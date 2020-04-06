Voodoo Black Magic

Voodoo Black Magic HFT EA – MT5 Forex & Gold/US30/DE40 Scalping Expert Advisor

Voodoo Black Magic is a high-frequency MT5 Expert Advisor (forex robot) designed for scalping Forex, Gold (XAUUSD) and US30/DE40 using fast pending orders and strict risk control.

This HFT scalping EA for MetaTrader 5 focuses on:

  • Breakout entries via buy stop / sell stop orders

  • EMA-based trend bias to avoid trading against the main move

  • Broker-safe execution (spread, stops, freeze level, margin checks)

  • Low-load trailing stop engine

  • Auto-cancel stale pending orders

  • Loss-streak pause to protect the account during bad phases

No grid, no martingale, no averaging – Voodoo Black Magic is built for traders who want a clean, controlled, automated trading system for intraday scalping and HFT-style breakout trading on MT5.

How Voodoo Black Magic Works? 

Internal formulas and exact code logic are not disclosed – this is a conceptual overview for users.

  1. Trend Direction via EMA Filter

    • The EA uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as a directional filter.

    • If price is trading above the EMA → buy bias.

    • If price is trading below the EMA → sell bias.

  2. Breakout via Pending Stop Orders

    • Instead of entering at market, the EA places pending stop orders at a configurable distance from current price.

    • When price breaks in the direction of the trend, the pending order is triggered into a position.

    • The opposite side pending order can be automatically cancelled to avoid hedging or conflicting positions.

  3. Broker-Safety and Execution Filters
    Before placing or modifying any order, the EA checks:

    • Max spread (in points) – skips trades when spread is too high

    • Trade mode / session – trades only when the symbol is fully tradable

    • Stops and freeze levels – to avoid INVALID_STOPS/INVALID_PRICE errors

    • Margin availability – can auto-reduce lot size to fit available margin

  4. Auto-Cancel Stale Pending Orders

    • Each pending order has a maximum lifetime (in seconds).

    • If not triggered within that time, it can be automatically deleted, so you don’t get random late fills when the setup is no longer valid.

  5. Low-Load Trailing Stop Management

    • Once in a position, the EA can trail the Stop Loss based on:

      • Trailing distance (points)

      • Minimum improvement step

      • Time cooldown

      • Optional “trail only once per bar”

      • Optional spread cap for trailing

    • This keeps CPU/load low and avoids over-modifying stops.

  6. Loss-Streak Pause Protection

    • You can enable a loss streak guard:

      • After N consecutive losing trades, the EA will pause new entries for a defined number of minutes.

      • Existing trades remain managed, but no fresh trades are opened during the pause window.

  7. Time Window & Minutes Filter

    • You can limit trading to specific server time hours (e.g. London or NY session).

    • You can also allow new entries only every N minutes, which reduces over-trading and noise.

Main Features

  • 🚀 HFT-style breakout logic using pending stop orders

  • 📈 EMA trend filter to align trades with the main direction

  • 🛡️ Broker-safe execution: spread cap, stops/freeze awareness, margin checks

  • 🧹 Auto-cancel stale pending orders (time-based expiry)

  • 🧠 Loss-streak pause – temporarily stop new entries after consecutive losses

  • Time window + N-minute filter for more control on when the EA trades

  • 🎯 Low-load trailing stop with min step & optional spread cap

  • 🔍 Debug logs for easier setup and troubleshooting

  • ❌ No grid, no martingale, no arbitrage tricks

Works well on:

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

  • Indices (like US30, DE40) where the broker provides good conditions

Always DEMO Test on your broker’s data before going live. HFT can not be Back Tested.

Recommended Usage (General Guidelines)

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Account Type: ECN / RAW / low-spread with fast execution

  • Timeframes:

    • Designed for lower timeframes (M1) for intraday scalping

  • VPS:

    • A stable VPS near your broker’s server is recommended for HFT-style operation.

  • Symbols:

    • Start with one or two symbols (e.g. XAUUSD, one major pair), then expand if you are comfortable.

Input Parameters – Detailed User Guide

🔹 1. TRADE SIZE & RISK

Lots
Fixed lot size per order.

  • Example: 0.10 = 0.10 lots per trade.
    Adjust according to account size, symbol and risk tolerance.

StopLossPts
Stop Loss distance in points from the entry price.

  • Higher value = wider stop (more room, more risk per trade).

  • Lower value = tighter stop (less room, more frequent exits).

TakeProfitPts
Take Profit distance in points from entry price.

  • Defines the default target profit level for each trade.

MaxSlippagePts
Maximum allowed slippage (in points) during order execution.

  • If the market moves more than this value, the order may be rejected.

  • Set according to symbol volatility and broker execution quality.

MagicID
Unique ID used to tag trades from this EA.

  • Use different Magic numbers if you run multiple EAs or multiple instances on the same account.

🔹 2. ENTRY & SIGNAL

PendingDistancePts
Distance in points from current price where the pending stop orders are placed.

  • Larger value = more conservative breakout (waits for stronger move).

  • Smaller value = more aggressive entries (closer to current price).

EmaPeriod
Period of the EMA used as a trend/bias filter.

  • Lower values = more sensitive, more signals.

  • Higher values = smoother trend, fewer trades.

🔹 3. PENDING CLEANUP

AutoCancelPendings

  • true → automatically delete pending orders that are not triggered in time.

  • false → pending orders remain until triggered or manually removed.

DeleteAfterSeconds
Maximum age in seconds for pending orders (when AutoCancelPendings is true).

  • If a pending order is not triggered within this time, it is deleted.

🔹 4. BROKER SAFETY & EXECUTION

MaxSpreadPts
Maximum allowed spread (points) for new entries and some operations.

  • 0 = disabled (no spread filter).

  • Helps avoid entering trades during high-spread conditions (e.g. news, rollover).

RetryCooldownSec
Minimum delay in seconds between entry retries for each side (buy/sell).

  • Prevents the EA from continuously trying to place orders when conditions are borderline.

AutoReduceLots

  • true → if margin is insufficient for the requested lots, EA tries to auto-reduce to a safe lot size.

  • false → if margin is not enough, the trade is simply skipped.

MarginCushion
Safety factor for margin calculation.

  • Example: 1.05 = requires about 5% more margin as a safety buffer.

  • Higher value = more conservative margin usage.

🔹 5. TIME FILTERS (SERVER TIME)

UseTimeWindow

  • true → EA opens new trades only between the configured StartHour:StartMinute and EndHour:EndMinute (broker server time).

  • false → no time-of-day restriction.

StartHour / StartMinute
Start of the allowed trading window (server time).

EndHour / EndMinute
End of the allowed trading window.

  • If Start and End are equal, it is treated as no restriction.

UseMinutesFilter

  • true → enables the MinutesStep filter.

  • false → EA can open trades at any minute (subject to other conditions).

MinutesStep
Used when UseMinutesFilter = true .

  • Example: 5 → EA only allows new entries at minutes 0, 5, 10, 15, …

  • Helps reduce over-trading and random clustering of trades.

🔹 6. LOSS STREAK PAUSE

UseLossStreakPause

  • true → enable loss-streak protection.

  • false → EA will not pause new entries after losses.

LossesInRowToPause
Number of consecutive losing trades required to trigger a pause.

  • Example: 3 → after 3 losing trades in a row, EA will start a pause period.

PauseMinutesAfterStreak
Length of the pause period (minutes) after a loss streak is triggered.

  • During this time, the EA will not open new trades (but continues managing current ones).

🔹 7. TRAILING & EXIT

TrailStopPts
Trailing Stop distance in points.

  • <=0 → trailing disabled.

  • Higher value = wider trailing stop (looser, safer from stop-outs).

  • Lower value = tighter trailing stop (locks profit faster, but may exit too early).

TrailCooldownSec
Minimum time (seconds) between trailing operations.

  • Reduces load and prevents over-frequent SL changes.

TrailMinStepPts
Minimum improvement (points) required to move the Stop Loss.

  • If the new SL is not at least this much better, the EA will skip the update.

TrailOnNewBarOnly

  • true → trailing can occur at most once per bar (per candle).

  • false → trailing is controlled only by time cooldown.

TrailSpreadCapPts
Maximum allowed spread (points) for trailing.

  • 0 = disabled (no spread rule for trailing).

  • Helps maintain stable trailing behavior during spread spikes.

🔹 8. DIAGNOSTICS

DebugLogs

  • true → prints detailed debug messages in the Experts tab.

  • false → minimal output; cleaner logs.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, Gold and CFDs with any MT5 EA, forex robot or HFT scalper involves significant risk.
Past performance in backtests or demo does not guarantee future results.
Always trade with capital you can afford to lose and begin with low risk until you fully understand how Voodoo Black Magic HFT EA behaves with your broker.


Voodoo Black Magic EA, MT5 Expert Advisor, MT5 EA, forex robot, HFT scalper, scalping EA, Gold XAUUSD robot, automated trading system, breakout EA, MetaTrader 5 trading robot, intraday scalper, pending order scalper.
おすすめのプロダクト
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
エキスパート
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
エキスパート
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
エキスパート
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
FREE
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
エキスパート
Hamster Scalpingは、マーチンゲールを使用しない完全に自動化された取引アドバイザーです。夜のスキャルピング戦略。 RSIインジケーターとATRフィルターが入力として使用されます。アドバイザには、ヘッジ口座タイプが必要です。 実際の作業の監視、およびその他の開発については、https：// www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/sellerを参照してください 。 一般的な推奨事項 最小デポジット$ 100、最小スプレッドのECNアカウントを使用し、eurusd M5 gmt +3のデフォルト設定。 入力パラメータ EAは、4桁と5桁の両方の引用符で機能します。入力パラメータでは、5文字の値をポイントで示し、すべてを4文字で自動的に再計算します。 NewCycle-モードがオンの場合、アドバイザーは停止せずに動作します。モードがオフの場合、一連の取引の完了後、アドバイザーは新しい注文を開きません。 期間インジケーター1-最初のインジケーターの期間。 アップレベル-アドバイザーが売りを開始する最初のインジケーターの上位レベル。 ダウンレベル
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
エキスパート
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
エキスパート
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
エキスパート
このロボットは、市場での取引機会を特定するために、これら2つの人気指標を使用する自動化取引ツールです。RSI（相対力指数）は、市場内の他の資産との相対的な強度を測定する技術指標です。Bollinger Bandsは、市場の変動性を測定し、特定の資産の価格上限を決定する指標です。 RSIとBollinger Bandsの2つの指標を組み合わせた取引ロボットは、収益性の高い取引機会を特定するためにこれら2つの指標を共に使用します。 RSIが資産の買われすぎまたは売られすぎの状態を示し、Bollinger Bandsが価格の限界に近づいていることを示す場合、ロボットは自動的に取引に参加または退出します。 このロボットは、複数の通貨ペアで同時に動作できるため、複数の通貨で取引機会を探すことができます。これは、ポートフォリオを多様化し、利益を最大化したいトレーダーにとって特に有用です。 RSIとBollinger Bandsの指標を使用した取引ロボットは、設定や使用が簡単です。ユーザーの好みに合わせてカスタマイズできます。また、ロボットは完全自動化されており、常に監視する必要がなく、24時間、
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
エキスパート
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
エキスパート
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Auto sl tp settings MT5
Kaijun Wang
エキスパート
任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该EA加载后: 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 特性 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 自动止盈止损设置 自动设置止损止盈的开关 固定止损的点数设置 固定止盈的点数设置 自动使用波幅自动计算的TP设置 波幅自动计算的TP的风险系数设置 超过一定开仓时间的订单不再设置止盈止损. 止损保护设置 止损保护开关 止损保护启动点数设置 盈利保护点数设置 止损移动设置 移动止损开关 移动止损启动点数设置 移动止损回撤点数设置 有任何问题,欢迎交流...
Gold Breakout Pro P
John Muguimi Njue
エキスパート
Gold Breakout PRO-P - 金とFXのための精密ブレイクアウト取引 比類のない精度と安全性で市場を制覇 Gold Breakout PRO-P は、XAUUSD（金）市場を支配し、EURUSDなどのFXペアでも優れたパフォーマンスを発揮する最先端のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。プロップファームトレーダー、小売投資家、アルゴリズム取引愛好者のために設計されたこのEAは、洗練されたブレイクアウト戦略を活用し、拒否確認、流動性スイープ検出、動的リスク管理を強化しています。機関レベルのパフォーマンスとユーザーフレンドリーなカスタマイズを組み合わせ、金の勢い主導の価格アクションを活用するための究極のツールです。 設定ファイル SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK セール中： 次の10セールのみ$99.00、次回価格$259.00 — お急ぎください！ Gold Breakout PRO-Pの仕組み Gold Breakout PRO-P は、高確率のブレイクアウト戦略を活用し、高度な確認技術を組み合わせています： ブレイクアウトボックスの構築： ユーザー
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
エキスパート
SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
エキスパート
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Enjoy Dax40 Scaper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
エキスパート
Future of the Enjoy Dax40 Scalper: Unlock the potential of your trading journey with the Enjoy Dax40 Scalper EA, meticulously crafted for scalping strategies across higher time frame trends. This powerful EA excels in navigating the intricacies of the Dax40 (De40) or Ger40 indices, extending its proficiency to the UsTec (Nasdaq100) and US30 (DJ IND) markets. Boasting a strategic blend of our proprietary custom trend indicator and other short-term and long MT5 standard trend indicators, this EA o
The Time is Gold
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Nova FRC Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova FRC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Fractals indicator — a classic tool that identifies local highs and lows to pinpoint potential reversal and breakout points. This EA transforms fractal patterns into a structured trading system, entering trades only when price confirms a meaningful shift in market structure. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova FRC Trader focuses on setups where fractals indicate a real change in momentum. Trades are executed with discipline, avoiding noise and
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Happy Nation MT5
Andrijana Radojevic
エキスパート
LAUNCH PROMO – LIMITED TIME OFFER% Price: $99 IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and detailed setup instructions. SETFILES  - DOWNLOAD HERE! HAPPY NATION EA   is a next-generation automated system built for all AUD pairs, combining a smart, controlled grid structure with advanced market-adaptive filters. It delivers   ultra-low drawdown (1–5%) , fast trade cycles (≈90% closed within 24h), and strict exposure control through pair-specific
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
エキスパート
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
エキスパート
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
エキスパート
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
Smart Breakout Zones EA
Jhay Are Budomo
エキスパート
Smart Breakout Zones EA Automated London Session Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Product Overview Smart Breakout Zones EA is a fully automated London Session breakout trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. The Expert Advisor is designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities during the London session and execute trades automatically based on predefined rules. The EA eliminates the need for manual range drawing and discretionary entries by calculating the breakout zone,
Prop Firm Pass EA
ALGOECLIPSE LTD
3.25 (4)
エキスパート
複数の資金提供アカウントを獲得する鍵！ Prop Firm Pass EA をご紹介します。このEAは、最も人気のあるプロップファーム（資金提供会社）のチャレンジを合格し、資金提供アカウントを維持したいトレーダーのために設計されています。安定性、精度、そして低ドローダウンを重視して構築されたこのEAは、真剣なトレーダーにとって信頼できるツールです。Prop Firm Pass EA は、インテリジェントなマーケット構造の認識とブレイクアウトロジックを組み合わせ、高確率のプルバック（押し目・戻り）を見極めてからのブレイクアウトを狙います。このアプローチにより、再び勢いが戻るタイミングで正確にエントリーを行い、小さな利益を安定的に積み重ねながらドローダウンを最小限に抑えます。戦略ロジックは ChatGPT の協力を得て開発されており、高度な推論を組み込むことで、市場の変化に適応しやすくなっています。 93% の合格率と ChatGPT によって洗練された戦略ロジックを備えた Prop Firm Pass EA は、複数の資金提供アカウントを解放し、チャレンジ後も安定的に維持するための鍵で
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
エキスパート
他のEAを無料で入手!!!他のEAを無料で入手!!!他のEAを無料で入手!!!他のEAを無料で入手!!!他のEAを無料で入手!!! RSIグリッドはRSIの買われ過ぎと売られ過ぎの条件に基づいており、取引が市場の負け側にあるときにグリッドを開きます。 RSIはテクニカルトレーダーに強気と弱気の価格の勢いに関するシグナルを提供し、多くの場合、資産の価格のグラフの下にプロットされます。資産は通常、RSIが70％を超えると買われ過ぎと見なされ、30％を下回ると売られ過ぎと見なされます。 パラメーター： タイムフィルター 月曜日 火曜日 水曜日 木曜日 金曜日 土曜日 日曜日 始まる時間 終了時間 RSI設定 RSI期間 買われ過ぎ 売られ過ぎ 時間枠 資金管理 Autolot 最大ロット 利益を得る グリッドサイズ 乗数 トレーリングオプション トレーリングストップ トレーリングステップ トレイルオフセット ファイルを設定する v1.8GBPUSDセット1 https://youtu.be/a7PfCr1jYXQ htt
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
エキスパート
S&P 500スキャルパーアドバイザーは、S&P 500指数で成功したいトレーダーのために設計された革新的なツールです。この指数は、米国の株式市場で最も広く利用され、権威のある指標の一つであり、米国の主要企業500社で構成されています。 特徴: 自動取引ソリューション:     アドバイザーは、高度なアルゴリズムとテクニカル分析に基づいており、変化する市場状況に合わせて戦略を自動的に適応させます。 多目的なアプローチ:     アドバイザーは、インデックスのトレンドの理解、変動価格の分析、利益を最大化しリスクを最小化するアルゴリズムなど、複数の戦略を組み合わせます。 柔軟性とカスタマイズ性:     トレーダーは、取引目標、リスク レベル、取引戦略の好みに合わせて EA 設定をカスタマイズできます。 リスク管理:     アドバイザーは市場を常に監視し、リスクを管理するための対策を講じます。一定の損失レベルに達したときに取引を自動的に終了するように設定することもできます。 透明性と報告:     トレーダーは詳細なレポートと分析にアクセスしてアドバイザーのパフォーマンスを評価し、情報に
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
エキスパート
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (8)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
作者のその他のプロダクト
X Pro Scalper
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
エキスパート
X Pro Scalper — Ultra-Fast ATR/EMA Smart Scalper for Forex, Gold, BTC & Indices Live Signals & Products Version: 1.0 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) Style: Trend-aware scalping with ATR-anchored entries, session control, and strict daily guards Best for:   XAUUSD (Gold) , BTCUSD, US30/DE40, liquid FX majors on M1 Timeframe Why traders pick X Pro Scalper No-Hedge, One-Side-Only logic to avoid buy/sell conflicts and reduce noise ATR-anchored distances for entries/SL/TP that adapt to volatility
FREE
Wave Master
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
5 (1)
エキスパート
Wave Master MT5 EA — Multi-Strategy Gold/BTC/Forex Scalper MT5 Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD), BTCUSD, US30/NAS100 & major FX pairs. 10 wave-based strategies + M1 scalping engine, strict risk control, no grid/martingale. Wave Master EA - User Manual & Set Files   Live Signals & Other Products What is Wave Master? Wave Master is a multi-asset, multi-strategy MT5 EA designed to capture impulsive and corrective waves across Gold, Bitcoin, Indices, and Forex . Choose from 10 built-in wave st
Drawdown Terminator
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Drawdown Terminator – Account-wide Equity Guardian for MT5 Protect your capital. Lock your profits. Sleep without watching every tick. ️ 1. What is Drawdown Terminator? Drawdown Terminator is an MT5 utility (non-trading Expert Advisor) designed to protect your entire account equity – not just a single EA or symbol. It continuously monitors your total account equity / capital , and when your Equity Profit Target or Equity Loss Limit is reached, it can automatically: Close all open position
Candle Close Timer Matrix
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
インディケータ
Candle Close Timer Matrix – MT5 Candle Countdown Indicator Candle Close Timer Matrix is a lightweight and powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) candle countdown indicator that shows exactly how many minutes and seconds are left before the current candle closes on any symbol and any timeframe. Live Signals & Products Whether you are a scalper , intraday trader or swing trader , knowing the exact candle close time helps you: Time your entries on candle close Avoid impulsive mid-candle decisions Sync your tr
FREE
Instant Close All Charts
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
ユーティリティ
️ Instant Close All Charts – MT5 Utility Script One-Click Solution to Instantly Close Every Chart Window in MetaTrader 5 Managing too many open chart windows in MetaTrader 5 can slow down your platform, clutter your workspace, and reduce productivity. Instant Close All Charts is a lightweight, ultra-fast MT5 utility script designed to close all open chart windows with a single click — clean, safe, and efficient. Live Signals & Products Whether you're a trader working with dozens of charts or a
FREE
Ultra Power Gold
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
エキスパート
Ultra Power Gold (MT5 EA) — AMA-Powered Gold Scalper for XAUUSD MT5 Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) entries + ATR-adaptive SL/TP, session filter, break-even & trailing. No grid. No martingale. Live Signal Ultra Power Gold - Guide & Set Files What is Ultra Power Gold? Ultra Power Gold is a focused MT5 EA for XAUUSD that hunts strong trends with multi-check AMA momentum and protects capital with auto-sizing, fixed RR, ATR-based SL/TP, break-eve
STAR 160 in One
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
エキスパート
STAR 160 in One (MT5 EA) — 160-Strategy Multi-Market Scalper/Trader All-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor for Forex, Indices & Commodities — 160 built-in strategies, anti-martingale risk, and full automation. No grid. No martingale. No indicator dependency (pure price-action core). STAR 160 in 1 - User Manual & Set Files Live Signals & Other Products What is STAR 160 in One? STAR 160 in One is a Swiss-army MT5 EA that packs 160 unique strategies —from breakouts and momentum pushes to regressions,
X Pro Trend
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
エキスパート
X PRO TREND EA — Swing Dot Entries + Smart Risk & Prop-Firm Guards Ride the trend. Protect the account. Pass challenges with discipline. Live Signals & Products Summary: X PRO TREND EA is a fast, clean trend-following robot that times entries from Swing-Dot / Pivot structure (trendline logic) and manages trades with dynamic RR, trailing, and prop-firm grade guardrails (Daily Loss & Max Loss). Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and adaptable to majors, indices, and crypto on lower timeframes. Best fo
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信