KP Stability Engine MT5
- ユーティリティ
- Ruben Fernandez Souto
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
🛡️ KP Stability Engine – Professional Risk Infrastructure for MT5
KP Stability Engine is not a trading robot.
It is a professional-grade account protection and risk control engine.
Designed for traders and developers running one or multiple Expert Advisors, KP Stability Engine acts as a central risk governor that continuously monitors your account and dynamically limits exposure, drawdown, and floating losses in real time.
It publishes live risk permissions using MT5 Global Variables, allowing your EAs to automatically scale down or block trading when account stress increases.
This is the same concept used by professional trading desks and prop firms.
🔒 What KP Stability Engine Does
-
Prevents catastrophic drawdowns
-
Protects equity peaks
-
Limits floating losses
-
Caps total exposure (lots)
-
Dynamically compresses risk under stress
-
Coordinates multiple EAs at once
-
Publishes live trading permissions via Global Variables
Your EAs keep trading — but under intelligent supervision.
🧠 Core Protection Modules
|Module
|Description
|Equity Drawdown Guard
|Protects daily and total equity
|Floating Loss Guard
|Controls live drawdown
|Exposure Cap
|Limits total open lots
|Compression Engine
|Reduces risk dynamically
|Permission Gate
|Blocks trading when margin becomes unsafe
Each module can be enabled or disabled independently.
🔗 Seamless EA Integration
Add only 2 lines of code to your EA to make it obey the Stability Engine:
Or check full permission:
if(!KPSE_TradingAllowed()) return;
🖥️ Visual Control Panel
Live panel shows:
-
Equity / Balance / Drawdown
-
Floating loss
-
Exposure
-
Compression multiplier
-
Account stress
-
Trading status (ACTIVE / BLOCKED)
🎯 Who This Is For
-
Grid traders
-
Multi-EA users
-
Prop firm challengers
-
Developers building professional bots
-
Traders who care about capital preservation
⚠️ Important
This utility does not open trades.
It is a professional safety layer for your strategies.