StrikeZone Macd Atr is an advanced volatility-adaptive oscillator that scales the traditional MACD using ATR.

This approach solves the common problem of conventional MACD: it does not react properly to changing volatility.

With ATR scaling, momentum becomes clearer, smoother, and more meaningful across all market conditions.

Key Features

1. ATR-Scaled MACD Oscillator

The indicator adjusts (MACD – Signal) by ATR ratio, allowing:

Reduced noise during high-volatility periods

Enhanced sensitivity during low-volatility periods

More consistent momentum visualization across different symbols

2. Color-Coded Fast Signal Line

The fast signal line changes color based on momentum shifts:

Dark Green → Golden-cross zone

Red → Dead-cross zone

A simple color change immediately shows which side has momentum strength.

3. Separate Positive / Negative Histograms

The histogram automatically separates into Up and Down bars,

making trend direction easy to read at a glance.

Why This Indicator?

Standard MACD treats all markets the same.

But instruments like NASDAQ, DAX, Gold, Oil, and Crypto have very different volatility profiles.

As a result, regular MACD often becomes:

Too slow during fast markets

Too noisy during calm markets

Misleading around volatility spikes

With ATR-adaptive scaling, this indicator is ideal for:

Index futures (NAS100, SPX, DAX, HK50)

Volatile FX pairs

Gold and commodities

Crypto (BTC, ETH, etc.)

Recommended Use Cases

Detecting early trend reversals

Identifying momentum expansion or weakness

Filtering out false signals in volatile markets

Entry/Exit confirmation for scalping and day trading

Combining with moving averages, channels, or price action setups

Important Note

This product is an indicator, not an automated trading system.

It does not place trades on its own and should be used alongside your trading strategy.

Support

If you need help configuring or customizing the indicator, feel free to contact us.