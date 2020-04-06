Golden Hand

FIMATHE GOLD M5 – The Professional XAUUSD Trading Robot

✔ Dynamic ATR Stop + 61.8% Reverse Fibonacci

✔ Built EXCLUSIVELY for XAUUSD

✔ Intelligent Profit Trailing (locks the highest profit reached)

✔ Anti-Range Filter + Multi-Timeframe Trend Validation

✔ Real Volatility-Based Stop that Adapts to Gold in Real Time

🔥 WHAT MAKES THIS ROBOT DIFFERENT FROM EVERY OTHER GOLD EA?

The Fimathe Gold M5 was engineered specifically for XAUUSD, the most volatile and profitable instrument in the market.
While most robots get destroyed by gold’s explosive movements, the Fimathe Gold uses institutional-grade architecture, combining:

ATR (14) × 4 — Ultra-Smart Technical Stop Loss

The stop adapts automatically to the real volatility of gold:

  • Market quiet → SL tightens

  • Market exploding → SL widens

It’s nearly impossible to get stuck in oversized losing trades.

Reverse Fibonacci 61.8% — Advanced Structural Protection

The robot tracks the reverse Fibonacci automatically and prevents price from retracing past the institutional reversal zone.

This is EXACTLY how hedge funds and prop desks protect positions.

MODE C — ATR + Fibonacci Combined (the safest & most powerful mode)

The robot always chooses the best stop, comparing:

  • Technical stop (ATR)

  • Structural stop (61.8% Fibonacci)

This results in:

➡ Small & controlled losses
➡ Dramatically reduced drawdown
➡ Clean, efficient entries and exits

Profit Trailing by Drawdown — Never Give Back Big Profits

The robot tracks the highest profit reached during the trade.
If the market gives back X dollars → the position closes instantly.

This is the smartest trailing system possible because it reacts to real money, not indicators.

Full Anti-Range Market Filter

Gold destroys robots during consolidation.
This EA detects and avoids flat markets using:

  • Dynamic ADX

  • Average ATR

  • HH-LL channel analysis

  • True range compression detection

If gold is ranging → it does NOT trade.

Multi-Timeframe Validation (M5 + H1)

The EA only enters trades when:

  • The main trend on M5 is clear

  • The macro trend on H1 agrees

This dramatically improves entry quality and win rate.

THE FINAL RESULT?

✔ Cleaner entries
✔ Smarter exits
✔ Professional technical stop
✔ Exceptionally low drawdown
✔ XAUUSD-optimized engine
✔ Fast, precise and aggressive when necessary
✔ Full capital protection

This is not a “YouTube setup robot.”
This is institutional logic adapted to gold, the most lucrative and dangerous asset for retail traders.

WHO IS THIS ROBOT FOR?

  • XAUUSD traders

  • Traders who want automation with institutional intelligence

  • Anyone struggling with large drawdowns

  • Traders who want consistent, structured results

  • Anyone who wants smarter profit protection

  • Traders looking for an EA that ADAPTS to the market

💰 WHY IS THIS ROBOT WORTH MORE THAN OTHERS?

Because it completely solves the 3 biggest issues in XAUUSD trading:

  1. Stops that are too tight (most EAs blow up here)

  2. Trades turning into huge losses

  3. No real volatility filtering

Fimathe Gold eliminates all of these weaknesses.

🚀 Ready to bring institutional intelligence to your gold trading?

The Fimathe Gold M5 transforms your XAUUSD performance with security, precision, adaptability, and consistently higher profits.


おすすめのプロダクト
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
エキスパート
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Gbpjpy Macd Trader
Tomas Vanek
エキスパート
The GJ_H1_220100009_S_HD_CF_SQX_SL20 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPJPY using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gbpjpy-macd-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 220100009 Main Chart: Cu
FREE
RandomChoice
Aleksei Lesnikov
5 (1)
エキスパート
Expert capable of generating profit by opening positions randomly. Shows good results in long-term trading – on timeframes from H12. Features Fully automatic mode is available. Positions are opened randomly. Martingale is applied – if the previous position closed with a loss, the current one is opened with a volume that compensates for that loss. Parameters Mode – Expert's operating mode: Automatic – automated (recommended); Manual – manual. In automatic mode, the Expert does not require any p
FREE
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
エキスパート
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Ultimate Gold Algo
Muhamad Haziq Bin Rosli
5 (1)
エキスパート
Ultimate Gold Algo TimeFrame : M30 Minimum Balance : 5000USD or USCent (USC) account (50 dollar) Settings :  robotEnableSwitch = 1 lot Size = 0.02 (5000 USD/USC) OR 0.25 (50000 USD/USC) Key Value = 1 Profits in Points = 2777 autoAdjustLot = 1 Initial Balance = 5000 Algorithmic Trading Strategy Description This expert advisor (EA) operates based on signals generated by an Ultimate Indicator , designed to identify optimal market entry points. The algorithm analyzes price behavior across the las
Forex Market Scalper
Dzintars Jakovlevs
エキスパート
FOREX MARKET SCALPER is a hybrid scalping robot on hedge accounts. If you like when your robot is in constant trading and at the same time you feel that you have full control then this robot is perfect for you! No more psychological exhaustion when in manual trading after trade opening the market price goes opposite way and you feel tired of constant drawdowns. This robot trades both directions at the same time and you won't be bothered anymore which direction price moves. Remember how exhausti
PrevBreak Trader
Fabio Conrado Ortolan
エキスパート
PrevBreak Trader EA – インテリジェントなブレイクアウト戦略 PrevBreak Trader EA は、前のバーのブレイクアウトに基づいて高精度な自動エントリーを実現するために開発されたEAです。価格アクションと補助インジケーターを組み合わせ、安定したトレードと堅牢なリスク管理を提供します。 EA は自動注文を送信せず、シグナル生成モードのみで動作するように設定することもできます。このモードでは、チャート上に明確なアラートが表示され、独自のエントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを使って手動で取引を実行できます。 ️ トレード設定 ロットサイズ設定可能 – 手動またはリスクプロファイルに合わせて調整。 1日の勝ち負け取引制限 – 自動規律によりオーバートレードを防止。 柔軟なテイクプロフィット – ボラティリティに応じて目標ポイントを調整。 確実なストップロス – 資金を守るため常に設定。 ブレイクアウトロジック EAは直前のローソク足を監視し、高値・安値でのブレイクポイントを検出します。条件が確認された場合のみエントリーを行い、精度の高い選択的な取引
DUO Gold GbpUsd harmonic patterns
Damiem Marchand De Campos
エキスパート
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - このExpert Advisorは、あなた自身の使用のために特別に設計、開発、最適化されています。 これは (GOLD or GBPUSD) のシンボルで、トレンドのすべてのフェーズで、スタートからフィニッシュまで、H1タイムフレームで、MT5プラットフォーム上で最高かつ最大のチャンスを活用するための強力なエキスパートアドバイザー(EA)です。 過去3年間のバックテストにおいて、印象的な精度、パフォーマンス、一貫性。 このEAは、まるでハンター、スナイパーのように、価格の動き、強さ、トレンドを分析し、最高のチャンスを辛抱強く待ち、極めて正確に仕事をこなします。 このEAは HARMONIC PATTERNS 戦略に基づいており、多くのネイティブおよび独自の指標も使用しています。 主な特徴 このEAは継続的に値動きを分析し、最良の機会を特定すると、単一の限定注文を送信し、ポジションを開きます。 すべてのポジションには、最初から固定されたテイクプロフィット（TP）とストップロス（SL）が設定されています。 ロットも入力から自
ACDO Brasil
Edson Cavalca Junior
エキスパート
The robo t opens a buy or sell position using the signs. Know our products   Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. The  filters  are used to increase the accuracy of the signals and if activated and not met your criteria, the order is not sent. EA also offers MOBILE STOP with the Parabolic SAR indicator and also by distance
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
エキスパート
SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
エキスパート
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Golden Talos Edge
Marcelo Henrique Alexandre De Campos Arce
エキスパート
Golden Talos Edge – XAUUSD H1 (Long-Only, Trend Pullback, Prop-Safe) Golden Talos Edge is a conservative, trend-following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1. It looks for clean pullbacks inside established bullish trends, with fixed stop-loss always placed on the broker side and no martingale, no grid, no arbitrage . This is the Market-Friendly version (Talos_V2.55) , locked to XAUUSD H1, LONG-only , using a robust combination of: EMA trend filter + ADX (trend strength) Fibonacci pullback zo
BeiDou Trend MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
5 (1)
エキスパート
Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
エキスパート
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Super Powered
Godbless C Nygu
エキスパート
The SUPER POWER AI represents the convergence of cutting-edge computational intelligence and advanced algorithmic trading technologies. Engineered on the robust GPT-4o platform, it integrates high-dimensional neural network architectures capable of real-time adaptability to the stochastic dynamics of global financial markets. A defining feature of this Expert Advisor is its implementation of discrete Fourier transform visualizations within the proprietary ATFNet framework. By harmonizing the spe
MilanoBTC
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.2 (5)
エキスパート
Milano BTC：H1タイムフレームにおける精密なビットコイン取引 Milano BTCは、ビットコイン（BTCUSD）をH1タイムフレームで取引するために設計された、強力で規律あるエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。長年にわたり実証されたテクニカル分析手法に基づいて構築されており、検証されていないAIの gimmick を避け、透明で信頼性のある戦略に専念し、変動の激しい暗号市場において安定した結果を提供します。 EAの取引ロジックはボリュームベースの分析を活用し、高い勝率で高確率のエントリーポイントを捉えることができます。クラシックな市場原則とルールベースの体系的アプローチを組み合わせることで、Milano BTCは暗号通貨取引における課題、特に70％を超える資産間相関などの分析を困難にする要因に対応するよう設計されています。 Milano BTCはブローカーに依存せず、さまざまな取引環境に適応でき、ヘッジ取引をサポートします。資本を守るために、トレーリングストップなどの重要なリスク管理ツールを統合し、利益を確保し、ドローダウンを最小限に抑えます。これによりMilano B
Range bkt EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
エキスパート
Range-Bkt uses  the Range Breakout strategy to generate potential returns by analyzing breakouts based on chart-based support and resistance levels along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Range-Bkt is for you. Range-Bkt does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore mu
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
エキスパート
EAの戦略はスウィングトレードに基づいており、iPumpインジケーターによって計算された鋭いインパルスの後のエントリーがあります。 前述のように、EAには自動サポートで手動取引を開始する機能があります。 -下降トレンドの場合↓価格が修正された後に取引を開始し、資産が買われ過ぎゾーンに入り、トレンドに沿って販売します。 -上昇トレンド↑の場合、価格が修正的に下落した後に取引を開始し、資産が売られ過ぎゾーンに分類され、トレンドに沿って購入します。 選択した資産で取引する場合、アドバイザーはトレンドを考慮し、現在のトレンドに従ってのみ取引を開始します。不採算の取引は、停止と平均化の両方を使用して閉じることができます。2番目のオプションは確かにより収益性が高く、リスクも高くなります。 利点 さまざまなTFのレベルを分析するための組み込みレベルインジケーター チャート上で手動で平均化のレベルを選択する機能 多くのピラミッド型注文を開くことによって利益を増やす能力（注文数は自分で制御できます） iPumpインジケーターのリバースシグナルに基づいて、TPを％で設定するためのより多くの基準 「ハン
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
エキスパート
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
PipBandit Quantum Gold Scalper
Isaac Nhlapo
エキスパート
This EA is specifically built to trade XAUUSD with precision and confidence. It ensures that trades are entered with highest probability and has awesome risk management tools in place. Give it a test, it is a one of a kind in the market.  For the  1 minute XAUUSD  chart, pre-set for 1 minute time frame.  Please message me for any assistance.  Recommendations and requirements; Currency pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1 or M5  Minimum deposit : $50 Recommended initial deposit: $100 Account type: Any acco
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
エキスパート
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Gold Market Scalper
Dzintars Jakovlevs
エキスパート
GOLD MARKET SCALPER is a hybrid scalping robot on hedge accounts. If you like when your robot is in constant trading and at the same time you feel that you have full control then this robot is perfect for you! No more psychological exhaustion when in manual trading after trade opening the market price goes opposite way and you feel tired of constant drawdowns. This robot trades both directions at the same time and you won't be bothered anymore which direction price moves. Remember how exhaustin
TSUTrader Dave Landry Trading System
Marcos Godoy Ortiz
エキスパート
It is an Expert Advisor who uses the famous Dave Landry strategy, widely used to operate swing trades in various types of markets, Forex, B3, indices, stocks and cryptocurrencies. The Dave Landry Setup is one of the most well-known setups that operate in favor of the trend, there is a preference for the larger H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly timeframes, due to its high hit rate, but the TsuTrader Dave Landry robot allows complete customization of the strategy . - TSUTrader Dave Landry is the on
MAO Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
エキスパート
MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
GOLD Stone
Ken Iijima
エキスパート
GOLD Stone EA — The Ultimate Trend-Following Strategy for Gold DISCOUNT - Don't Miss Out! Original Price: $800 → Now: $150 LINE Signal Coming Soon! Stunning Results: 12x Return in 2 Years   Initial Deposit: $10,000 Final Balance: $122,532 Net Profit: $112,532 (+1,125%) Test Period: January 2024 – December 2025 (Approx. 2 Years) Outstanding Performance Metrics Metric Result Rating Profit Factor 19.48 Exceptional (1.5+ is considered good) Sharpe Ratio 2.41 Excellent (1.0
CrossPulse EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Welcome to the World of Precision Trading! CrossPulse EA is crafted with detailed trading logic to empower you, the trader, with a dynamic and customizable tool. Priced at just $65, this EA is designed for those who wish to refine and optimize trading strategies on their own. Please note, CrossPulse is not pre-optimized—it is built to offer a foundation for your optimization, giving you full control of the strategy. Why Choose CrossPulse? CrossPulse employs a two-pronged strategy using MACD and
SL Gold Scalper
Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
エキスパート
SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
Heiken
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Heiken professional Expert Advisor partially follows the market using i-Heiken_Ashi indicator (see the screenshot). At each i-Heiken_Ashi signal, a position is opened in its direction. Each newly opened position is automatically accompanied by a stop loss, break even, trailing stop and take profit. In order to diversify the funds efficiently, it is recommended using the multicurrency operation mode, at which 10 currencies are selected, while the risk is reduced 10 times. The EA processes errors
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (8)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
作者のその他のプロダクト
FIbonacci Robot Scalper
Gabriel Henrique Souza Gaya
エキスパート
Fibonacci Robot Scalper – Revolutionize Your Profits with Automated Fibonacci Analysis! Advertising Content: FIBO BREAK PRO – The Trading Robot that Combines Fibonacci Wisdom with the Precision of Automation! Developed for traders seeking consistency and efficiency in the markets, FIBO BREAK PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) that operates based on the 61.8% Fibonacci level, integrating multiple trend filters and advanced risk protections. Why Is FIBO BREAK PRO the Right Choice for You
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信