FX Options Overview — January 14, 2026
分析と予測

14 1月 2026, 10:45
Masayuki Sakamoto
Spot Prices

  • EUR/USD: 1.1650

  • USD/JPY: 159.13

  • GBP/USD: 1.3448

  • USD/CHF: 0.8004

  • USD/CAD: 1.3880

  • AUD/USD: 0.6699

  • NZD/USD: 0.5748

  • EUR/GBP: 0.8660

January 14 (Wed)

EUR/USD

  • 1.1535 (EUR 1.4bn)

  • 1.1575 (EUR 525m)

  • 1.1600 (EUR 861m)

  • 1.1625 (EUR 1.3bn)

  • 1.1650 (EUR 781m)

  • 1.1700 (EUR 707m)

  • 1.1765 (EUR 541m)

  • 1.1800 (EUR 868m)

USD/JPY

  • 157.00 (USD 542m)

  • 157.05 (USD 502m)

  • 158.00 (USD 733m)

  • 162.00 (USD 900m)

GBP/USD

  • 1.3380 (GBP 540m)

USD/CAD

  • 1.3770 (USD 527m)

  • 1.3805 (USD 500m)

  • 1.3900 (USD 729m)

AUD/USD

  • 0.6700 (AUD 732m)

  • 0.6750 (AUD 1.2bn)

January 15 (Thu)

EUR/USD

  • 1.1580 (EUR 560m)

  • 1.1700 (EUR 694m)

  • 1.1800 (EUR 869m)

USD/JPY

  • 159.00 (USD 950m)

GBP/USD

  • 1.3450 (GBP 1.2bn)

USD/CAD

  • 1.3850 (USD 1.4bn)

🔎 Key Levels at a Glance

  • EUR/USD:
    1.1535 (EUR 1.4bn) and 1.1625 (EUR 1.3bn) are the dominant magnet zones.

  • USD/JPY:
    On the upside, 162.00 (USD 900m) is the main resistance level today,
    followed by 159.00 (USD 950m) for the next session.

  • GBP/USD:
    1.3450 (GBP 1.2bn) stands out as an exceptionally large expiry.

  • USD/CAD:
    1.3850 (USD 1.4bn) is the strongest gravity point.

  • AUD/USD:
    0.6750 (AUD 1.2bn) is the primary battlefield level.

Overall, today’s option board suggests:

  • EUR/USD is heavily influenced by the 1.153–1.163 zone, where the largest expiries are clustered.

  • USD/JPY has upside reference points at 162.00, while 159.00 acts as a major near-term magnet.

  • GBP/USD is likely to be strongly anchored around 1.3450.

  • USD/CAD should stay sensitive around 1.3850.

  • AUD/USD is dominated by the pull toward 0.6750, the largest strike on the board.


#options