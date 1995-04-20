TrendFlower

Trend Flower Indicator – Non Repaint indicator


The Trend Flower Indicator is an advanced trend-detection tool designed for MetaTrader 4, offering traders a reliable and effortless way to identify market direction. Built with a non-repainting algorithm, the indicator ensures that every signal displayed on the chart is final, accurate, and never repainted. Once an arrow appears, it stays permanently on the chart, providing full transparency and confidence for back-testing and live trading.


Whenever a new buy or sell signal is generated, Trend Flower instantly sends a real-time alert, helping traders respond quickly to fresh market opportunities. This makes the indicator suitable for both professional traders seeking precision and beginners who need clear and simple guidance.


Trend Flower comes with a complete set of customizable settings, including optimized parameters for Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. These flexible inputs allow traders to adapt the indicator to any currency pair, time frame, or market condition. Whether you prefer scalping, day trading, or swing trading, Trend Flower can be adjusted to match your strategy.


With its clean signals, zero repainting, and high adaptability, the Trend Flower Indicator provides a powerful edge for identifying trends, improving trade entries, and supporting consistent trading performance.

