arrows). Analytically fo
FREE
MA Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Indicatori
The MultiFrameTrendAnalyzer is a versatile MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to provide multi-timeframe trend analysis using Moving Average (MA) crossovers. This indicator synchronizes trend signals across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and displays them with intuitive visual cues, including a colored trend line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Evaluates trends across up to nine timeframes, allowing traders to conf
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicatori
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Alpha Trend Analyzer
Le Trung Kien Hoang
Indicatori
SuperTrend Indicator – Description & Important Notice The SuperTrend is a composite technical indicator designed to help you identify the primary trend, measure its strength, and assess signal quality. However, an indicator is only a tool —it’s never 100% accurate and cannot replace sound risk management. 1. Core Formula & Components ATR (Average True Range): measures price volatility; customize sensitivity via Periods and Multiplier . Upper/Lower Bands: derived from ATR and your chosen source p
FREE
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator OVERVIEW RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using RSI analysis. The indicator identifies momentum shifts that may indicate potential trend changes or continuation patterns. MOMENTUM ANALYSIS Detection Methods - RSI level changes - RSI slope analysis - Momentum acceleration/deceleration - Divergence detection - Overbought/oversold transitions Shift Types Detecte
FREE
IMA Finder MT5
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
1 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator is designed based on the Moving Origin indicator When the moving origin indicator breaks the price, this indicator gives a signal It is useful for better viewing of signals and analysis on them Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Too many signals Simple and quick settings Easy way to work Settings: period: like moving average settings alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting alarmS
FREE
Trend MACD Candles
Claus Dietrich
4 (2)
Indicatori
COLORED TREND MA / MACD CANDLES draw MA Candles above/below Moving Average draw MACD Candles above and below 0 and Signal-Line Your  Advantage: a simple view of the trend direction a simple view over the higher trend direction a calmer chart for the eye clear rules can be defined Settings: Value Quick-Set : pre-Settings MACD 3 / 9 / 6 MACD customize MA Candles Fast EMA : 12 Slow EMA : 26 MACD SMA : 9 1. MA Period : default 14 and 20, which are my favorite for all timeframes, I believe in the 14
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.67 (46)
Indicatori
The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
FREE
MACD Classic Colors
Mattijs Roelof Jacob Nugteren
Indicatori
Advanced MACD Indicator with 6 Colors & Adjustable Line Thickness Elevate your trading charts with this fully customizable MACD indicator for MetaTrader 4/5. With six independent color slots and per-line thickness controls, you can tailor every element to your exact preferences. Key Features Six Separate Color Slots Customize each component with its own color: MACD Line Signal Line Histogram Bars (Bullish) Histogram Bars (Bearish) Zero Line Adjustable Line Thickness Choose any thickness—from e
FREE
Large Price MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Indicatori
For traders, monitoring price movements is a constant activity, because each price movement determines the action that must be taken next. This simple indicator will helps traders to display prices more clearly in a larger size. Users can set the font size and choose the color that will be displayed on the chart. There are three color options that can be selected to be displayed on the chart.
FREE
ADX consolidado
OTAVIO AGUIAR CAMPOS Aguiar
5 (3)
Indicatori
Mostra a média móvel quando ADX > 20 e pinta de verde ou vermelho quando os valores de ADX estão subindo indicando tendência. Quando o ADX é menor que 20 indica movimento lateral consolidado. O indicador não define pontos de entrada, somente mostra a média colorida quando a tendência está se fortalecendo. Faz parte do grupo de indicadores do Indicador Tavim.
FREE
Draw Pivot Point
Rainer Schnoege
Indicatori
The utility draws pivot levels for the selected timefram in classic method. Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + ( high - low ) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (high - low) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)) you can change the timeframe, colors and fontsize. also you can change the text for the levels. Have fun and give feedback...
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.72 (54)
Indicatori
Se acquisti questo indicatore, riceverai il mio Trade Manager Professionale + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicat
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (76)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (4)
Indicatori
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema di Trading dell'Oro (XAU/USD) su MetaTrader 5 Per il trader serio: Approcciate il trading sull'Oro con una metodologia strutturata e basata sui dati che combina molteplici fattori di analisi di mercato. Questo strumento è stato creato per supportare la vostra analisi del trading sull'Oro. Opportunità di Prezzo Limitata Questa è un'occasione per possedere Gold Sniper Scalper Pro prima che il prezzo aumenti. Il prezzo del prodotto aumenterà di $50 dopo ogni 10 ac
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.9 (31)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato sulla base degli Smart Money Concepts (SMC). È progettato per aiutare i trader ad analizzare la struttura del mercato in modo sistematico e ottenere una visione più chiara della direzione generale del mercato. Il sistema analizza automaticamente i Punti di Inversione, le Zone Chiave e la Market Structure su più timeframe, mostrando Point of Interest (POI), segnali No Repaint e Auto Fibonacci
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicatori
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisione intelligente dello stop-loss direttamente sul grafico Panoramica Smart Stop Indicator è la soluzione ideale per i trader che desiderano posizionare il loro stop-loss in modo chiaro e metodico, senza dover indovinare o affidarsi all’intuizione. Questo strumento combina la logica classica del price action (massimi e minimi strutturali) con un moderno riconoscimento dei breakout per identificare il prossimo livello di stop realmente logico. In trend, in range o i
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (27)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.6 (5)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (19)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
Acquista TREND PRO ora e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di tendenza avanzato Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei f
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (11)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Entry Sniper – Dashboard ATR Multi-Timeframe per Scalping e Swing Trading sull’Oro Gold Entry Sniper è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che offre segnali di acquisto/vendita precisi per XAUUSD e altri strumenti, basato sulla logica ATR Trailing Stop e l' analisi multi-timeframe . Caratteristiche e Vantaggi Analisi Multi-Timeframe – Visualizza trend su M1, M5, M15 in un'unica dashboard. Trailing Stop Basato su ATR – Stop dinamici che si adattano alla volatilità. Dashboard Professional
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (22)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Quantum Breakout PRO       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicatori
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.91 (11)
Indicatori
IX Power: Scopri approfondimenti di mercato per indici, materie prime, criptovalute e forex Panoramica IX Power è uno strumento versatile progettato per analizzare la forza di indici, materie prime, criptovalute e simboli forex. Mentre FX Power offre la massima precisione per le coppie di valute utilizzando i dati di tutte le coppie disponibili, IX Power si concentra esclusivamente sui dati di mercato del simbolo sottostante. Questo rende IX Power una scelta eccellente per mercati non correlat
Altri dall’autore
StrikeZone ATR
Park Geonwoo
Indicatori
StrikeZone ATR is a professional-grade ATR-based volatility indicator designed for precision intraday trading. It visualizes volatility strength using a dynamic histogram and smoothed deviation line, helping traders instantly identify expansion, contraction, trend strength, and reversal zones. Key Features TradingView-style ATR histogram (Up/Down bars with multi-color levels) Smoothed deviation line for clearer volatility trend Instant detection of volatility spikes and quiet zones Color-coded b
FREE
StrikeZone X Basic
Park Geonwoo
Experts
StrikeZone X Basic — Product Description (English) StrikeZone X Basic is the free trial version of the StrikeZone automated trading system. It is designed to showcase the core algorithm and allow traders to experience the strategy before upgrading to the full edition. This version maintains essential functionalities while certain advanced modules are available exclusively in the Pro edition. Key Features EMA-based Trend Filter Avoids unnecessary counter-trend entries by detecting market direct
FREE
StrikeZone X Pro
Park Geonwoo
Experts
StrikeZone X Pro — High-Risk / High-Return Automated Trading System StrikeZone X Pro is a high-risk, high-reward algorithm designed for aggressive traders who seek strong performance and dynamic market engagement. It uses a volatility-adaptive breakout engine combined with multi-layer filters to identify explosive price movements and capitalize on them with precision. Key Features High-Risk / High-Return Strategy optimized for fast market movements Volatility-Based Entry System (ATR Adaptive) Li
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione