FX Options Overview — January 14, 2026

AUD/USD: 0.6750 (AUD 1.2bn) is the primary battlefield level.

USD/CAD: 1.3850 (USD 1.4bn) is the strongest gravity point.

GBP/USD: 1.3450 (GBP 1.2bn) stands out as an exceptionally large expiry.

USD/JPY: On the upside, 162.00 (USD 900m) is the main resistance level today, followed by 159.00 (USD 950m) for the next session.

EUR/USD: 1.1535 (EUR 1.4bn) and 1.1625 (EUR 1.3bn) are the dominant magnet zones.

Overall, today’s option board suggests:

EUR/USD is heavily influenced by the 1.153–1.163 zone, where the largest expiries are clustered.

USD/JPY has upside reference points at 162.00, while 159.00 acts as a major near-term magnet.

GBP/USD is likely to be strongly anchored around 1.3450.

USD/CAD should stay sensitive around 1.3850.