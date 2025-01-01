ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCPositionInfoSelectByTicket 

SelectByTicket

今後の作業の為のチケットによってポジションを選択します。

bool  SelectByTicket(
  ulong  ticket      // ポジションチケット
  )

パラメータ

ticket

[in]  ポジションチケット。

戻り値

成功した場合trueを返し、ポジションが選択されていない場合はfalseを返します