TrendFlower
- 지표
- Meryem Sabir
- 버전: 6.0
- 업데이트됨: 2 1월 2026
- 활성화: 10
🌸 Trend Flower MT4 Indicator
Trend Flower is a professional Buy & Sell signal indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform.
It generates precise entry signals with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, allowing traders to act with clarity, discipline, and confidence.
🚀 Main Features
✅ True Non-Repaint Signals
- All Buy and Sell signals are confirmed at candle close and never change, repaint, or disappear. What you see on the chart is exactly what happened.
- No lagging or delayed signals
- No waiting for multiple candle confirmations
- Perfectly suitable for scalping strategies
- 📍 Exact Buy & Sell Entries
-
Trend Flower delivers clear entry points, not trend guesses or lagging confirmations.
Each signal is designed to provide direct trading decisions.
-
🎯 Built-in SL & 3-Level TP System
Every signal comes with:
-
A clearly defined Stop Loss (SL)
-
Three Take Profit levels (TP1 – TP2 – TP3)
ensuring structured risk management and measurable trade outcomes.
-
-
⏱ M30 and H1 timeframes for EURUSD and major pairs.
-
🌍 All Markets & Instruments
Optimized and usable on:
-
Forex pairs
-
Indices
-
Precious metals (Gold, Silver, etc.)
-
Commodities
-
Any MT4-supported instrument
-
🧠 Who Should Use Trend Flower?
-
Traders who want ready-to-use Buy & Sell signals
-
Traders who need clear SL & TP levels for every trade
-
Traders who prefer rule-based execution instead of subjective analysis
-
Traders looking for consistent and repeatable trade setups
🌺 Why Trend Flower?
Trend Flower is not a trend-following tool.
It is a signal-based trading system that delivers clear entries, controlled risk, and defined profit targets for every trade.