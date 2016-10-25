コードベースセクション
ポケットに対して
インディケータ

RVIWithFlat - MetaTrader 5のためのインディケータ

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

Powered byStep

Description:

Relative Vigor Index with the market flat state detection option.

If the market is flat, the colored indicator cloud shrinks and is located in the 0 position, and a thick blue line appears. The criterion for determining this state is a shrunk Bollinger. The critical Bollinger shrink value is fixed by a half of its bandwidth and defined in the indicator input:

input uint flat=100; // flat value in points

Image:

Figure 1. Indicator RVIWithFlat

Figure 1. Indicator RVIWithFlat

