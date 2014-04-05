Ipda Goldbach
- インディケータ
- Maicon Jonatas Barbosa Saldanha
- バージョン: 1.15
- アクティベーション: 5
🔬 PO3 FIBONACCI GOLDBACH - The Definitive Indicator for Market Analysis
Unlock the Secrets of the Market with the Perfect Fusion of Advanced Mathematics and Intelligent Trading!
---
🎯 EXCLUSIVE FEATURES:
1. UNIQUE GOLDBACH LEVELS SYSTEM
· Automatic identification of Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity Voids (LV), and Mitigation Blocks (MB).
· Precise calculation of rejection blocks (RB) and equilibrium zones (EQ) based on the Goldbach Conjecture.
· 111.1% and -11.1% extensions to predict movements beyond the current range.
2. DYNAMIC DEALING RANGE (PO3)
· Automatic range adjustment based on market volatility.
· 6 range size options (27, 81, 243, 729, 2187, and 6561 pips) for different assets and timeframes.
· Automatic projection of the next higher and lower dealing ranges.
3. HARMONIC RESONANCE TECHNOLOGY
· Fusion of Nikola Tesla's principles (energy resonance) and Goldbach's mathematical theory.
· Identification of institutional accumulation and distribution points.
4. COMPLETE CUSTOMIZATION
· Fully customizable colors, styles, and line thicknesses.
· Options to show/hide labels, extension levels, and subdivisions.
---
⚡ COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:
✅ SUPERIOR MATHEMATICAL PRECISION
· Algorithm based on prime number sequences and golden ratios.
· Eliminates subjectivity in identifying key zones.
✅ INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION
· The indicator automatically recalculates levels on breakouts.
· No need for manual reconfiguration.
✅ PROFESSIONAL VISUALIZATION
· Clean, organized charts with explanatory labels on every level.
· Ideal for multi-timeframe and multi-asset analysis.
✅ INSTITUTIONAL EDGE
· Reveals where the big players are operating.
· Perfect for scalping, swing trading, and position trading.
---
🚀 WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?
· Price Action traders seeking extra confirmation.
· Technical Analysts looking for quantitative tools.
· Funds and Institutions in need of a statistical edge.
· Beginners who want an all-in-one solution.
---
💻 TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS:
· Platform: MetaTrader 5
· Assets: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
· Timeframes: M1 to MN1
· Resources: Low CPU consumption
---
⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always use a stop-loss.