This Expert Advisor is designed for traders, data analysts, quant developers, and AI model builders who require accurate, raw, and fully synchronized historical data directly from MetaTrader 5.

It delivers clean OHLCV market data in CSV format with precise date-range control, volume options, tick-volume extraction, and auto-managed history synchronization.

Crystal AI Data Exporter removes the need for manual F2 downloads, external scrapers, or unreliable third-party data sources.

It guarantees clean, structured, time-aligned data suitable for machine learning models, AI backtesting, research, and custom quantitative systems.

This EA is built using a robust, fault-tolerant architecture to avoid missing bars, history gaps, and common MT5 export errors.

It includes automated logging, step-by-step progress reporting, and a safe auto-remove function once the export is complete.

1. Guaranteed Clean Historical Data Extraction

The system copies OHLC rates with high accuracy using MT5’s native CopyRates framework.

It automatically validates dates, counts bars, filters invalid values, and saves clean rows only.

You receive a CSV file with:

DateTime, Open, High, Low, Close, Real Volume, Tick Volume, Spread

(Volume columns are optional and toggled with inputs.)

2. Full Date-Range Control

The EA allows precise extraction using start and end datetime parameters.

For example:

• Extract only M1 data from 2024.01.01 to 2024.12.31

• Export D1 data for multiple years

• Build custom datasets for AI training

• Collect only the periods needed for backtesting

The engine checks date validity before execution to prevent accidental errors.

3. Automatic History Synchronization

The EA includes a built-in synchronizer to ensure MT5 has enough historical bars before exporting.

It performs up to 10 attempts while reading error states such as 4401 (history not available).

If MT5 lacks data, the EA prints instructions on how to download history from the F2 History Center.

This ensures there are no missing bars, no gaps, and no corrupted datasets.

4. Intelligent CSV Saving Engine

The file exporter builds the CSV row by row, formatting numbers according to symbol precision.

It supports:

• Real volume

• Tick volume

• Spread

• All major MT5 timeframes (M1 to MN1)

File names include symbol, timeframe, and timestamp for perfect organization:

Example:

EURUSD_M1_20250102_145522.csv

Files are saved directly to:

MQL5\Files\

5. Lightweight, Stable, and Safe

This EA does not trade, does not modify charts, and has zero impact on performance.

It uses only initialization logic and then removes itself automatically (optional).

You can attach it to any chart, run the export once, and the EA will shut down safely.

6. Advanced Error Handling and Logging

The system prints detailed status:

• History loaded or missing

• File created or failed

• Number of bars copied

• Progress percentage

• Missing date ranges

• Synchronization errors

Everything is logged in real time so you always know what is happening.

7. Perfect for AI, ML and Algorithmic Development

This tool is ideal for:

• Neural network training

• Reinforcement learning models

• Building custom strategy testers

• Quantitative market analysis

• Building Python or data-science pipelines

• Academic research

Every dataset produced is aligned and consistent.

• Start Date

• End Date

• Include Volume

• Include Tick Volume

• Auto Remove EA

This keeps the interface clean and avoids unnecessary parameters.

• Quant developers

• Python data scientists

• Machine learning model builders

• Prop firm traders creating AI systems

• Analysts creating statistical models

• Researchers building datasets for neural training

• Expert Advisor developers needing clean OHLC data

• Professional traders validating long-term strategies

• No need to rely on Terminal > Save As

• No mouse clicking

• No corrupted CSV formats

• No missing history

• No delayed export or slow downloading

• No mixing up symbols or timeframes

It is fast, reliable, professional, and fully deterministic.

The EA uses:

• CopyRates for OHLC

• CopyTime validation

• Series-based array engine

• Optimized CSV buffer writing

• Automatic progress throttling

• Time formatting with seconds precision

• Safety checks for invalid date ranges

• Internal bar counting and filtering

This ensures a clean and professional dataset every time.

Crystal AI Data Exporter is built by professional algorithmic traders and developers who use AI, quant research, machine learning, and large-scale data processing daily.

The system is engineered to deliver production-grade CSV output without errors or gaps.

This tool only exports historical data and does not provide trading signals.

Data quality depends on your broker's history availability and MT5 server feed.

Always verify data before using it in financial models.