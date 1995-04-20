TrendFlower

🌸 Trend Flower MT4 Indicator

Trend Flower is a professional Buy & Sell signal indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform.
It generates precise entry signals with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, allowing traders to act with clarity, discipline, and confidence.

🚀 Main Features

  • True Non-Repaint Signals
    All Buy and Sell signals are confirmed at candle close and never change, repaint, or disappear. What you see on the chart is exactly what happened.

  • 📍 Exact Buy & Sell Entries
    Trend Flower delivers clear entry points, not trend guesses or lagging confirmations.
    Each signal is designed to provide direct trading decisions.

  • 🎯 Built-in SL & 3-Level TP System
    Every signal comes with:

    • A clearly defined Stop Loss (SL)

    • Three Take Profit levels (TP1 – TP2 – TP3)
      ensuring structured risk management and measurable trade outcomes.

  • All Timeframes Supported
    Works flawlessly on all timeframes from M1 to W1, suitable for:

    • Scalping

    • Day trading

    • Swing trading

  • 🌍 All Markets & Instruments
    Optimized and usable on:

    • Forex pairs

    • Indices

    • Precious metals (Gold, Silver, etc.)

    • Commodities

    • Any MT4-supported instrument

  • ⚙️ Fully Customizable & Optimizable
    Input parameters allow traders to fine-tune the indicator for maximum accuracy across different markets and conditions.

🧠 Who Should Use Trend Flower?

  • Traders who want ready-to-use Buy & Sell signals

  • Traders who need clear SL & TP levels for every trade

  • Traders who prefer rule-based execution instead of subjective analysis

  • Traders looking for consistent and repeatable trade setups

🌺 Why Trend Flower?

Trend Flower is not a trend-following tool.
It is a signal-based trading system that delivers clear entries, controlled risk, and defined profit targets for every trade.


