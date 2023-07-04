TrendyFollow FX MT4
- エキスパート
- Chen Jia Qi
- バージョン: 3.8
- アップデート済み: 4 7月 2023
- アクティベーション: 10
We are excited to introduce our latest MT4 EA, a powerful forex trading tool based on neural network learning. It draws on the training pattern of CHATGPT. It has learned from over a decade of historical data through neural network machine learning, so the results are very good.
We are committed to continually refining and enhancing our MT4 EA to provide you with the best possible trading experience. It has multiple adjustable parameters that can be adjusted according to your risk tolerance.
In summary, our latest MT4 EA is a powerful, reliable and easy-to-use forex trading tool based on neural network learning. It combines advanced algorithms with strict risk management measures to help you achieve success in the forex market. Buy now and start your trading journey!
For M15 timeframes GBPUSD currency pairs, you can currently use the default settings as they are.
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Recommend)
|Type of account
|Classic, ECN, PRO
|Leverage
|Any Leverage
|Timeframe
|M15
|Settings
|Default
|Minimal/Recommended Deposit
|100$
|Can work with other EAs
|Yes
Only a few weeks of testing and so far as I can tell the expert trades on live exactly like it does on backtests. Sure there was a dip last week, but that is to be expected. Time will tell in the long term. For now I'm very happy!