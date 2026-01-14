FX Options Overview — January 14, 2026
Spot Prices
-
EUR/USD: 1.1650
-
USD/JPY: 159.13
-
GBP/USD: 1.3448
-
USD/CHF: 0.8004
-
USD/CAD: 1.3880
-
AUD/USD: 0.6699
-
NZD/USD: 0.5748
-
EUR/GBP: 0.8660
January 14 (Wed)
EUR/USD
-
1.1535 (EUR 1.4bn)
-
1.1575 (EUR 525m)
-
1.1600 (EUR 861m)
-
1.1625 (EUR 1.3bn)
-
1.1650 (EUR 781m)
-
1.1700 (EUR 707m)
-
1.1765 (EUR 541m)
-
1.1800 (EUR 868m)
USD/JPY
-
157.00 (USD 542m)
-
157.05 (USD 502m)
-
158.00 (USD 733m)
-
162.00 (USD 900m)
GBP/USD
-
1.3380 (GBP 540m)
USD/CAD
-
1.3770 (USD 527m)
-
1.3805 (USD 500m)
-
1.3900 (USD 729m)
AUD/USD
-
0.6700 (AUD 732m)
-
0.6750 (AUD 1.2bn)
January 15 (Thu)
EUR/USD
-
1.1580 (EUR 560m)
-
1.1700 (EUR 694m)
-
1.1800 (EUR 869m)
USD/JPY
-
159.00 (USD 950m)
GBP/USD
-
1.3450 (GBP 1.2bn)
USD/CAD
-
1.3850 (USD 1.4bn)
🔎 Key Levels at a Glance
-
EUR/USD:
1.1535 (EUR 1.4bn) and 1.1625 (EUR 1.3bn) are the dominant magnet zones.
-
USD/JPY:
On the upside, 162.00 (USD 900m) is the main resistance level today,
followed by 159.00 (USD 950m) for the next session.
-
GBP/USD:
1.3450 (GBP 1.2bn) stands out as an exceptionally large expiry.
-
USD/CAD:
1.3850 (USD 1.4bn) is the strongest gravity point.
-
AUD/USD:
0.6750 (AUD 1.2bn) is the primary battlefield level.
Overall, today’s option board suggests:
-
EUR/USD is heavily influenced by the 1.153–1.163 zone, where the largest expiries are clustered.
-
USD/JPY has upside reference points at 162.00, while 159.00 acts as a major near-term magnet.
-
GBP/USD is likely to be strongly anchored around 1.3450.
-
USD/CAD should stay sensitive around 1.3850.
-
AUD/USD is dominated by the pull toward 0.6750, the largest strike on the board.