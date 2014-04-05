Currency Slope Strength for MT5

Metatrader 5 version of the known "Currency Slope Strength" MT4 indicator.

This tool was designed to visually measure the strength of major global currencies in real time, allowing to identify trending currencies, reversals, and cross-currency opportunities.

  • Currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD.
  • Level Crossing alerts (Pop-up,Push,Email).
  • Customizable timeframes (Main and Extra).
  • Customizable colors.
  • Non-repainting.

The indicator runs in Strategy Tester, but it may take a while to load the history on first use.

