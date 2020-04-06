Dark Kakashi PRO EA is an improved Dark Kakashi FREE EA advisor (unfortunately, they deliberately knock down the ratings, so they had to release a paid version).

All the functions that were requested are implemented. The code has been rewritten and many errors have been fixed, including those related to closing positions. This advisor will be further improved.





One of the Yarukami Mnukakashi advisor family for gold (XAUUSD). You can also trade Forex currency pairs. Work with a spread of up to 30 is considered. The scalper works 24/5, the loss is covered by the grid with averaging by a light (small) coefficient if you set it. It should always work, with the exception of stops by time that you set yourself, for example, for news, so I implemented two sessions by time.





Main characteristics:





Strategy type: 24-hour trading, but I recommend avoiding the American session and setting a daily take of $20-30 per 0.01 lot.

Trading instruments: GOLD (I haven't considered other instruments, but you can try).

Timeframes: M1-H1.

Algorithm: I'll keep the algorithm to myself. Risk management: there is a function to forcibly close orders when there is a drawdown to the percentage of the deposit that you specify. There is a pause function when there is a drawdown - new orders will not be opened.



EA parameters:





Lot == Lot

Profit == Minimum profit

Grid step == Grid step in pips

Profit in day == When the amount in currency is reached, the EA will stop until the next day

Spread limit == Spread limit

Lot step == Number of maximum open positions





Time ON EA session 1 == Enable EA

Time OFF EA session 1 == Disable EA

Time ON EA session 2 == Enable EA

Time OFF EA session 2 == Disable EA

Close everything by time == Forces all orders to close when time expires





Lot multiplication == Lot multiplication when opening the grid

Stop in procent == Closes all orders when the drawdown in percent is reached

Pause in procent == Prohibition on opening new orders when the drawdown in percent is reached

Magic number == Magic number

Panel info == Information panel





