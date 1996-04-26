Custom Box CFDs

Range Box Indicator for Trading Sessions

This indicator allows traders to visualize and analyze specific time ranges directly on their chart by drawing rectangular boxes for each trading session.

Key Features:

  • Customizable session interval: set your own session start and end times.

  • Number of days displayed: choose how many past sessions are visible.

  • Default color and special color for Monday: easily highlight weekly patterns.

  • Adjustable border width: customize the appearance of the rectangles to your preference.

  • Automatic High/Low calculation: quickly identify key price levels for each session.


