🔧 Pips Engineer – Smart Precision Trading Indicator (MT4)

Pips Engineer is a professional MT4 indicator designed to deliver clear, accurate and non-repainting trading signals in real market conditions.

It continuously analyzes price action and market momentum to help traders identify high-probability entry points with confidence.

Built for scalping, intraday and trend-following strategies, Pips Engineer eliminates unnecessary complexity and focuses on what really matters: precision and consistency.

🚀 Key Features

✅ NON-REPAINT SIGNALS

Signals never change after appearing

No recalculation on historical bars

What you see on the chart is exactly what happens in live trading

✅ Real-Time Trading Signals

No lagging or delayed signals

No waiting for multiple candle confirmations

Perfectly suitable for scalping strategies

✅ Clear BUY & SELL Arrow Signals

Easy-to-read arrows directly on the chart

No confusion, no over-analysis

✅ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit Levels

SL and TP lines are drawn automatically after a signal

Price levels are displayed clearly on the chart

Instantly visualize risk-to-reward ratios

✅ Built-in Alert System

Popup alerts

Mobile notifications (optional)

Email alerts (optional)

🎯 Who Is Pips Engineer For?

✔️ Scalpers

✔️ Trend followers

✔️ Beginner traders (clean and simple structure)

✔️ Professional traders (strategy-ready)

✔️ Traders looking for EA confirmation or manual trade support

⚙️ Fully Customizable

Adjustable Stop Loss & Take Profit distances

Enable or disable signal filters

Works on all currency pairs and timeframes

Fully compatible with Forex, Gold (XAUUSD) and indices

🧠 Smart Engineering Logic

Pips Engineer combines trend direction, price behavior and momentum alignment to generate signals.

This smart filtering logic helps to:

🔹 Eliminate weak setups

🔹 Reduce false signals in ranging markets

🔹 Capture cleaner and higher-probability trades

📌 Important Notice