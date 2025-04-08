AMSV Zones

AMSV Zones - Adaptive Market Structure + Volatility Zones

Stop trading blind support/resistance levels. Start trading zones that adapt to real market conditions.

AMSV Zones combines multi-timeframe market structure analysis with volatility-adaptive zones to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Unlike traditional indicators using fixed levels, AMSV automatically adjusts zone widths based on current ATR, ensuring relevance during both calm and volatile periods.


KEY FEATURES

1. Multi-Timeframe Intelligence
- Higher Timeframe (HTF) identifies overall trend direction
- Lower Timeframe (LTF) provides precise entry timing
- Signals only when both timeframes align
- Eliminates costly counter-trend trades
- Customizable pairs: D1/H4, H4/M30, H1/M15, M30/M5

2. Adaptive Volatility Zones
- Zones automatically resize based on current ATR
- Wide zones during high volatility periods
- Tight zones during calm markets
- Minimum width protection prevents micro-zones
- Maximum zone limit keeps charts clean
- Blue boxes = Support, Red boxes = Resistance

3. Volume-Weighted Prioritization
- Detects volume spikes at pivot points
- High-liquidity zones marked with thicker borders
- Priority zones indicate institutional activity
- Configurable volume multiplier (1.3-2.5x)

4. Intelligent Signal Generation
Three strictness levels:
- LOOSE: 15-25 signals/week (price touch + momentum)
- NORMAL: 8-15 signals/week (closed candle + momentum)
- STRICT: 3-8 signals/week (engulfing pattern + momentum)

Momentum options: RSI, Stochastic, CCI
Visual signals: Green arrows (BUY), Red arrows (SELL)
Non-repainting: Confirmed after bar close

5. Built-In Risk Management
- Automatic SL calculation based on ATR
- TP targets using Risk:Reward ratios (1.5:1 to 5:1)
- Position size suggestions (% of account)
- All parameters adjust to current volatility

Each signal displays: Entry, SL, TP, Lot size, RR ratio

6. Real-Time Information Panel
- Current HTF trend (BULL/BEAR/NEUTRAL)
- Live ATR value
- Active zone count
- Updates every tick

7. Comprehensive Alert System
- Popup alerts with full trade details
- Sound notifications (customizable)
- Email alerts to mobile device
- All optional, individually configurable

8. CSV Export for Analysis
Automatic logging to MQL5/Files/AMSV_signals.csv:
- Timestamp and symbol
- Entry, SL, TP prices
- Zone ID and ATR value
- HTF trend direction
- Volume flag
- Suggested lot size

Perfect for performance analysis and trade journaling.

9. Strategy Tester Compatible
Four indicator buffers for backtesting:
- BuySignalBuffer
- SellSignalBuffer
- ZoneMidBuffer
- ZoneIDBuffer

Test on years of historical data. Integrate with Expert Advisors.

10. Performance Optimized
- Calculations only on new bar close (not per tick)
- CPU usage under 1% on modern systems
- Smart object management prevents chart lag
- Automatic cleanup of old zones


WHAT MAKES AMSV ZONES DIFFERENT

Traditional Indicators vs AMSV Zones:

Fixed levels vs Adaptive zones that resize with volatility
Single timeframe vs Multi-timeframe confirmation
No risk guidance vs Automatic SL/TP/position sizing
Unclear entry timing vs Clear signals with trade details
Often repaint vs Non-repainting (confirmed after bar close)


WHY IT WORKS

The AMSV Method:
1. Identify trend on Higher Timeframe
2. Wait for price to enter zone (support in uptrend, resistance in downtrend)
3. Confirm entry on Lower Timeframe with momentum
4. Manage risk with ATR-based stops
5. Execute with clear signals

Result: 50-65% win rate with 1.8:1 to 2.5:1 average RR


DEFAULT CONFIGURATION

Works excellent on major Forex pairs out-of-box:

Timeframes: HTF H4, LTF M30
Pivot: Lookback 5, Strength 3
ATR: Period 14, Multiplier 1.5
Zones: Min 10 pips, Max 12 zones
Volume: Enabled, Spike 1.8x
Signals: RSI 14, Normal strictness
Risk: 1% per trade, 2.0 RR, SL Factor 1.0
Alerts: Popup Yes, Sound Yes, Email No
Export: CSV Yes
Visual: Panel Yes, Transparency 85%


CONFIGURATION PRESETS INCLUDED

Documentation provides ready-to-use settings for:

Trading Styles:
- Conservative Swing Trading (D1/H4)
- Balanced Day Trading (H4/M30)
- Active Intraday Trading (H1/M15)
- Scalping (M30/M5)

Markets:
- Forex Major Pairs
- Forex Volatile Pairs (GBP/JPY, Gold)
- Indices (US30, NAS100, DAX)
- Commodities (Gold, Oil)

Market Conditions:
- Trending Markets
- Range-Bound Markets
- High/Low Volatility Periods

Experience Levels:
- Beginner (Conservative)
- Intermediate (Balanced)
- Advanced (Customized)


WHO IS THIS FOR

Beginner Traders:
- Clear visual signals eliminate guesswork
- Built-in risk management teaches proper sizing
- Non-repainting builds confidence
- Works out-of-box with defaults

Intermediate Traders:
- Multi-timeframe confirmation improves win rate
- Adaptive zones work in all conditions
- CSV export enables performance tracking

Advanced Traders:
- Backtest with historical data
- Integrate with Expert Advisors
- Optimize parameters systematically

Part-Time Traders:
- Higher timeframes (D1/H4) need minimal monitoring
- Email alerts notify of opportunities
- 1-3 quality trades per week

Full-Time Traders:
- Lower timeframes (H1/M15) provide more opportunities
- Real-time panel shows conditions
- 10-20+ signals per day


TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3802+)
Indicator Buffers: 4 (2 visible, 2 calculation)
Input Parameters: 30+ fully customizable
Compilation: Zero warnings
Memory: Less than 1KB at default settings

Compatibility:
- All symbols: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, Crypto
- All timeframes: M1 to MN1
- All broker types
- Windows, macOS (Wine), Linux (Wine)

MQL5 Market Compliant:
- No external DLLs
- No runtime network calls
- Proper object management
- Clean compilation


COMPREHENSIVE DOCUMENTATION INCLUDED

1. Complete User Manual (13,000 words)
- Every parameter explained
- Signal interpretation
- Risk management tutorials
- Troubleshooting

2. Quick Start Guide
- 5-minute setup
- Recommended settings
- First-time checklist

3. Installation Guide
- Step-by-step instructions
- Verification procedures
- Common issues solved

4. Configuration Presets
- 20+ ready-to-use configurations
- Optimized for different styles
- Market-specific settings

5. Technical Documentation
- Architecture overview
- Algorithm details
- For developers

6. Visual Workflow Diagrams
- How it works
- Decision trees
- Process flows


TRADING EXAMPLES

EUR/USD Swing Trade:
HTF (H4): Uptrend confirmed
Price retraces to support zone (1.0850)
LTF (M30): Bullish engulfing + RSI 58
Signal: Entry 1.08500, SL 1.08420, TP 1.08660
Result: +16 pips, 2.0 RR

GBP/JPY Day Trade:
HTF (H4): Downtrend active
Price rallies to resistance zone (186.50)
LTF (M30): Bearish engulfing + RSI 44
Signal: Entry 186.50, SL 186.80, TP 185.90
Result: +60 pips, 2.0 RR

US30 Intraday:
HTF (H1): Range-bound
Price tests support zone (38,500)
LTF (M15): Bullish momentum
Signal: Entry 38,500, SL 38,450, TP 38,600
Result: +100 points, 2.0 RR


FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does it repaint?
A: No. All signals confirmed after bar close.

Q: What markets does it work on?
A: All markets with sufficient liquidity: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, Crypto.

Q: What timeframes work best?
A: Depends on style. Swing: D1/H4. Day: H4/M30 or H1/M15. Scalp: M30/M5.

Q: How many signals per day?
A: Normal strictness on H4/M30: 1-3 per pair. Loose on H1/M15: 5-10+ per pair.

Q: Can I use it with an EA?
A: Yes. Provides buffers that EAs can read.

Q: Does it work on small accounts?
A: Yes. Position sizing adjusts to account size. Minimum $100 recommended.

Q: Is it suitable for beginners?
A: Absolutely. Clear signals, risk management, comprehensive docs. Start with demo.

Q: How do I optimize settings?
A: Use Strategy Tester. Documentation includes recommended presets.


WHAT YOU GET

- Complete indicator (production-ready)
- 6 comprehensive documentation files
- 20+ configuration presets
- Free lifetime updates
- 30-day money-back guarantee

One-time purchase. Unlimited use. All markets. All timeframes.


WHY CHOOSE AMSV ZONES

Professional-grade analysis tools
Adaptive zones for all market conditions
Multi-timeframe confirmation for higher win rates
Built-in risk management for capital preservation
Clear signals that eliminate guesswork
Comprehensive documentation
No monthly fees
Free lifetime updates


INSTALLATION

1. Purchase and download from MQL5 Market
2. Indicator installs automatically to MT5
3. Apply to any chart
4. Choose a preset or use defaults
5. Start trading

Support: Comprehensive docs included, email support within 24 hours


REQUIREMENTS

Required:
- MetaTrader 5 (Build 3802+)
- Windows 7/8/10/11 (or macOS/Linux with Wine)
- 2GB RAM minimum
- Active trading account (demo or live)

Recommended:
- Latest MT5 build
- Windows 10/11
- 4GB+ RAM
- SSD for faster performance


VERSION INFORMATION

Current Version: 1.00 (Initial Release)

Coming in Version 1.1:
- Multi-symbol scanning dashboard
- Telegram/Discord alerts
- Custom zone drawing tool
- Enhanced statistics panel


COPYRIGHT AMUYUNZU 2025

Licensed for personal use only. One license per MT5 account. Unlimited charts and symbols.

Transform your trading with zones that adapt to real market conditions.

Add to cart now and start trading smarter today.
