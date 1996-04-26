TrendFlower

🌸 Trend Flower MT4 Indicator

Trend Flower is a professional Buy & Sell signal indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform.
It generates precise entry signals with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, allowing traders to act with clarity, discipline, and confidence.

🚀 Main Features

             ✅ True Non-Repaint Signals

    • All Buy and Sell signals are confirmed at candle close and never change, repaint, or disappear. What you see on the chart is exactly what happened.
    • No lagging or delayed signals
    • No waiting for multiple candle confirmations
    • Perfectly suitable for scalping strategies
    • 📍 Exact Buy & Sell Entries

  • Trend Flower delivers clear entry points, not trend guesses or lagging confirmations.
    Each signal is designed to provide direct trading decisions.

  • 🎯 Built-in SL & 3-Level TP System
    Every signal comes with:

    • A clearly defined Stop Loss (SL)

    • Three Take Profit levels (TP1 – TP2 – TP3)
      ensuring structured risk management and measurable trade outcomes.

  • M30 and H1 timeframes for EURUSD and major pairs.

    • 🌍 All Markets & Instruments
            Optimized and usable on:

      • Forex pairs

      • Indices

      • Precious metals (Gold, Silver, etc.)

      • Commodities

      • Any MT4-supported instrument

    🧠 Who Should Use Trend Flower?

    • Traders who want ready-to-use Buy & Sell signals

    • Traders who need clear SL & TP levels for every trade

    • Traders who prefer rule-based execution instead of subjective analysis

    • Traders looking for consistent and repeatable trade setups

    🌺 Why Trend Flower?

    Trend Flower is not a trend-following tool.
    It is a signal-based trading system that delivers clear entries, controlled risk, and defined profit targets for every trade.


    추천 제품
    RVI Arrows
    Anton Iudakov
    지표
    The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert. The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA In the settings, you can select the following strategies: The main line crosses the signal line The main line crosses the zero level In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator. I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market: ht
    FREE
    SFT Trendmeister
    Artem Kuzmin
    지표
    Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
    Aspara111
    Gesang Pangestu
    지표
    This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
    BinaryLuckMt4
    Andrey Spiridonov
    1 (1)
    지표
    The BinaryLuck indicator is a powerful indicator for trading binary options with any expiration times. This indicator will be especially useful for trading short-term binary options with an expiration time of 30-60 seconds. This is a complete ready, self-contained trading system. The indicator predicts the maximum High and minimum Low for the current candle. Then it calculates the path the price has passed on the current candle as a percentage of the predicted High/Low range ( Range of candles )
    Price reversal arrows
    Andrey Kozak
    지표
    "Price reversal arrows" Forex indicator, which shows price reversal points on an hourly chart (PERIOD_H1) with arrows, is one of the most popular tools for traders in the Forex market. This indicator is used to identify the most likely price reversal points, which can help traders make better trading decisions. The "Price reversal arrows" indicator works on the basis of various mathematical algorithms and formulas that analyze data on previous price movements in the market. At the same time, th
    Inside Bar and Outside Bar Patterns m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    지표
    MT4용 Crypto_Forex 지표 "Inside Bar & Outside Bar Patterns". - 지표 "Inside Bar & Outside Bar Patterns"는 가격 액션 거래에 매우 강력합니다. 다시 칠하지 않고, 지연도 없습니다. - 지표는 차트에서 Inside Bar와 Outside Bar 패턴을 감지합니다. - 강세 패턴 - 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - 약세 패턴 - 차트에 빨간색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - Inside Bar 자체에 높은 R/R 비율(보상/위험)이 있습니다. - PC, 모바일 및 이메일 알림이 있습니다. - 지표 "Inside Bar & Outside Bar Patterns"는 지원/저항 수준과 결합하기에 매우 좋습니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
    Nice Stable Arrow
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    지표
    Nice Stable Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. Signals are sent at the beginning of new candles.
    Happy Scalping Indicator
    Leandro Bernardez Camero
    지표
    이 지표는 공격적인 스캘핑 과 바이너리 옵션에서 빠른 진입 을 위해 설계되었습니다 , 각 캔들 마다 신호를 생성하여 언제든지 무엇이 일어나고 있는지 정확히 알 수 있습니다. Happy Scalping 채널에 가입하세요: MQL5 재작성 없음 : 현재 캔들의 신호는 실시간 으로 생성됩니다. 이는 캔들이 아직 형성 중일 때 가격이 이전 캔들의 종가에 비해 상승하거나 하락하는지에 따라 신호가 변경될 수 있음을 의미합니다. 그러나 캔들이 닫히면 , 신호의 색상은 완전히 고정됩니다 . 변경되지 않으며, 사라지지 않고, 이동하지 않습니다. 보이는 그대로 남습니다. 왜 이렇게 설계되었나요? 많은 스캘퍼들은 특히 가격의 돌파나 급격한 움직임 이 있을 때 즉시 신호를 받는 것을 선호합니다. 이를 통해 그런 빠른 피프스를 바로잡을 수 있습니다. 반면, 일부 트레이더는 닫힌 캔들로 확인을 기다리는 것 을 선호하며, 이 지표는 그들도 완벽하게 사용할 수 있습니다. 두 가지 접근 방식 모두 유효합니
    Alpha Trend Spotter Binary Option
    Andy Ismail
    1 (1)
    지표
    This indicator is customized for binary option trading like M1 timeframe or turbo option trading. The way a binary option works is from the traders perspective is that you choose whether or not a certain underlying asset (a stock, commodity, currency etc.) is going to go up or down in a certain amount of time. You essentially bet money on this prediction. You are shown how much money up front you will earn if your prediction is correct. If your prediction is wrong, you lose your bet and the mone
    Pro Trend Tracking
    Harun Celik
    지표
    Pro Trend Tracking   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can
    HC ARROW
    Cuong Pham
    지표
    The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint. It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4. You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears. The indicator is easy to use. Parameters barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal l
    Binary hma levels
    Roman Lomaev
    지표
    MT4용 Binary HMA Levels 인디케이터는 이진 옵션에 특별히 설계되었지만, Forex 거래에도 매우 적합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 중요한 레벨에서 가격이 반등할 때 화살표 형태로 신호를 제공하며, 현재 캔들이 닫히기 전에 확인됩니다. 인디케이터가 올바르게 작동하려면 "MQL5" 폴더를 터미널 디렉토리에 다운로드하여 설치해야 합니다. 폴더는 이 링크를 통해 다운로드할 수 있습니다: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A 이 인디케이터는 모든 타임프레임과 통화쌍에서 작동하는 범용 인디케이터이지만, 더 정확한 신호를 얻으려면 최적의 만기 시간과 타임프레임을 선택하는 것이 중요합니다. 또한 신호의 성공률을 차트에 직접 표시하여 그 효과를 평가하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 기본적으로 만기 시간은 1분으로 설정되어 있어 단기 거래에 이상적이며, 인디케이터 설정에서 조정하여 통계를 정확하게 표시할 수 있습니다.
    Professional Profiter
    Yaroslav Varankin
    지표
    it is an indicator for trading on the forex market and binary options, it is a trend tool with which you can take it most often when the first signal appears, open a trade in the indicated direction stop loss set above the arrow if the signal is lower or below the arrow if the buy signal when signals appear in the same direction where the transaction is open, you can enter into additional stop loss orders; we also set up trading without take profit; you need to close the transaction when a signa
    Stronger Trend
    Harun Celik
    지표
    Stronger Trend is an indicator that generates trend signal. It generates trend signal with its own algorithm. These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature. Trade rules Enter the signal when the buy and sell signal arrives. Processing should only be initiated when signal warnings are received. It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signal is received.
    SX Price Action Patterns MT4
    Mojtaba Sarikhani
    지표
    SX Price Action Patterns is a comprehensive indicator which shows various price action patterns on the chart for those who are interested in price action trading. These patterns are as follows: A Pin Bar is a candlestick price bar, which has a long wick on one side and a small body. It is a powerful signal of price reversal in a currency trading strategy. An Inside Bar is characterized by a bar or candle that is entirely ‘inside’ the range of the preceding one and represents the consolidation o
    FREE
    Up down stars
    Guner Koca
    4.2 (5)
    지표
    up down stars indicator is no repaint indicator. it hold long way to signals. suitable all pairs and all timeframes. it needs at least 1000 bars on charts. 1 is critical level for signals. if red line reach 1 it gives red star to sell.. if blue line reach 1 it gives blue star to buy.. signals comes mostly exact time. sometimes lower timeframes it makes consecutive signals.
    Stop Grabber Scanner MT4
    Samil Bozuyuk
    지표
    The indicator scans for stop grabber (special pattern of Joe Dinapoli which gives very high probability buy / sell signals and does not repaint ) signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for stop grabber pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number
    Rattling Signal Point
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    지표
    This   Rattling Signal Point   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back on
    Real Pro Signal
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    지표
    Real Pro Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Works
    Forex Beast Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    지표
    EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
    Quantum Balance
    Adolfina Denysenko
    지표
    Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
    Trend PA
    Mikhail Nazarenko
    5 (3)
    지표
    The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
    Binary cucle 6
    Roman Lomaev
    지표
    Binary Cucle 6 지표는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼에서 바이너리 옵션 거래를 위한 강력한 오실레이터입니다. 이는 M5 이상의 기간에서 작동하도록 설계되었으며 모든 통화 쌍에서도 사용할 수 있습니다. Binary Cucle 6 표시기는 현재 캔들이 마감되기 전에 차트에 나타나는 파란색 및 빨간색 화살표 형태로 거래 진입을 위한 정확한 신호를 제공합니다. 이를 통해 거래자는 거래 개시에 대해 빠르고 정확한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 원과 두꺼운 화살표 형태의 신호는 정확하지 않고 다시 그려질 수 있으므로 고려해서는 안 된다는 점에 유의하는 것이 중요합니다. 스크린샷에서 원으로 표시된 화살표에만 주된 주의를 기울여야 합니다. 이는 거래 시작을 위한 신뢰할 수 있고 정확한 신호입니다. Binary Cucle 6 표시기의 주요 장점: 신호의 정확성: 이 지표는 시장 동향 및 패턴 분석을 기반으로 거래 진입을 위한 정확한 신호를 제공합니다. 시각적 표시: 신호는 파란색과
    Entry Signal Arrows
    Harun Celik
    지표
    Entry Signal Arrows   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the sign
    BinaryAIMBOT
    Artur Karian
    지표
    The indicator is designed for binary options. It produces a sound alert, after which you should instantly enter the market. The indicator operates based on signals form RSI and CCI, as well as support and resistance levels. When the chart is in overbought and oversold zones, the indicator finds a level in this zone and notifies you using a sound and a message. Indicator Parameters dist - the number of points to generate a signal. Suitable values ​​are from 21 to 50. Filtr_SMA - the filter, used
    Happy Trend Arrow
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    지표
    This   Happy Trend Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.       Features and Recommendations Time Frame: H1
    Reversal Pattern MT4
    Denis Povtorenko
    지표
    The technical indicator "Reversal patterns" is a mathematical interpretation of the classic reversal patterns: Pin Bar, Harami and Engulfing. That is, the "reversal bar", "Harami" and "Absorption". This indicator allows you to determine the moment of reversal of quotes based on market dynamics and the winner between the "bulls" and "bears". The indicator displays the moment of reversal at the local highs and lows of the chart of any timeframe, which allows you to increase the accuracy of the s
    Pro Magic Signal
    Harun Celik
    지표
    Pro Magic Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals
    Consolidation Zone
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (5)
    지표
    Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
    FREE
    LordAutoFibonnaci
    Igor Pereira Calil
    5 (2)
    지표
    Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
    FREE
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.83 (150)
    지표
    Gann Made Easy 는 mr.의 이론을 사용하여 최고의 거래 원칙을 기반으로 하는 전문적이고 사용하기 쉬운 Forex 거래 시스템입니다. W.D. 간. 이 표시기는 Stop Loss 및 Take Profit Levels를 포함하여 정확한 BUY 및 SELL 신호를 제공합니다. PUSH 알림을 사용하여 이동 중에도 거래할 수 있습니다. 거래 팁, 보너스, GANN MADE EA를 무료로 받으시려면 구매 후 저에게 연락주세요! 아마도 Gann 거래 방법에 대해 이미 여러 번 들었을 것입니다. 일반적으로 Gann의 이론은 초보자 거래자뿐만 아니라 이미 거래 경험이 있는 사람들에게도 매우 복잡한 것입니다. Gann의 거래 방식은 이론적으로 적용하기 쉽지 않기 때문입니다. 나는 그 지식을 연마하고 Forex 지표에 최고의 원칙을 적용하기 위해 몇 년을 보냈습니다. 표시기는 적용하기가 매우 쉽습니다. 차트에 첨부하고 간단한 거래 권장 사항을 따르기만 하면 됩니다. 지표는 지속적으로 시장
    Smc Blast Signal
    Mohit Dhariwal
    5 (3)
    지표
    NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (102)
    지표
    현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    지표
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    F 16 Plane Indicator
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    지표
    F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    지표
    M1 SNIPER 는 사용하기 쉬운 거래 지표 시스템입니다. M1 시간대에 맞춰 설계된 화살표 지표입니다. 이 지표는 M1 시간대 스캘핑을 위한 단독 시스템으로 사용할 수 있으며, 기존 거래 시스템의 일부로도 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 거래 시스템은 M1 시간대 거래용으로 특별히 설계되었지만, 다른 시간대에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 원래는 XAUUSD와 BTCUSD 거래를 위해 이 방법을 설계했지만, 다른 시장 거래에도 유용하다는 것을 알게 되었습니다. 이 지표의 신호는 추세 방향과 반대로 거래될 수 있습니다. 저는 지표의 신호를 활용하여 양방향으로 거래할 수 있도록 돕는 특별한 거래 기법을 알려드립니다. 이 방법은 특별한 동적 지지선과 저항선 가격 영역을 활용하는 것을 기반으로 합니다. 구매하시면 M1 SNIPER 화살표 지표를 바로 다운로드하실 수 있습니다. 또한, 아래 스크린샷에 표시된 Apollo Dynamic SR 지표는 M1 SNIPER 도구를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 무료로
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    지표
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
    Katana Scalper Pro
    Yuki Miyake
    5 (3)
    지표
    Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.95 (76)
    지표
    트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    지표
    사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (657)
    지표
    현재 26% 할인 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 지표는 우리가 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했기 때문에 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 쌍의 통화 강도를 읽을 수 있습니다! 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 그것이 첫 번째, 원본입니다! 쓸모없는 지망생 클론을 사지 마십시오. 더 스페셜  강력한 통화 모멘텀을 보여주는 하위 창의 화살표 GAP가 거래를 안내합니다! 기본 또는 호가 통화가 과매도/과매도 영역(외부 시장 피보나치 수준)에 있을 때 개별 차트의 기본 창에 경고 표시가 나타납니다. 통화 강도가 외부 범위에서 떨어질 때 풀백/반전 경고. 교차 패턴의 특별 경고 추세를 빠르게 볼 수 있는 다중 시간
    Hidden Cycles
    Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
    5 (1)
    지표
    Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    지표
    시장의 두 가지 기본 원칙에 기반한 일중 전략. 알고리즘은 추가 필터를 사용하여 거래량 및 가격 파동 분석을 기반으로 합니다. 지표의 지능형 알고리즘은 두 가지 시장 요인이 하나로 결합될 때만 신호를 제공합니다. 지표는 더 높은 시간 프레임의 데이터를 사용하여 M1 차트에서 특정 범위의 파도를 계산합니다. 그리고 파동을 확인하기 위해 지표는 볼륨 분석을 사용합니다. 이 표시기는 준비된 거래 시스템입니다. 트레이더가 필요로 하는 모든 것은 신호를 따르는 것입니다. 또한 지표는 자신의 거래 시스템의 기초가 될 수 있습니다. 거래는 분 차트에서만 수행됩니다. 지표가 MTF 원리를 사용한다는 사실에도 불구하고 지표 알고리즘은 가능한 한 안정적입니다. 구매 후 반드시 저에게 편지를 보내주세요! 내 거래 설정 및 권장 사항을 공유하겠습니다!
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    지표
    Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
    Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (26)
    지표
    소개       Quantum Breakout PRO   , 브레이크아웃 존 거래 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한   Quantum Breakout PRO는   혁신적이고 역동적인 브레이크아웃 영역 전략으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. Quantum Breakout Indicator는 5개의 이익 목표 영역이 있는 브레이크아웃 영역의 신호 화살표와 브레이크아웃 상자를 기반으로 한 손절 제안을 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 중요한! 구매 후 설치 매뉴얼을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주십시오. 추천: 기간: M15 통화쌍: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razo
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.62 (172)
    지표
    다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    지표
    트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
    Meravith
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    지표
    이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    지표
    현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
    TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    3.91 (22)
    지표
    현재 26% 할인!! 이 지표는 두 주요 지표( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )의 슈퍼 조합입니다. TICK-UNITS에 대한 통화 강도 값과 28개 Forex 쌍에 대한 경고 신호를 보여줍니다. 11개의 다른 틱 단위를 사용할 수 있습니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30초입니다. 두 번째 타이머 내에 최소 1틱이 있으면 하위 창의 Tick-Unit 막대가 표시되고 왼쪽으로 이동합니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 페어를 스캘핑할 수 있습니다! 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 스캘핑이 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 그것은 1분보다 낮은 기간에 작동하는 시장의 첫 번째 통화 강도 지표입니다! 그것은 시장에 빠르게 들어오고 나가고 시장에서 작은 핍을 잘라내기를 원하는 빠른 스캘퍼를 위한 것입니다. 사
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    지표
    현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (15)
    지표
    Day Trader Master 는 데이 트레이더를 위한 완벽한 거래 시스템입니다. 시스템은 두 개의 지표로 구성됩니다. 하나의 지표는 매수 및 매도를 위한 화살표 신호입니다. 얻을 수 있는 화살표 표시기입니다. 2차 지표를 무료로 드립니다. 두 번째 지표는 이러한 화살표와 함께 사용하도록 특별히 설계된 추세 지표입니다. 표시기는 반복하지 않고 늦지 않습니다! 이 시스템을 사용하는 것은 매우 간단합니다. 2색 선으로 표시되는 현재 추세 방향의 화살표 신호를 따라가기만 하면 됩니다. 파란색은 구매 추세입니다. 빨간색은 판매 추세입니다. 파란색 화살표는 매수 신호입니다. 빨간색 화살표는 매도 신호입니다. 추세선의 색상과 일치하려면 화살표의 색상과 신호의 방향이 필요합니다. 화살표 표시기는 주로 시간 간격 M5 및 M15에서 일중 거래를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 그러나 기술적으로 시스템은 다른 시간 간격으로 사용할 수 있습니다. 표시기에는 PUSH 메시지 기능이 있는 팝업 경고가 장착되어 있
    PZ Mean Reversion MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (4)
    지표
    평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
    PZ Divergence Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (2)
    지표
    Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.73 (15)
    지표
    3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (3)
    지표
    우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    지표
    이 지표는 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  의 2가지 제품의 슈퍼 조합입니다. 그것은 모든 시간 프레임에 대해 작동하며 8개의 주요 통화와 하나의 기호에 대한 강약의 충동을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다! 이 표시기는 금, 이국적인 쌍, 상품, 지수 또는 선물과 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도 가속을 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 오일, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도 가속(충동 또는 속도)을 표시하기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 잠재적인 거래를 훨씬 더 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 이는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 가속되는지 여부를 그래픽으로 표시하고 가속 속도를 측정하기 때문입니다. 자동차의 속도계처럼 생각하면 됩니다. 가속화할 때 Forex 시장에서 동일한 일이 분명히 더 빠르
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    지표
    FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
    Cycle Sniper
    Elmira Memish
    4.39 (36)
    지표
    Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
    Apollo SR Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    지표
    Apollo SR Master는 지지/저항 구간에서의 거래를 더욱 쉽고 안정적으로 만들어 주는 특수 기능을 갖춘 지지/저항 지표입니다. 이 지표는 지역 가격의 고점과 저점을 감지하여 시간 지연 없이 실시간으로 지지/저항 구간을 계산합니다. 새롭게 형성된 저항 구간을 확인하기 위해 지표는 해당 저항 구간을 실제 매도 또는 매수 신호로 활용할 수 있음을 나타내는 특수 신호를 표시합니다. 이 경우, 저항 구간의 강도가 높아지고, 따라서 저항 구간에서의 성공적인 거래 가능성도 높아집니다. 이것이 바로 이 지표의 핵심 아이디어입니다. SR 존은 손절매와 이익실현을 더욱 쉽게 할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 신호 방향에 따라 SR 존 위 또는 아래 공간을 손절매로 활용할 수 있습니다. 또한, 반대쪽 SR 존은 잠재적 이익실현 영역으로 활용할 수 있습니다. 또한 Apollo SR Master 지표를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 "Apollo Price Action System" 지표를 무료로 제공합니다.
    제작자의 제품 더 보기
    TrendlyOP
    Meryem Sabir
    지표
    TrendlyOP – Professional Non-Repaint MT4 Indicator TrendlyOP is a professional-grade MT4 indicator built for traders who refuse repainting, delays, or unreliable signals. It delivers clear, real-time buy and sell signals you can trust—exactly when you need them. 100% Non-Repaint & No Recalculation TrendlyOP never repaints and never recalculates past signals. Once a signal appears on your chart, it is locked forever. No tricks. No hindsight. What you see is the real market behavior.   True N
    LongTerm SupplyDemand
    Meryem Sabir
    지표
    Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator – Description The Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator is a professional MT4 tool designed for traders who want to track higher-timeframe support and resistance zones on lower timeframes. It identifies supply and demand areas formed on the H4 timeframe and displays them clearly on M15, M5, and M1 charts, giving traders a precise view of key market zones across multiple timeframes. The indicator provides alerts when a new supply or demand zone is formed, allowing
    FREE
    SupportResistancePro
    Meryem Sabir
    지표
    Support Resistance Pro – Indicator Description Support Resistance Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed for traders who rely on support–resistance–based strategies. Built for professional use, the indicator automatically identifies both newly formed and historical support and resistance levels with high accuracy. The indicator continuously scans market structure to display the most relevant zones. When a support or resistance level is broken, Support Resistance Pro instantly removes the inval
    OrderBlockRetest
    Meryem Sabir
    지표
    OrderBlock Retest Alert – Indicator Description OrderBlock Retest Alert is an advanced MT4 indicator that identifies historical support and resistance zones and alerts traders when these levels are retested. It enables users to act on high-probability retest opportunities as they happen. The indicator automatically displays all valid historical support and resistance levels on the chart. Any level that is broken or invalidated is instantly removed, keeping your chart clean and focused on active
    Pips Engineer
    Meryem Sabir
    지표
    Pips Engineer – Smart Precision Trading Indicator (MT4) Pips Engineer is a professional MT4 indicator designed to deliver clear, accurate and non-repainting trading signals in real market conditions. It continuously analyzes price action and market momentum to help traders identify high-probability entry points with confidence . Built for scalping, intraday and trend-following strategies , Pips Engineer eliminates unnecessary complexity and focuses on what really matters: precision and consis
    TrendlyOP MT5
    Meryem Sabir
    지표
    TrendlyOP – Professional Non-Repaint MT5 Indicator TrendlyOP is a professional-grade MT4 indicator built for traders who refuse repainting, delays, or unreliable signals. It delivers   clear, real-time buy and sell signals   you can trust—exactly when you need them. 100% Non-Repaint & No Recalculation TrendlyOP   never repaints and never recalculates   past signals. Once a signal appears on your chart, it is locked forever. No tricks. No hindsight. What you see is the real market behavior.  
    Pips Engineer MT5
    Meryem Sabir
    지표
    Pips Engineer – Smart Precision Trading Indicator (MT5) Pips Engineer   is a professional MT4 indicator designed to deliver   clear, accurate and non-repainting trading signals   in real market conditions. It continuously analyzes price action and market momentum to help traders identify   high-probability entry points with confidence . Built for   scalping, intraday and trend-following strategies , Pips Engineer eliminates unnecessary complexity and focuses on what really matters:   precisio
    필터:
    리뷰 없음
    리뷰 답변