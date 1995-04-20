Alwinson Active Trades Info MT4

Simple. Informative. Instantly Visible on Your Chart.

Alwinson Active Trades Info (MT4 Version) is a lightweight custom indicator that displays a real-time summary of your currently open trades—right on your chart. No more switching tabs just to see what pairs are active and how much lot size is in play.


Alwinson Active Trades Info is also available for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) version (please check on my other products).


✨ Key Features:

  • Displays a list of all symbols with open positions in your trading account.

  • Shows the dominant position type (BUY or SELL) per symbol.

  • Calculates and displays the total number of positions and total lots.

  • Automatically updates every few seconds.

  • Neat text display directly on your chart—non-intrusive and easy to read.


🎯Perfect for traders who:

  • Manage multiple open positions across several pairs.

  • Use Correlation Trading or pair-comparison strategies.

  • Are hedging or running complex trade setups.

  • Need a quick overview of exposure without opening the Terminal.


📋 Example Output:

----------------------------------------------------

Active Trades Info -- www. ALWINSON .com

----------------------------------------------------

AUDUSD = 2 SELL positions -- Total Lot = 0.02

NZDUSD = 1 BUY positions -- Total Lot = 0.01

XAUUSD = 1 BUY positions -- Total Lot = 0.01


✅ Why You’ll Love It:

  • Quick and practical trade overview at a glance.

  • Useful for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike.

  • No chart clutter—just clean, structured info text.

  • Lightweight and optimized for fast execution.


Just drop it on one chart, and this indicator keeps you informed—always.
A small tool with a big impact for traders who care about smart position management.

作者のその他のプロダクト
Alwinson CandleTimer
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
インディケータ
A custom indicator that displays a real-time countdown showing how much time remains before the current candle closes and the next one opens. Equipped with a 10-second audio countdown , providing a visual–auditory reminder so traders don’t miss critical moments before a candle closes and can execute decisions with precision. Highly useful for traders who rely on precise timing  whether for entries, exits, or analyzing momentum that forms exactly at candle open and close.
FREE
Alwinson Range CI
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
インディケータ
This indicator displays the Daily Range of a selected pair directly on your chart, providing a clear and concise view of the pair’s movement for the day. It simplifies tracking how far a pair has moved, offering traders a practical advantage in analyzing market activity. This feature is especially useful for making faster and more accurate trading decisions. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, it helps streamline your strategy by highlighting key market insights in real-time.
FREE
Alwinson Active Trades Info
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
インディケータ
Simple. Informative. Instantly Visible on Your Chart. Alwinson Active Trades Info is a lightweight custom indicator that displays a real-time summary of your currently open trades —right on your chart. No more switching tabs just to see what pairs are active and how much lot size is in play. Alwinson Active Trades Info is also available for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) version (please check on my other products) . Key Features: Displays a list of all symbols with open positions in your trading acc
FREE
Alwinson Gold Zero vCP
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
エキスパート
Zero Version of Alwinson Gold EA Looking for better trading results without relying on complex candlestick analysis? Our Trading Robot uses accurate candlestick pattern signals to help you achieve consistent and stable profits with relatively low risk. Key Features: Safety mechanisms for investment stability Backtest Result Default: Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.01): Initial Deposit: $1,000 Total Net Profit: $657 Average Annual Pro
