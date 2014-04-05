Ipda Goldbach

🔬 PO3 FIBONACCI GOLDBACH - The Definitive Indicator for Market Analysis





🎯 EXCLUSIVE FEATURES:





1. UNIQUE GOLDBACH LEVELS SYSTEM

· Automatic identification of Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity Voids (LV), and Mitigation Blocks (MB).

· Precise calculation of rejection blocks (RB) and equilibrium zones (EQ) based on the Goldbach Conjecture.

· 111.1% and -11.1% extensions to predict movements beyond the current range.

2. DYNAMIC DEALING RANGE (PO3)

· Automatic range adjustment based on market volatility.

· 6 range size options (27, 81, 243, 729, 2187, and 6561 pips) for different assets and timeframes.

· Automatic projection of the next higher and lower dealing ranges.

3. HARMONIC RESONANCE TECHNOLOGY

· Fusion of Nikola Tesla's principles (energy resonance) and Goldbach's mathematical theory.

· Identification of institutional accumulation and distribution points.

4. COMPLETE CUSTOMIZATION

· Fully customizable colors, styles, and line thicknesses.

· Options to show/hide labels, extension levels, and subdivisions.





⚡ COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:





✅ SUPERIOR MATHEMATICAL PRECISION





· Algorithm based on prime number sequences and golden ratios.

· Eliminates subjectivity in identifying key zones.





✅ INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION





· The indicator automatically recalculates levels on breakouts.

· No need for manual reconfiguration.





✅ PROFESSIONAL VISUALIZATION





· Clean, organized charts with explanatory labels on every level.

· Ideal for multi-timeframe and multi-asset analysis.





✅ INSTITUTIONAL EDGE





· Reveals where the big players are operating.

· Perfect for scalping, swing trading, and position trading.





🚀 WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?





· Price Action traders seeking extra confirmation.

· Technical Analysts looking for quantitative tools.

· Funds and Institutions in need of a statistical edge.

· Beginners who want an all-in-one solution.





💻 TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS:





· Platform: MetaTrader 5

· Assets: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto

· Timeframes: M1 to MN1

· Resources: Low CPU consumption





⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always use a stop-loss.