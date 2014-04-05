Ipda Goldbach

🔬 PO3 FIBONACCI GOLDBACH - The Definitive Indicator for Market Analysis

Unlock the Secrets of the Market with the Perfect Fusion of Advanced Mathematics and Intelligent Trading!

---

🎯 EXCLUSIVE FEATURES:

1. UNIQUE GOLDBACH LEVELS SYSTEM
   · Automatic identification of Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity Voids (LV), and Mitigation Blocks (MB).
   · Precise calculation of rejection blocks (RB) and equilibrium zones (EQ) based on the Goldbach Conjecture.
   · 111.1% and -11.1% extensions to predict movements beyond the current range.
2. DYNAMIC DEALING RANGE (PO3)
   · Automatic range adjustment based on market volatility.
   · 6 range size options (27, 81, 243, 729, 2187, and 6561 pips) for different assets and timeframes.
   · Automatic projection of the next higher and lower dealing ranges.
3. HARMONIC RESONANCE TECHNOLOGY
   · Fusion of Nikola Tesla's principles (energy resonance) and Goldbach's mathematical theory.
   · Identification of institutional accumulation and distribution points.
4. COMPLETE CUSTOMIZATION
   · Fully customizable colors, styles, and line thicknesses.
   · Options to show/hide labels, extension levels, and subdivisions.

---

⚡ COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

✅ SUPERIOR MATHEMATICAL PRECISION

· Algorithm based on prime number sequences and golden ratios.
· Eliminates subjectivity in identifying key zones.

✅ INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION

· The indicator automatically recalculates levels on breakouts.
· No need for manual reconfiguration.

✅ PROFESSIONAL VISUALIZATION

· Clean, organized charts with explanatory labels on every level.
· Ideal for multi-timeframe and multi-asset analysis.

✅ INSTITUTIONAL EDGE

· Reveals where the big players are operating.
· Perfect for scalping, swing trading, and position trading.

---

🚀 WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

· Price Action traders seeking extra confirmation.
· Technical Analysts looking for quantitative tools.
· Funds and Institutions in need of a statistical edge.
· Beginners who want an all-in-one solution.

---

💻 TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS:

· Platform: MetaTrader 5
· Assets: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
· Timeframes: M1 to MN1
· Resources: Low CPU consumption

---

⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always use a stop-loss.
