RVIWithFlat - MetaTrader 5のためのインディケータ
- ビュー:
- 732
- 評価:
-
- パブリッシュ済み:
- アップデート済み:
- このコードに基づいたロボットまたはインジケーターが必要なら、フリーランスでご注文ください フリーランスに移動
Real author:
Powered byStep
Description:
Relative Vigor Index with the market flat state detection option.
If the market is flat, the colored indicator cloud shrinks and is located in the 0 position, and a thick blue line appears. The criterion for determining this state is a shrunk Bollinger. The critical Bollinger shrink value is fixed by a half of its bandwidth and defined in the indicator input:
input uint flat=100; // flat value in points
Image:
Figure 1. Indicator RVIWithFlat
MetaQuotes Ltdによってロシア語から翻訳されました。
元のコード: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11264
