TrendFlower
- インディケータ
- Meryem Sabir
- バージョン: 4.0
- アップデート済み: 26 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 10
🌸 Trend Flower MT4 Indicator
Trend Flower is a professional Buy & Sell signal indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform.
It generates precise entry signals with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, allowing traders to act with clarity, discipline, and confidence.
🚀 Main Features
-
✅ True Non-Repaint Signals
All Buy and Sell signals are confirmed at candle close and never change, repaint, or disappear. What you see on the chart is exactly what happened.
-
📍 Exact Buy & Sell Entries
Trend Flower delivers clear entry points, not trend guesses or lagging confirmations.
Each signal is designed to provide direct trading decisions.
-
🎯 Built-in SL & 3-Level TP System
Every signal comes with:
-
A clearly defined Stop Loss (SL)
-
Three Take Profit levels (TP1 – TP2 – TP3)
ensuring structured risk management and measurable trade outcomes.
-
-
⏱ All Timeframes Supported
Works flawlessly on all timeframes from M1 to W1, suitable for:
-
Scalping
-
Day trading
-
Swing trading
-
-
🌍 All Markets & Instruments
Optimized and usable on:
-
Forex pairs
-
Indices
-
Precious metals (Gold, Silver, etc.)
-
Commodities
-
Any MT4-supported instrument
-
-
⚙️ Fully Customizable & Optimizable
Input parameters allow traders to fine-tune the indicator for maximum accuracy across different markets and conditions.
🧠 Who Should Use Trend Flower?
-
Traders who want ready-to-use Buy & Sell signals
-
Traders who need clear SL & TP levels for every trade
-
Traders who prefer rule-based execution instead of subjective analysis
-
Traders looking for consistent and repeatable trade setups
🌺 Why Trend Flower?
Trend Flower is not a trend-following tool.
It is a signal-based trading system that delivers clear entries, controlled risk, and defined profit targets for every trade.