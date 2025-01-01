ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CDialogCreate 

Create

新しい CDialog コントロールを作成します。

virtual bool  Create(
  const long    chart,      // チャート識別子
  const string  name,      // 名称
  const int    subwin,    // チャートサブウィンドウ
  const int    x1,        // x1 座標
  const int    y1,        // y1 座標
  const int    x2,        // x2 座標
  const int    y2          // y2 座標
  ）

パラメータ

chart

[in]  チャート識別子

name

[in]  コントロールの一意の名称

subwin

[in]  チャートサブウィンドウ

x1

[in]  左上の隅の X 座標

y1

[in]  左上の隅の Y 座標

x2

[in]  右下の隅の X 座標

y2

[in]  右下の隅の Y 座標

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false