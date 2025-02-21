The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.

EA is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) market with strong volatility suitable for trend scalper trading.

Simple settings and easy to use even for beginners. Only default settings if XAUUSD has 2 digits.

Settings:

Max Spread = 25 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.5 to 4.5 (= 1.0 mean auto lot size = 1.0 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Tenkan-sen Period = 9 Kijun-sen Period = 26 Senkou Span B Period = 52 Ichimoku Timeframe = 5 minutes (M5 time frame) Close By Trend Changed = True (or False) Use Trailing = True (or False) Trailing = 12 (points) Start Trailing = 45 (points) Take Profit = 300 (points) Stop Loss = 500 (points) or 1000 or 2000 or 3000... or your values Time Start = 01:30 Time End = 22:30 Magic Number = your value or set default

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Time frame: M1 or M5. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms). Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 35 points. Min Balance: $ 300 Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick. Note: + If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 2230.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters in points. For example, set Take Profit = 3000 (instead of the default value = 300), Stop Loss = 5000 ... Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.



