StrikeZone ATR is a professional-grade ATR-based volatility indicator designed for precision intraday trading.

It visualizes volatility strength using a dynamic histogram and smoothed deviation line, helping traders instantly identify expansion, contraction, trend strength, and reversal zones.

Key Features

TradingView-style ATR histogram (Up/Down bars with multi-color levels)

Smoothed deviation line for clearer volatility trend

Instant detection of volatility spikes and quiet zones

Color-coded bars for strong/weak up/down movement

Designed for scalping, day trading, and futures markets

Lightweight, fast, and optimized for low-latency execution

Perfect for traders seeking a clean, intuitive volatility visualization compatible with any strategy.