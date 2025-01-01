- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
Create
新しい CDialog コントロールを作成します。
|
virtual bool Create(
パラメータ
chart
[in] チャート識別子
name
[in] コントロールの一意の名称
subwin
[in] チャートサブウィンドウ
x1
[in] 左上の隅の X 座標
y1
[in] 左上の隅の Y 座標
x2
[in] 右下の隅の X 座標
y2
[in] 右下の隅の Y 座標
戻り値
成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false