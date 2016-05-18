FirstStrike

このちっちゃなスクリプトは視覚的に指数移動平均と指数平滑移動平均の同等性を表します。

As I'm currently developing an Expert Advisor for Crude Oil and Brent, I wanted to get from ForexFactory.com the exact date and time of the 'Crude Oil Inventory' report. This report is typically issued on Wednesday's at 10:30am Eastern but when there's a holiday, the release date can change. As this is an important report for my EA, the only way was to check an online service to validate the release date.