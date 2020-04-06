Swift Gold EA MT4

SwiftGold — because speed and precision make profit
High-Volatility Gold Scalping Robot (MQL4)

SwiftGold is an advanced automated trading robot developed for fast and aggressive scalping on the gold market (XAUUSD) in MetaTrader 4. Built for moments of high market volatility, SwiftGold seeks to capture maximum profit in the shortest time possible — without using grid strategies or Martingale systems. Stop loss is dynamic, depending on volatility. Set file in the "comments".

Key Features:

  • Fully automated trading;
  • Instant market order execution;
  • Dynamic stop-loss system for adaptive risk control;
  • Smart trailing stop;
  • Designed to trade during high volatility;
  • No grid, no Martingale;
  • Optimized for the M1 timeframe;
  • Best used on XAUUSD (gold), but can be attached to any chart;
  • Spread filter and slippage protection;

Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: from $100;
  • Timeframe: M1;
  • Account: ECN, RAW, ZEROSPREAD, Razor;
  • Symbol: XAUUSD;

Input Parameters:

  • Lots— fixed trade volume;
  • Autolot— enable automatic lot calculation;
  • Risk— risk level for autolot;
  • UTC — terminal time zone;
  • Magic — unique trade identifier;
  • TrailingStop — enable trailing stop;
  • StopLoss  dinamic stoploss;
  • Volatility Buy / Sell — bar volatility in points to open buy/sell trades; 
  • Volatility Buy / Sell forUSA— bar volatility in points to open buy/sell trades on USA session;
  • Slippage — allowed slippage;
  • MaxSpread — maximum allowed spread for trading;
  • TrailingStopInPoints — trailing stop size in points;
  • TrailingStopStart — level at which trailing stop activates;
  • Friday_evening_trading  Friday evening trading;
おすすめのプロダクト
MultiBrain 10
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
5 (6)
エキスパート
当社のMetatrader 4用のマルチカレンシーエキスパートアドバイザー、Multibrainをご覧ください。この革新的なロボットは、高度な機械学習アルゴリズム、ニューラルネットワーク、価格パターンを活用して、選択した時間枠で市場の動きを正確に予測します。 この戦略をテストし、パフォーマンスを分析し、必要に応じて設定を微調整するために、ストラテジーテスターとデモ口座でのテストが重要です。 主要な特徴： 機械学習、ニューラルネットワーク、価格パターンに基づく戦略。 カスタマイズ可能な取引時間。 マルチカレンシーオプションを無効にしてチャートに取り付けることで、複数の通貨で取引する潜在的な可能性がありますが、この機能は特に設計されたものではありません。 M1に焦点を当てたすべての時間枠に適しています。 直感的でカスタマイズ可能な設定。 $10,000の初期資本と0.01ロットの初期ポジションを持つ標準口座でテストされました。 リスクとサポート： 当社の戦略はバックテストと実際の口座の厳格なテストを経て、最高のパフォーマンスを提供します。ただし、設定の微調整が取引に大きな影響を与える可能性
One Punch GBPUSD
Didit Haryadi Saputra
エキスパート
This Expert Advisor is the legend of EA.   The Expert Advisor only opens one high precision entry. This EA can make you a nice profit.   Works on GBPUSD on M30   Features: Very easy to use and, if necessary, customize to your own requirements. Consistent Profit EA The EA uses the adaptive trade management algorithm.   PRICE WILL INCREASE..  BUY TODAY AT LESS PRICE !!   One Punch GBPUSD was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real mar
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
エキスパート
ロットサイズを変更できる機能と、EAを可能な限り低価格にする機能が追加されました。ご購入いただくと、サポートと今後のアップデートが受けられます。ぜひ進化のご支援をお願いします。 このEAはすぐに使用可能です。 AussiePrecision   は、MetaTrader 5 向けに設計された時間に敏感なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、AUD/USD 通貨ペア専用です。 あらかじめ設定された、制御可能なタイミングでトレードを実行するよう設計されており、時間に基づく高精度なエントリーを自動化したいトレーダーに最適です。 すべての時間に関する動作は、ユーザーが指定した UTC オフセットに従って実行され、正確かつ一貫性のあるスケジューリングを実現します。 このEAは常時監視を必要とせず、完全に自動で稼働します。 設定に関するご質問やカスタマイズのご希望がある場合は、いつでもお気軽にご連絡ください。 このEAは無料で提供されているため、ダウンロードされた場合はフレンドリクエストを送っていただけると幸いです。必要に応じてサポートを提供いたします。
NeverScalping
Yeun Jung Hwan
エキスパート
NeveScalping is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. NeverScalping uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck. EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks. The recommendations are as follows optimized   for the   EUR / USD's D1 chart.   There are no other compone
Secret Scalper
Burcak Sengezer
エキスパート
Secret Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The EA is a medium-term scalper. Our EA has been created to work confidentially. So, it can close orders with actual account currency value at profit or loss. Also works with stop loss. The EA's strategy has been improved to make reasonable and low-medium risk profit. But, you can also increase your risk, although we do not recommend doing that. The EA's logic is little bit complicated. However, easy to use. Most of settings are set by the E
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
エキスパート
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
エキスパート
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Black Max
Samsul Anwar
エキスパート
Black Capal The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.   General The EA
Barclays Trend Scalper
Dodik Kurniawan
エキスパート
Barclays Trend Scalper EA using trend following technic based on the candle stick color and pattern to enter the trade, it follow the trend with predefined filter value for best performance trading experience. Using fix and dinamic SL on the last candle and dinamic TP with 2x reward ratio, you can adjust this setting (fix or dinamic) depend on your preferences. This robot comes with feature : 1. Time Filter ( Server Time). 2. Martingale feature that you can swith on and off, you can adjust mart
Avatar EA1 Trend Following
Thiti Bunsin
エキスパート
Automated trading tools [Expert Advisor] using the   Trend Following Strategy   combined with   vertical Griding entry points   on the EURUSD currency pair. The trend following strategy is a simple but powerful strategy that has been widely adapted to create expert advisors for trading, espectially in Forex market. In this Expert Advisor [EA], Trend following strategies are combined with vertical grid entry methods to ensure that trades move in the right direction and close with a profit at the
Front Running
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on the assumption that the market bounces in the opposite direction several times before the big bids are satisfied. It has a built-in algorithm for predicting the price movement, which allows the EA to make decisions on opening averaging orders or increasing positions. It works using pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders depending on the parameters specified. To diversify the risks, the EA works with short and long positions simu
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
MyGainer EA
Sergey Belov
5 (1)
エキスパート
Fully automated expert advisor. It was developed for quick overclocking of the deposit. It has a minimum of settings, which makes it easier to set up and speed up the optimization of the EA if necessary. The same settings are used for long and short positions. Thus, the Expert Advisor works equally in both directions. All orders are opens with the TakeProfit parameter. And this guarantees the closing of trade regardless of the quality of the Internet. My recommendations: Using a leverage of
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
エキスパート
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
PowerMax Pro EA
Sergey Belov
エキスパート
PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
Silkyway
Segun Oladipo
エキスパート
Silkyway is an advanced Expert Advisor that calculates how orders flow in the market and quickly reacts to the flow when it is safe to do so. It complies strictly to the core rules of trading and has its core strength of in its ability to preserve initial capital and taking position when it is deemed safe. No toxic or margin hugging technique, like Martingale, Averaging, Gridding, Zone Recovery Strategy . The EA will always use a hard stop loss and have different early smart exit strategy to exi
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
エキスパート
ボリンジャーバンドとストキャスティクスとの戦略取引 ボリンジャーバンドは主にトレンドを追うために使用されます。 オープン保留中の注文の購入または販売のための確率的メインラインおよびシグナルラインの使用 フィボナッチは目標利益、サポート、レジスタンスレベルの価格を使用しています アドバイザAuto3MProMT4はVPSで動作できます。 MT5 version :  Auto3M Pro MT5 特徴 マーチンゲールなし ハードストップロスと各ポジションの利益を取る ボリンジャーバンドによる柔軟なストップロス、固定小数点、以前の高さまたは低さ、フィボナッチレベル 柔軟な固定小数点間で利益を取り、フィボナッチレベルで利益を得る 固定小数点間の柔軟なトレーリングストップとストップレベルの乗算 資金管理 ニュースフィルター 保留中の注文をインターバル時間で自動的に削除 保留中の注文には買いストップと売りストップ機能を使用します 自動チャートにフィボナッチ、ボリンジャーバンド、ストキャスティクスを追加 市場が閉じる前に利益を閉じる バランスによる動的ロットサイズ ヘッジポジション
Stability Pro MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
エキスパート
発売プロモーション: 990 ドルではなく 34 9 ドルのみ! このプロモーション価格での販売は残りわずかです。 弊社のプロモーション ブログ で「 究極の EA コンボ パッケージ」 を必ずチェックしてください 。   JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here ライブ結果は低リスク ライブ結果は高リスク STABILITY PRO へようこそ : 市場で最も先進的で安定した低リスクのグリッド システムの 1 つです。 この EA は、使用する外国為替ペアの利用可能な全履歴に対してストレス テストが行​​われています。 以下のスクリーンショットでわかるように、これらのストレス テスト中、EA は 2007 年から今日まで毎月利益を上げていました。 EA は高度な SVG アルゴリズム (スマート バリアブル グリッド) を使用しており、固定距離でのグリッド取引を追加しませんが、市場の動きを分析してグリッドの位置を決定します。 私はこの EA で良好なリスク/報酬比と強力な回復係数を得るために多大な努力を払ってきました。 したがって、リスクとドローダウンを
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
エキスパート
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
BASTET19c
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
エキスパート
このEAはボリンジャーバンド反転戦略に基づいています。ボリンジャーバンドの上限または下限での価格反転を自動検出し、予想される反発方向に取引を開始します。システムは直近の市場ボラティリティと市場構造に基づいて最適な利益確定（TP）レベルを動的に計算し、手動介入なしで効率的な利益確定を実現します。 ライブ結果（6ヶ月）：+208.77%の利益、最大ドローダウン20.75% Myfxbook verified: Click!!   推奨19通貨ペア： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDNZD、AUDUSD、CADCHF、EURCAD、EURCHF、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURNZD、EURUSD、GBPAUD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、GBPNZD、GBPUSD、NZDUSD、USDCHF、USDCAD 距離（ポイント）は https://www.investing.com/tools/forex-volatility-calculator のボラティリティです。 各通貨のポイント値（pips x 10）は、少なくとも週に1回更新してください。 要件：MT
Ea 555
Aleksandr Nadein
エキスパート
The EA works with pending orders.Recommended Currency Pair GPBUSD H1.With good market valontility gives a good profit.Advisor is fully automated for working in the market.It is also possible to use auto-management.It is possible to use the swap size, ideal for strong volatility or at night.When trading, two pending orders are placed, when one works, the second is deleted. Trading is not intermittent.
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
エキスパート
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Sharp EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
For Gold EA
Vadim Korolyuk
エキスパート
For Gold EA is a scalping program that trades breakouts of support and resistance levels using a trailing stop. The program analyzes market activity and determines the optimal entry and exit points for short-term transactions. The program automatically moves the stop loss behind the price to protect profits and reduce risk. The program is suitable for trading on XAU/USD  on the M30 timeframe. The program has a simple and user-friendly interface that allows you to customize trading parameters acc
Intra Day Scalping EA
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
エキスパート
The EA trades according to the specified trend. It only opens trades in the direction of the trend and changes direction once that trend changes. It has recovery function to offset any of the trades that goes into negative, seeking to close all in some profit or breakeven or minimal loss. Settings can fully be customized, whether for scalping or intraday purposes. DEFAULT SETTINGS OPTIMIZED FOR EURUSD, EURJPY and EURGBP. When testing, make sure the spread is not abnormal. The EA is versatile and
TugOfWar
Erwin Rustandi
4 (4)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
エキスパート
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Noirtier Scalper
Anvar Gadadov
エキスパート
Noirtier Scalper is a ready trading solution for your account. This robot can be of interest to those who are at the beginning of their journey in trading, as well as for more advanced traders who wish to diversify their risks. This Expert Advisor performs trading operation at the end of the New York session. Trades are opened and closed based on a special algorithm, which provides the maximum accuracy of entries. Also the Expert Advisor includes the smart Money Management system which is calcul
Argo Gridosaur MT4
Encho Enev
エキスパート
The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It d
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
エキスパート
ThraeX – M1スキャルピング   (DAX, XAU, etc) ローマ時代の規律と精密さに着想を得た ThraeX（スレイクス） は、 MetaTrader 4 向けに設計された 高頻度取引専用エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） です。 特に 1分足（M1） チャートでのスキャルピング取引に最適化されており、市場の急速な変動を処理し、短期的な価格変動を高い速度と適応性で検出・対応します。 主な特徴： ️ M1スキャルピングロジック – リアルタイムデータに基づく高頻度な意思決定を実現。 ️ 高速実行システム – ボラティリティの高い市場における微細な価格変動に素早く反応。 自己適応型パラメータ – 外部データやプラットフォーム接続に依存せず、内蔵アルゴリズムによって価格の変化に自動適応。 継続的な最適化 – 最新の市場データをもとに行動を調整し、時間の経過とともに精度を高める。 ️ 外部依存なし – 完全自律型で、外部プラットフォーム、API、ファイル接続は不要。 コンパクトなスキャルピング構造 – 低レイテンシー環境と高速実行のために設計。 技術仕
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
エキスパート
EvoTrade: 市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステム EvoTradeをご紹介します。これは、最新のコンピュータービジョンとデータ分析技術を駆使して開発されたユニークなトレーディングアドバイザーです。市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステムであり、リアルタイムで稼働します。EvoTradeは市場状況を分析し、戦略を調整し、変化にダイナミックに適応することで、あらゆる環境で卓越した精度を実現します。 EvoTradeは、Long Short-Term Memory（LSTM）やGated Recurrent Units（GRU）といった高度なニューラルネットワークを活用して時間的依存性を分析し、畳み込みニューラルネットワーク（CNN）を使用して複雑な市場パターンを検出します。また、Proximal Policy Optimization（PPO）やDeep Q-Learningなどの強化学習アルゴリズムを使って、リアルタイムで戦略を適応させます。これらの技術により、EvoTradeは市場の隠れたシグナルを見つけ出し、現在の市場ダイナミクスに正確に対応します。 各トレード後、Evo
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
エキスパート
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
エキスパート
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
エキスパート
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
エキスパート
その   オープニングレンジブレイクアウトマスター は、次のような機関投資家の取引コンセプトを活用するために設計されたプロフェッショナルなアルゴリズム取引システムです。       ICT（インナーサークルトレーダー）、スマートマネーコンセプト（SMC）、流動性ベースの戦略など 。このエキスパートアドバイザーは、以下の取引の検出と実行を自動化します。     オープニングレンジブレイクアウト（ORB）     主要な世界為替セッションでは、     ロンドン、ニューヨーク、東京、そして深夜のキルゾーン でトレーダーが   マーケットメーカーの動き、流動性ハンティング、セッション主導のボラティリティ 。 トレーダーのために構築された   時間ベースの価格アクション、注文フローダイナミクス、および機関取引手法に基づいて 、このEAは価格がブレイクしたときに体系的に取引を開始することで感情的な意思決定を排除します。     初期残高が高いか低いか   セッションの焦点は   きれいな吹き出物   調整可能なリスクパラメータを組み込むことで、     セッションの選択、ブレイクアウトの確認フィ
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
エキスパート
プロモーションを開始します! 449ドルで残りわずかです! 次の価格: 599ドル 最終価格: 999ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro はゴールド取引 EA の仲間入りですが、大きな違いが 1 つあります。それは、これが本物の取引戦略であるということです。 「実際の取引戦略」とは何を意味しますか?   おそらくお気づきかと思いますが、市場に出回っているほぼすべてのゴールド EA は単純なグリッド/マーチンゲール
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
エキスパート
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
エキスパート
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
エキスパート
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
エキスパート
Gold Throne EA – 金（XAUUSD）向け非マーチンゲールグリッド取引システム Gold Throne EAは、金（XAUUSD）取引専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーです。マーチンゲール・マネーマネジメントを回避し、構造化されたグリッド取引手法を採用しています。損失発生後にロットサイズを指数関数的に増加させるのではなく、固定または段階的に調整可能なロットサイズ設定を採用することで、トレーダーはエクスポージャーとリスクをより適切にコントロールできます。 Gold Throne EAは、マーチンゲール・ロジックを排除することで、より安定したポジションサイジング・フレームワークを提供することを目指しており、トレーダーはロットサイズを急激に増加させることなく、資金配分を計画することができます。そのため、マーチンゲール戦略に典型的に伴って発生する複利リスクを避け、体系的なグリッド構造を好むトレーダーに最適です。 Gold Throne EAをご購入いただくと、AllPair Engineと、弊社製品でご利用いただけるお好きなEAを無料プレゼントいたします。レンタルには
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
エキスパート
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA 損失から鍛え上げられ、痛みを伴い完成させ、目的を持ってリリースされました。️ 構造。投機 ではありません。Three Little Birds EAは、ありきたりのトレーディングロボットではありません。長年の失敗を乗り越えて鍛え上げられたエンジンであり、 市場が過酷な状況に陥った際に、資産を守り、回復し、成長させることを唯一の使命として設計されています。3 つの強力な戦略 を完璧に同期さ せています。 マーチンゲール法による損失グリッド : 損失を吸収し、完全な回復に向けて構築します。 マーチンゲール法で勝利に近づくグリッド ：勢いに乗ってスマートな利益を積み重ねます。 ロット乗算によるヘッジ ：反転を捉え、収益性の高い出口を強制します。 時間枠:   H4 プラットフォーム:   MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 最低残高:   $10,000 ブローカー: 任意のブローカー ペア: 任意のペア (デフォルト設定:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
エキスパート
Candle Power EA S&P 500向け 平均回帰型 5戦略ポートフォリオ 購入後 にご連絡ください。 マニュアル の PDF と、詳細な 解説動画 へのリンクをお送りします!!! EAは常に設定を有効にして使用してください!!! SETFILE と説明書はこちらからダウンロードしてください。 次のクラッシュが怖いですか？ Candle Power EA があれば心配は要りません。 EA は 相補的な平均回帰戦略5つ （ 5つの設定 と異なる フィルタ手法 ）を S&P 500 に対して束ねます。特に ストレス局面 での 行き過ぎ を体系的に捉え、急激な 調整 を伴う ボラティリティの高い相場局面 でその 強み を発揮します。通常の 相場局面 では EA は 市場全体 に概ね沿って稼働し、 戦術的なポートフォリオ・ヘッジ や追加の 収益源 を提供します。 マーチンゲールなし 、 グリッドなし 。 明確なドキュメント、堅牢、実用的。 15年 超の ティックデータ による長期 バックテスト実績 、 2008年 以降の S&P先物 との比較を備えています。 なぜこのEAなのか？ ク
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
エキスパート
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
Martini EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (4)
エキスパート
OpenAIによるAI駆動型テクノロジー Martini AI EAは、AUDUSD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、NZDUSD、USDCHF向けに設計された高度なトレーディングエキスパートアドバイザーです。安全性、安定したリターン、そしてスケーラブルな収益性を重視しています。Martini AI EAは、最新のChatGPTテクノロジーを基盤としたニューラルネットワーク、機械学習、AIを活用した分析機能によって強化された、規律あるスキャルピング戦略を統合しています。これにより、適応的な意思決定、高精度な取引、そして卓越した取引体験が保証されます。 7,000人以上のメンバーが参加する MQL5コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーと交流しましょう。最新の製品リリース、取引のヒント、そして独占的な洞察など、最新情報を入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Martini AI EA セットアップガイドと機能 特徴 静かな夜間の外国為替時間帯に最も取引が好まれる 5分足チャートで高速スキャルピングを行うために設計されています 正確なエントリーとエグジットのために保留中の注文を使用する AI
作者のその他のプロダクト
Ultra Scalper Pro
Vadim Korolyuk
4.29 (7)
エキスパート
Scalping Expert Advisor trades from daily support and resistance levels. Trading expert does not use indicators. Recommended use a broker with 5 signs and a low spread. To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, added parameter: "MaxSpread", in which you specify the maximum allowable spread (15-20 pips). A month opens 16-18 deals on average. Benefits: Expert always uses Takeprofit, Stoploss and Traillingstop; Expert does not use a grid or martingale system; Expert can work with
FREE
Market info
Vadim Korolyuk
4 (1)
ユーティリティ
The information panel shows market information about the selected symbol, which is hidden from the eyes of the trader. You can change the color of the panel panel, the color of the text on the panel. It can be moved around the screen. Available in two languages ​​(Russian and English). Data: Symbol - symbol names; Point - Point size in quote currency; Spread - Spread in pips; Stop Level - The minimum acceptable stop loss / take profit level in pips; Lot Size - The contract size in the base curre
FREE
Bucephalus EA
Vadim Korolyuk
エキスパート
The grid EA trades using special patterns, the Bollinger Bands indicator and the Relative Strength Index. It is recommended to use a broker with 5 characters. It is obligatory to use a VPS or terminal operating around the clock. To protect the account from trading when the spread is widening, there is a parameter: "MaxSpread". Recommended parameters Currency pair: AUD / CAD; Timeframe: M15; Minimum deposit: $ 500; External variables Lots   - fixed lot volume; LotSizePlus   - the volume of the n
For OIL 2
Vadim Korolyuk
5 (1)
エキスパート
The EA trades using special patterns, the Bollinger Bands indicator and other tools. The EA sells when overbought and buys when the trading instrument is oversold. It trades very well during a flat, and the flat is the main part of the market. But during a trend, EA also works well. To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, there is a parameter: "MaxSpread". Recommended settings Trading instrument: Brent, WTI; Timeframe: H1; Minimum deposit: 1000$; External variables Lots
For Gold EA
Vadim Korolyuk
エキスパート
For Gold EA is a scalping program that trades breakouts of support and resistance levels using a trailing stop. The program analyzes market activity and determines the optimal entry and exit points for short-term transactions. The program automatically moves the stop loss behind the price to protect profits and reduce risk. The program is suitable for trading on XAU/USD  on the M30 timeframe. The program has a simple and user-friendly interface that allows you to customize trading parameters acc
Swift Gold MT5
Vadim Korolyuk
エキスパート
SwiftGold — because speed and precision make profit High-Volatility Gold Scalping Robot (MQL5) SwiftGold is an advanced automated trading robot developed for fast and aggressive scalping on the gold market (XAUUSD) in MetaTrader 5. Built for moments of high market volatility, SwiftGold seeks to capture maximum profit in the shortest time possible — without using grid strategies or Martingale systems. Stop loss is dynamic, depending on volatility.  Set file  in the " comments ". Key Features: Fu
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信