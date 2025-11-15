TrendFlower

Trend Flower Indicator – Description (English)

The Trend Flower Indicator is an arrow-based trend-follower tool designed to help traders identify potential market direction with clarity and precision. When a new trend signal appears, the indicator automatically generates an alert, ensuring traders never miss an important market opportunity.

Trend Flower is compatible with all currency pairs and timeframes, making it adaptable to various trading styles and market conditions. In addition, both Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels can be customized according to the trader’s strategy, allowing flexible risk and trade management.

This indicator is ideal for traders looking for a simple yet effective visual tool to track trend changes and make timely decisions.