MQL5 Cookbook：カスタム情報パネル上のポジションプロパティ

はじめに

今回は、現在シンボルについてポジションプロパティを取得し、マニュアルトレーディングの間カスタム情報パネルにそのポジションプロパティを表示するシンプルな Expert Advisor を作成します。情報パネルはグラフィカルオブジェクトを用いて作成され、表示される情報はティック毎にリフレッシュされます。これは "MQL5 Cookbook: Getting Position Properties"と呼ばれるシリーズの以前の記事に記載があるスクリプトをつねにマニュアルで実行しなければならないのよりはるかに便利になります。

Expert Advisorの開発

グラフィカルオブジェクトから始めます。情報パネル作成には、背景用のオブジェクト、ヘッダ、名前、ポジションプロパティの値が必要です。背景およびヘッダには価格とともに移動しない長方形が必要です。その長方形は長方形ラベルまたは編集のようなグラフィカルオブジェクトを用いて作成可能です。また名前とオブジェクトプロパティの値はテキストレベルを用いて作成されます。

そのコードについての作業を進める前に、まず情報パネルのレイアウトを準備します。設定ウィンドウ内のプロパティはすべてすばやく変更することが可能で、情報パネルの外観はカスタマイズすることができるためそれは好都合です。

各オブジェクトは選択したオブジェクトのコンテクストメニューから開くことのできる設定ウィンドウを持ちます。設定ウィンドウはまた必要なオブジェクトを選択しプロパティをクリックすることでオブジェクトリスト (Ctrl+B) から開くこともできます。以下が情報パネルのレイアウトです。それはコードを書く際サイズと座標を推定するのにも利用可能です。情報パネル用コードが準備できたら、レイアウトオブジェクトをマニュアルで削除する必要があります。というのも Expert Advisor はそれらを「見る」ことができないため、チャートから消去することができないのです。

図1 情報パネル用レイアウトの準備

ここでExpert Advisor用テンプレートを作成する必要があります。スクリプトに対すると同じくらいすばやく作成することができます。MQL5 ウィザードではデフォルトでExpert Advisor （テンプレート）オプションが選択されています。オプションに対しては変更をまったく加えず次のステップをすべて行います。今回は変更の必要がないからです。そして「終了」をクリックすると、以下のようなテンプレートが表示されます。

#property copyright "Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" int OnInit () { return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }

Expert Advisor のテンプレートはスクリプトテンプレートとは異なることにすぐに気づきます。プログラムプロパティ（#property）とは別に、主要な関数が3個あります。：OnInit()、OnDeinit()、OnTick()です。

OnInit() 関数はプログラムをロード、外部パラメータを変更、プログラムをコンパイル、プログラムがそのときチャートに追加されるならシンボルや期間を変更するときに呼ばれます。必要ならば、のちに連携することができるようにこの関数の特定の変数や配列を初期化することができます。

OnDeinit() 関数はチャートからプログラムを削除するとき、アカウント、シンボル、期間を変更するときに呼ばれます。再初期化理由となる可能性のあるものはすべて MQL5 参照資料にあります。この Expert Advisor はユーザー定義関数GetDeinitReasonText() を採用します。これは再初期化理由識別子（ OnDeinit()関数パラメータ）をテキストに変換します。

そして最後にOnTick() 関数です。これは Expert Advisor が現在開いているチャートのシンボル上に新規ティックが出現するたびに呼ばれます。

ここで、Expert Advisorで使用していく定数、編集、配列をすべて準備します。それらをプログラムの冒頭に置きます。まず、プログラムをとおして値が変更しない変数を定義します。

#define INFOPANEL_SIZE 14 #define EXPERT_NAME MQL5InfoString ( MQL5_PROGRAM_NAME )

続いてポジションプロパティに対するグローバル変数を定義します。

bool pos_open= false ; string pos_symbol= "" ; long pos_magic= 0 ; string pos_comment= "" ; double pos_swap= 0.0 ; double pos_commission= 0.0 ; double pos_price= 0.0 ; double pos_cprice= 0.0 ; double pos_profit= 0.0 ; double pos_volume= 0.0 ; double pos_sl= 0.0 ; double pos_tp= 0.0 ; datetime pos_time= NULL ; long pos_id= 0 ; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE pos_type= WRONG_VALUE ;

変数のあと、グラフィカルオブジェクト名の配列を宣言します。これらオブジェクトはポジションプロパティとその値をチャート上に表示します。このため、文字列配列を2つ作成し、すぐに値に対してそのエレメントを初期化します。カギカッコ内でプログラム冒頭で宣言した定数 INFOPANEL_SIZE の値を使用します。そうすると、各配列にはエレメントが14あることになります。

string positionPropertyNames[INFOPANEL_SIZE]= { "name_pos_symbol" , "name_pos_magic" , "name_pos_comment" , "name_pos_swap" , "name_pos_commission" , "name_pos_price" , "name_pos_cprice" , "name_pos_profit" , "name_pos_volume" , "name_pos_sl" , "name_pos_tp" , "name_pos_time" , "name_pos_id" , "name_pos_type" }; string positionPropertyValues[INFOPANEL_SIZE]= { "value_pos_symbol" , "value_pos_magic" , "value_pos_comment" , "value_pos_swap" , "value_pos_commission" , "value_pos_price" , "value_pos_cprice" , "value_pos_profit" , "value_pos_volume" , "value_pos_sl" , "value_pos_tp" , "value_pos_time" , "value_pos_id" , "value_pos_type" };

これら名前を使用し、プログラムによりチャートに必要なオブジェクトを見つけ、表示されるテキスト、色、サイズなどのプロパティを設定または変更します。また、これら名前はチャート上に作成されたのち、オブジェクトリスト (Ctrl+B) ウィンドウに表示されます。ただし、そこにそれらを見ることはできません。なぜなら MQL5 プログラムによって作成されるオブジェクトはデフォルトでは非表示となっているためです。それらを表示するにはオブジェクトリストウィンドウの全リストをクリックします。マニュアルで作成したオブジェクトを確実にひじょうに便利なプログラムが作成したオブジェクトと区別するのにこの機能が役立ちます。

さらにグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するために Expert Advisor が採用するユーザー定義関数が必要となります。グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するために MQL5 が提供する関数は ObjectCreate()です。またオブジェクトプロパティの設定も必要なので、オブジェクト自体が複数回作成される一方で、コード1行に実装することのできる便利で手軽な方法を考える方がよいでしょう。

情報パネルの背景とヘッダを作成するにはグラフィカルオブジェクト編集を使用していきます。まずCreateEdit() 関数を書きます。

void CreateEdit( long chart_id, int sub_window, string name, string text, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order, color background_color, bool read_only) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EDIT ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_READONLY ,read_only); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_LEFT ); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

これでグラフィカルオブジェクト編集 (OBJ_EDIT）はコード1行を用いて作成することができます。チャート上に情報パネルを設定する関数を作成する際例を用いて説明します。

これからポジションプロパティのリストおよびその値を表示するのに使うテキストラベルオブジェクトの作業を続け、同様の方法で CreateLabel() 関数を作成します。

void CreateLabel( long chart_id, int sub_window, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_LABEL ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

MQL5 参照資料で関数に目を通すことをお薦めします。

チャートから削除されると Expert Advisor は次に以前にチャートに追加したオブジェクトをすべて削除する必要があります。このためにはただDeleteObjectByName() 関数にそのオブジェクト名を渡すだけです。そうするとそれは指定の名前でオブジェクトを検索し、見つかれば、それを削除します。その際、オブジェクトを検索する内蔵の ObjectFind() 関数とオブジェクトを削除する ObjectDelete() 関数を使用します。

void DeleteObjectByname( string name) { int sub_window= 0 ; bool res = false ; sub_window= ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name); if (sub_window>= 0 ) { res= ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),name); if (!res) { Print ( "Error deleting the object: (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ "): " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } }

その後DeleteObjectByName() 関数ではまたオブジェクト削除時のエラー確認を実装します。エラーが発生するとエラーコードと記述を持つ適切なメッセージが表示されます。上記コードに見られるように、エラーコードとテキスト記述に変換するもうひとつのユーザー定義関数を使用します。それが ErrorDescription() 関数です。エラーコードは数多くあるので、この関数の一部（以下のコードを参照ください）のみ使用して上に例示しました。完全なコードは本稿添付のソースコードファイルで確認可能です。

string ErrorDescription( int error_code) { string error_string= "" ; switch (error_code) { case 10004 : error_string= "Requote" ; break ; case 10006 : error_string= "Request rejected" ; break ; case 10007 : error_string= "Request canceled by trader" ; break ; case 10008 : error_string= "Order placed" ; break ; case 10009 : error_string= "Request executed" ; break ; case 10010 : error_string= "Request executed partially" ; break ; case 10011 : error_string= "Request processing error" ; break ; case 10012 : error_string= "Request timed out" ; break ; case 10013 : error_string= "Invalid request" ; break ; case 10014 : error_string= "Invalid request volume" ; break ; case 10015 : error_string= "Invalid request price" ; break ; case 10016 : error_string= "Invalid Stop orders in the request" ; break ; case 10017 : error_string= "Trading forbidden" ; break ; case 10018 : error_string= "Market is closed" ; break ; case 10019 : error_string= "Insufficient funds" ; break ; case 10020 : error_string= "Prices changed" ; break ; case 10021 : error_string= "No quotes to process the request" ; break ; case 10022 : error_string= "Invalid order expiration in the request" ; break ; case 10023 : error_string= "Order status changed" ; break ; case 10024 : error_string= "Too many requests" ; break ; case 10025 : error_string= "No changes in the request" ; break ; case 10026 : error_string= "Automated trading is disabled by trader" ; break ; case 10027 : error_string= "Automated trading is disabled by the client terminal" ; break ; case 10028 : error_string= "Request blocked for processing" ; break ; case 10029 : error_string= "Order or position frozen" ; break ; case 10030 : error_string= "The specified type of order execution by balance is not supported" ; break ; case 10031 : error_string= "No connection with trade server" ; break ; case 10032 : error_string= "Transaction is allowed for live accounts only" ; break ; case 10033 : error_string= "You have reached the maximum number of pending orders" ; break ; case 10034 : error_string= "You have reached the maximum order and position volume for this symbol" ; break ; ... } return (error_string); }

前稿ではポジションプロパティを取得する GetPositionProperties() 関数を取り上げました。今回は関数のストラクチャはそれよりもやや複雑になります。現在オープンとなっているポジションを確認します。それにはグローバル変数 pos_openに格納されているオープンポジションの在／不在のフラグを使います。この情報は別の関数で必要とされる可能性があります。毎回 PositionSelect() 関数を呼ぶ必要はありません。

そしてオープンポジションがあれば、そのプロパティを取得します。なければ全変数はゼロ設定となります。シンプルなZeroPositionProperties() 関数を書きます。

void ZeroPositionProperties() { pos_symbol = "" ; pos_comment = "" ; pos_magic = 0 ; pos_price = 0.0 ; pos_cprice = 0.0 ; pos_sl = 0.0 ; pos_tp = 0.0 ; pos_type = WRONG_VALUE ; pos_volume = 0.0 ; pos_commission = 0.0 ; pos_swap = 0.0 ; pos_profit = 0.0 ; pos_time = NULL ; pos_id = 0 ; }

その上 GetPositionProperties() 関数の末尾では、チャート上の情報パネルを描画／更新するユーザー定義関数 SetInfoPanel() を呼びます。

void GetPositionProperties() { pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); if (pos_open) { pos_symbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); pos_comment = PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); pos_magic = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); pos_price = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); pos_cprice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); pos_sl = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); pos_tp = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); pos_type =( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); pos_volume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); pos_commission = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_COMMISSION ); pos_swap = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); pos_profit = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); pos_time =( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); pos_id = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); } else ZeroPositionProperties(); SetInfoPanel(); }

次にSetInfoPanel() 関数を書きます。以下は詳細コメントを持つこの関数のコードです。

void SetInfoPanel() { int y_bg= 18 ; int y_property= 32 ; int line_height= 12 ; int font_size= 8 ; string font_name= "Calibri" ; color font_color= clrWhite ; ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor= ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER ; ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; int x_first_column= 120 ; int x_second_column= 10 ; int y_prop_array[INFOPANEL_SIZE]={ 0 }; y_prop_array[ 0 ]=y_property; y_prop_array[ 1 ]=y_property+line_height; y_prop_array[ 2 ]=y_property+line_height* 2 ; y_prop_array[ 3 ]=y_property+line_height* 3 ; y_prop_array[ 4 ]=y_property+line_height* 4 ; y_prop_array[ 5 ]=y_property+line_height* 5 ; y_prop_array[ 6 ]=y_property+line_height* 6 ; y_prop_array[ 7 ]=y_property+line_height* 7 ; y_prop_array[ 8 ]=y_property+line_height* 8 ; y_prop_array[ 9 ]=y_property+line_height* 9 ; y_prop_array[ 10 ]=y_property+line_height* 10 ; y_prop_array[ 11 ]=y_property+line_height* 11 ; y_prop_array[ 12 ]=y_property+line_height* 12 ; y_prop_array[ 13 ]=y_property+line_height* 13 ; CreateEdit( 0 , 0 , "InfoPanelBackground" , "" ,corner,font_name, 8 , clrWhite , 230 , 190 , 231 ,y_bg, 0 , C'15,15,15' , true ); CreateEdit( 0 , 0 , "InfoPanelHeader" , "POSITION PROPERTIES" ,corner,font_name, 8 , clrWhite , 230 , 14 , 231 ,y_bg, 1 , clrFireBrick , true ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 0 ], "Symbol :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 0 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 0 ],GetValInfoPanel( 0 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 0 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 1 ], "Magic Number :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 1 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 1 ],GetValInfoPanel( 1 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 1 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 2 ], "Comment :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 2 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 2 ],GetValInfoPanel( 2 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 2 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 3 ], "Swap :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 3 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 3 ],GetValInfoPanel( 3 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 3 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 4 ], "Commission :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 4 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 4 ],GetValInfoPanel( 4 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 4 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 5 ], "Open Price :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 5 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 5 ],GetValInfoPanel( 5 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 5 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 6 ], "Current Price :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 6 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 6 ],GetValInfoPanel( 6 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 6 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 7 ], "Profit :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 7 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 7 ],GetValInfoPanel( 7 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 7 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 8 ], "Volume :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 8 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 8 ],GetValInfoPanel( 8 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 8 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 9 ], "Stop Loss :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 9 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 9 ],GetValInfoPanel( 9 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 9 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 10 ], "Take Profit :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 10 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 10 ],GetValInfoPanel( 10 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 10 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 11 ], "Time :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 11 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 11 ],GetValInfoPanel( 11 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 11 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 12 ], "Identifier :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 12 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 12 ],GetValInfoPanel( 12 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 12 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 13 ], "Type :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 13 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 13 ],GetValInfoPanel( 13 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 13 ], 2 ); ChartRedraw (); }

それではSetInfoPanel() 関数を詳しく見ましょう。グラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティに関連する変数（座標、色、フォント、表示テキスト、等）は関数の冒頭で宣言されます。情報パネルのポジションプロパティリスト用Y座標の配列書き込み手順には注意が必要です。それは初心者にわかりやすい方法で実装されています。ただ、ループを使用する際に数行コード行を減らすこともできます。それを以下のように書くことが可能です。

for ( int i= 0 ; i<INFOPANEL_SIZE; i++) { if (i== 0 ) y_prop_array[i]=y_property; else y_prop_array[i]=y_property+line_height*i; }

パネルに表示される必要のあるオブジェクトの全プロパティは以前に作成した関数 CreateLabel() および CreateEdit() で指定する必要があります。その際一度に取るオブジェクトは1個です。リスト全体はまたループを使って数行のコードで実装することが可能です。このためにチャート上のポジションプロパティ名のテキストを表示するオブジェクト用の配列を別にもうひとつ作成する必要があります。が、これはみなさんの宿題といたしましょう。

オブジェクト数を受け取る GetPropertyValue() 関数はそのあと4番目のパラメータ（表示されるテキスト）として CreateLabel() 関数に渡される値を返します。これはポジションプロパティの値を表示するすべてのオブジェクトに関連します。関数によって返される値は最終的にパネルに表示されることになる、調整されたストリング値です。以下は詳細コメントを持つこの関数のコードです。

string GetPropertyValue( int number) { string empty= "-" ; if (pos_open) { switch (number) { case 0 : return (pos_symbol); break ; case 1 : return ( IntegerToString (( int )pos_magic)); break ; case 2 : return (pos_comment!= "" ? pos_comment : empty); break ; case 3 : return ( DoubleToString (pos_swap, 2 )); break ; case 4 : return ( DoubleToString (pos_commission, 2 )); break ; case 5 : return ( DoubleToString (pos_price, _Digits )); break ; case 6 : return ( DoubleToString (pos_cprice, _Digits )); break ; case 7 : return ( DoubleToString (pos_profit, 2 )); break ; case 8 : return ( DoubleToString (pos_volume, 2 )); break ; case 9 : return (pos_sl!= 0.0 ? DoubleToString (pos_sl, _Digits ) : empty); break ; case 10 : return (pos_tp!= 0.0 ? DoubleToString (pos_tp, _Digits ) : empty); break ; case 11 : return ( TimeToString (pos_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)); break ; case 12 : return ( IntegerToString (( int )pos_id)); break ; case 13 : return (PositionTypeToString(pos_type)); break ; default : return (empty); } } return (empty); }

上記コードは、オープンしたポジションがある場合、特定の値が関数に渡されるそれぞれの数に対して準備されることを示しています。現時点でオープンしたポジションがなければ、関数はポジションプロパティの値に関連する全オブジェクトに対して表示されるよこ棒（-）を返します。

SetInfoPanel() 関数の末尾では、強制異的チャートの再作成のために造られる ChartRedraw() 関数を呼びます。それが呼ばれなければ、加えられた変更を確認することができません。

ここで Expert Advisorによって作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトをすべて削除する関数を書く必要があります。その関数をDeleteInfoPanel() と名づけます。

void DeleteInfoPanel() { DeleteObjectByName( "InfoPanelBackground" ); DeleteObjectByName( "InfoPanelHeader" ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<INFOPANEL_SIZE; i++) { DeleteObjectByName(pos_prop_names[i]); DeleteObjectByName(pos_prop_values[i]); } ChartRedraw (); }

そしてMQL5 ウィザードで作成したあとテンプレートに元々あった Expert Advisor の主な関数の中に作成したメソッドを配布する必要があります。これはもっとも簡単な部分です。

int OnInit () { GetPositionProperties(); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { Print (GetDeinitReasonText(reason)); if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) DeleteInfoPanel(); } void OnTick () { GetPositionProperties(); }

唯一偶然見つけるものは、最初期化の理由を述べるコードのテキスト記述を返す GetDeinitReasonText() 関数です。

string GetDeinitReasonText( int reason_code) { string text= "" ; switch (reason_code) { case REASON_PROGRAM : text= "The Expert Advisor has stopped working calling the ExpertRemove() function." ; break ; case REASON_REMOVE : text= "The '" +EXPERT_NAME+ "' program has been removed from the chart." ; break ; case REASON_RECOMPILE : text= "The '" +EXPERT_NAME+ "' program has been recompiled." ; break ; case REASON_CHARTCHANGE : text= "Chart symbol or period has been changed." ; break ; case REASON_CHARTCLOSE : text= "The chart is closed." ; break ; case REASON_PARAMETERS : text= "Input parameters have been changed by the user." ; break ; case REASON_ACCOUNT : text= "A different account has been activated." ; break ; case REASON_TEMPLATE : text= "A different chart template has been applied." ; break ; case REASON_INITFAILED : text= "A flag specifying that the OnInit() handler returned zero value." ; break ; case REASON_CLOSE : text= "The terminal has been closed." ; break ; default : text= "The reason is undefined." ; } return text; }

現時点でオープンしたポジションがないチャート上のシンボルについて Expert Advisor を使用してみたいなら、パネルにはポジションプロパティの値の代わりに横棒が表示されます。特定のポジションをクローズしたあとのパネル表示は同じです。

図2 オープンポジション不在時の情報パネル

オープンポジションのあるシンボルのチャートに Expert Advisor が追加される場合、また Expert Advisor がチャートに追加されたあとにポジションがオープンする場合、横棒はすべて適切なポジションプロパティの値と置き換わります。

図3 オープンポジションのプロパティを表示している情報パネル

ひとつ特殊なことがあります。ポジションをクローズしたら、パネル上の値が更新されるのは新規ティックの後です。即座に値を更新する方法もありますが、これを実装するにはシリーズの次の記事でそのために何が必要かお話します。

おわりに

本稿で紹介した関数の中には MQL5 Cookbook シリーズの今後の記事で使用されるものがあります。また作業中のタスクによって変更され改良されるものもあります。記事は順番に読むのがよいでしょう。ひとつずつ新しい記事は理論的に前のものの続きとなっているからです。またそれは確実にみなさんの能力と技能のレベルに依存します。よって最新の公表物から始めるのがより合理的でおもしろいかもしれません。

ソースコードファイルは本稿に添付があります。