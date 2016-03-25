CodeBaseSections
FirstStrike - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Christo Tsvetanov | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published:
FirstStrike.mq4 (4.04 KB) view
Displays what was reached first - Low or High for the current bar.

FirstStrike

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7257

