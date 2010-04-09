StrikeZone ATR
- インディケータ
- Park Geonwoo
- バージョン: 1.0
StrikeZone ATR is a professional-grade ATR-based volatility indicator designed for precision intraday trading.
It visualizes volatility strength using a dynamic histogram and smoothed deviation line, helping traders instantly identify expansion, contraction, trend strength, and reversal zones.
Key Features
-
TradingView-style ATR histogram (Up/Down bars with multi-color levels)
-
Smoothed deviation line for clearer volatility trend
-
Instant detection of volatility spikes and quiet zones
-
Color-coded bars for strong/weak up/down movement
-
Designed for scalping, day trading, and futures markets
-
Lightweight, fast, and optimized for low-latency execution
Perfect for traders seeking a clean, intuitive volatility visualization compatible with any strategy.