ソースコードのトレーシング デバッギング 構造分析





はじめに



この記事では、実行中にコールスタックを作成するメソッドの一つを紹介しています。以下の機能が述べられています。



使用済みクラス、関数、ファイルのストラクチャーの作成

すべてのスタックを保持するコールスタックの作成それらを呼ぶ順序.

実行中のWatchパラメーターの状態を見る

コードの段階的な実行

グループ化、取得されたスタックのソート、「外部情報」の取得





開発の主な規則



ツリーの形で表示するという共通の手法を、ストラクチャーの表現方法として選んでいます。このために、二つのクラスが必要です。CNode - スタックに関してすべての情報を記述するために使用される「ノード」CTreeCtrl - すべてのノードを処理する「ツリー」ツリーを処理するためのトレーサー - CTraceCtrl



そのクラスは、以下のヒエラルキーに沿って実行されます。





CNodeBaseとCTreeBaseクラスは、基礎的なプロパティやノードやツリーを扱うメソッドを記述しています。

継承クラス CNodeはCNodeBaseの基本的な機能を引き継ぎ、CTreeBaseは派生クラスCNodeを扱います。それは、CNodeBaseクラスは、そのほか標準のノードの親クラスであり、ヒエラルキーや継承の利便性のために独立したクラスとして孤立しているためです。

標準ライブラリのCTreeNode と異なり、CNodeBaseは、ポインターの 配列 をノードに含んでおり、このノードの「ブランチ」数は、無限です。

CNodeBaseとCNodeクラス

class CNode; class CNodeBase { public : CNode *m_next[]; CNode *m_prev; int m_id; string m_text; public : CNodeBase() { m_id= 0 ; m_text= "" ; } ~CNodeBase(); }; class CNode : public CNodeBase { public : bool m_expand; bool m_check; bool m_select; int m_uses; long m_tick; long m_tick0; datetime m_last; tagWatch m_watch[]; bool m_break; string m_file; int m_line; string m_class; string m_func; string m_prop; public : CNode(); ~CNode(); void AddWatch( string watch, string val); };

すべてのクラスの実装が添付ファイルにて見ることができます。この記事では、ヘッダーと重要な部分のみ記載しています。



分類によれば、 CTreeBase は、悲観式のグラフを代表するものです。派生クラス CTreeCtrlはCNodeを使用し、すべての機能を持ちます； CNodeノードの追加、変更、削除です。



CTreeCtrl とCNodeは、わずかにより広い機能性を持っているため、標準ライブラリの一致するクラス取り替えられています。

CTreeBaseとCTreeCtrlクラス



class CTreeBase { public : CNode *m_root; int m_maxid; public : CTreeBase(); ~CTreeBase(); void Clear(CNode *root= NULL ); CNode *FindNode( int id,CNode *root= NULL ); CNode *FindNode( string txt,CNode *root= NULL ); int GetID( string txt,CNode *root= NULL ); int GetMaxID(CNode *root= NULL ); int AddNode( int id, string text,CNode *root= NULL ); int AddNode( string txt, string text,CNode *root= NULL ); int AddNode(CNode *root, string text); }; class CTreeCtrl : public CTreeBase { public : CTreeCtrl() { m_root.m_file= "__base__" ; m_root.m_line= 0 ; m_root.m_func= "__base__" ; m_root.m_class= "__base__" ; } ~CTreeCtrl() { delete m_root; m_maxid= 0 ; } void Reset(CNode *root= NULL ); void SetDataBy( int mode, int id, string text,CNode *root= NULL ); string GetDataBy( int mode, int id,CNode *root= NULL ); public : bool IsExpand( int id,CNode *root= NULL ); bool ExpandIt( int id, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); void ExpandBy( int mode,CNode *node, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); bool IsCheck( int id,CNode *root= NULL ); bool CheckIt( int id, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); void CheckBy( int mode,CNode *node, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); bool IsSelect( int id,CNode *root= NULL ); bool SelectIt( int id, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); void SelectBy( int mode,CNode *node, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); bool IsBreak( int id,CNode *root= NULL ); bool BreakIt( int id, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); void BreakBy( int mode,CNode *node, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); public : void SortBy( int mode, bool ascend,CNode *root= NULL ); void GroupBy( int mode,CTreeCtrl *atree,CNode *node= NULL ); };

このアーキテクチャは二つのクラスで終了します：CTraceCtrl - このクラスのインスタンスは、トレーシングのために直接使用され、関数の構造を作成するクラスCTreeCtrl の３つのインスタンスを含みます。そして、一時的に保持するCInクラスこれは、新しいノードをCTraceCtrlに追加するために使用される補助的なクラスです。

CTraceCtrlとCIn Classes



class CTraceView; class CTraceCtrl { public : CTreeCtrl *m_stack; CTreeCtrl *m_info; CTreeCtrl *m_file; CTreeCtrl *m_class; CTraceView *m_traceview; CNode *m_cur; CTraceCtrl() { Create(); Reset(); } ~CTraceCtrl() { delete m_stack; delete m_info; delete m_file; delete m_class; } void Create(); void In( string afile, int aline, string aname, int aid); void Out( int aid); bool StepBack(); void Reset() { m_cur=m_stack.m_root; m_stack.Reset(); m_file.Reset(); m_class.Reset(); } void Clear() { m_cur=m_stack.m_root; m_stack.Clear(); m_file.Clear(); m_class.Clear(); } public : void AddWatch( string name, string val); void Break(); }; class CIn { public : void In( string afile, int aline, string afunc) { if (NIL(m_trace)) return ; if (NIL(m_trace.m_tree)) return ; if (NIL(m_trace.m_tree.m_root)) return ; if (NIL(m_trace.m_cur)) m_trace.m_cur=m_trace.m_tree.m_root; m_trace.In(afile,aline,afunc,- 1 ); } void ~CIn() { if (!NIL(m_trace)) m_trace.Out(- 1 ); } };



CInクラスの処理モデル



このクラスは、スタックツリーの作成のために使用されます。



グラフの形成は、CTraceCtrl関数を用い、二つのステージで段階的に実行されます。

void In( string afile, int aline, string aname, int aid); void Out( int aid);

つまり、ツリーを作るために、インーアウトーインーアウトーインーアウトの連続的な呼び出しが行われます。



インーアウト のペアは以下のような形で動作します。



1. （関数、サイクル、条件など）ブロックを括弧後に入力します（「{」）

ブロックを入力する際、CInの新しいインスタンスが作成されます。 いくつか前のノードにて開始されたCTraceCtrlを取得します。CTraceCtrl::In関数は CIn内にて呼ばれ、スタック内に新しいノードを作成します。そのノードは、CTraceCtrl::m_curの現在のノード下に作成されます。すべての情報は、その中に記入されており、ファイル名、行数、クラス名、現在時刻、関数などです。



2. 「"}」 括弧に達した際のブロックからの離脱

ブロックから出る際に、MQLは自動的にCIn::~CInデストラクターを呼び出します。CTraceCtrl::Out はそのデストラクター内にて呼ばれます。CTraceCtrl::m_cur の現在のノードのポインターは、ツリーの一つ上でのレベルに上げられます。そのデストラクターは、新しいノードのためには呼ばれず、ノードはツリー内で留まります。

スタックを形成するスキーマ





呼び出しについてのすべての情報が記入されたツリーの形成におけるコールスタックの作成は、CInコンテナを使用し実行されます。





呼び出しをより簡単にするマクロ



#define _IN CIn _in; _in.In(__FILE__, __LINE__, __FUNCTION__)

オブジェクトを作成する長いコードを再度記述し、ノードを入力することを避けるために、マクロの呼び出しで取り替えることが便利です。ご覧の通り、オブジェクトは作成され、ノードを入力します。



MQLがローカル変数がグローバル変数と同じである場合は警告を出すので、その他の変数名で３から４の類似した定義を以下の形式で作成することがより正確です。



#define _IN1 CIn _in1; _in1.In(__FILE__, __LINE__, __FUNCTION__) #define _IN2 CIn _in2; _in2.In(__FILE__, __LINE__, __FUNCTION__) #define _IN3 CIn _in3; _in3.In(__FILE__, __LINE__, __FUNCTION__)

bool CSampleExpert::InitCheckParameters( int digits_adjust) { _IN; if (InpTakeProfit*digits_adjust<m_symbol.StopsLevel()) { _IN1; printf ( "Take Profit must be greater than %d" ,m_symbol.StopsLevel());

サブブロックに深く進んでいった際には、macros _を使用してください。

411のマクロの出現に伴い、#defineを用い、パラメーターを完全に移すことができます。

従って、CTraceCtrlクラス内で、以下のマクロの定義を見れるようになります。



#define NIL(p) (CheckPointer(p)==POINTER_INVALID)

ポインターの有効性のチェックを短縮できます。



例えば：

if ( CheckPointer (m_tree))== POINTER_INVALID || CheckPointer (m_cur))== POINTER_INVALID ) return ;

より短いものに取り替えられます。

if (NIL(m_tree) || NIL(m_cur)) return ;





トレーシングのためにファイルを準備する



スタックを取得し、管理するために、３つのステップを踏まなければなりません。

#include <Trace.mqh>

標準ライブラリは、CObjectクラスに基づいています。従って、もしファイル内でベースクラスとして使用された場合、Trace.mqh をObject.mqhのみに追加するだけで十分です。





2. _INマクロを必要なブロックに配置してください。

_INマクロの使用例：

bool CSampleExpert::InitCheckParameters( int digits_adjust) { _IN; if (InpTakeProfit*digits_adjust<m_symbol.StopsLevel()) { _IN1; printf ( "Take Profit must be greater than %d" ,m_symbol.StopsLevel());



3. プログラムのメインのモジュールを構成しているOnInit、OnTimeやOnDeinit関数に、グローバルオブジェクトのCTraceCtrlの作成、修正、削除機能を それぞれに追加してください。挿入における出来上がったコードが以下です。

トレーサーをメインのコードに組み込む



int OnInit () { m_traceview= new CTraceView; m_trace= new CTraceCtrl; m_traceview.m_trace=m_trace; m_trace.m_traceview=m_traceview; m_traceview.Create( ChartID ()); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { delete m_traceview; delete m_trace; } void OnTimer () { if (m_traceview.IsOpenView(m_traceview.m_chart)) m_traceview. OnTimer (); else { m_traceview.Deinit(); m_traceview.Create( ChartID ()); } } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { m_traceview. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); }

トレースの表示クラス



スタックが構成されました。取得した情報の表示について紹介します。

このために二つのクラスを使用しなければなりません。CTreeView – ツリー表示用のクラスです。 CTraceView – ツリーの表示やスタックに関する追加情報を管理するクラスその二つのクラスは、ベースクラスCViewから派生しています。





CTreeViewとCTraceViewクラス



class CTreeView: public CView { public : CTreeView(); ~CTreeView(); void Attach(CTreeCtrl *atree); void Create( long chart, string name, int wnd, color clr, color bgclr, color selclr, int x, int y, int dx, int dy, int corn= 0 , int fontsize= 8 , string font= "Arial" ); public : CTreeCtrl *m_tree; int m_sid; int OnClick( string name); public : int m_ndx, m_ndy; int m_bdx, m_bdy; CScrollView m_scroll; bool m_bProperty; void Draw(); void DrawTree(CNode *first, int xpos, int &ypos, int &up, int &dn); void DeleteView(CNode *root= NULL , bool delparent= true ); }; class CTraceView: public CView { public : CTraceView() { }; ~CTraceView() { Deinit(); } void Deinit(); void Create( long chart); public : int m_hagent; CTraceCtrl *m_trace; CTreeView *m_viewstack; CTreeView *m_viewinfo; CTreeView *m_viewfile; CTreeView *m_viewclass; void OnTimer (); void OnChartEvent ( const int , const long &, const double &, const string &); public : void Draw(); void DeleteView(); void UpdateInfoTree(CNode *node, bool bclear); string TimeSeparate( long time); };

個別のサブウィンドウにてスタックを表示しています。



言い換えれば、CTraceViewクラスがCTraceView::Create内の関数にて作成されたときに、CTraceViewが作成され、別のウィンドウにて動作するにも関わらずチャートウィンドウが作成され、すべてのオブジェクトがその中に描画されます。トレースされるコードの処理やチャート上に情報を表示することを妨害しないようにされます。

しかし、二つのウィンドウ間での連携を可能にするために、インジケーターをウィンドウに追加する必要です。それは、ユーザーのすべてのイベントをトレースされるプログラムを持つベースウィンドウへ送信します。



そのインジケーターは、同じCTraceView::Create関数で作成されます。それは外部パラメーター一つのみを持ちます。すべてのイベントが送られるチャートのIDのみです。

TraceAgentインジケーター



#property indicator_chart_window input long cid= 0 ; int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double & price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { EventChartCustom (cid, ( ushort )id, lparam, dparam, sparam); }

結果として、スタックのストラクチャーを得ることができます。









左に表示されたTRACEツリーでは、最初のスタックが表示されます。



選択したノードが(この例ではCTraceView::OnChartEvent)についての詳細な情報を含むINFOウィンドウが以下にあります。ツリーを持つ二つの隣接したウィンドウは同じスタックを表示しますが、（真ん中CLASSツリー）クラスごと、（右側FILEツリー）ファイルごとで 分類されています。

クラスとファイルのツリーは、便利な管理における手段とともに、主要なスタックのツリーとの同期化のためのメカニズムを持ちます。例えば、クラスツリーのクラス名をクリックすると、このクラスのすべての関数がスタックツリーとファイルツリーの中で選択されます。同様に、ファイル名をクリックすると、そのファイル内のすべての関数やクラスが選択されます。















スタックの使用特徴



Watchパラメーターの追加

その仕組みにより、より早く関数の必要なグループを選択し、見ることができます。

ご存知の通り、CNodeのパラメーターは、 tagWatchストラクチャーの配列を含んでいます。情報表示の利便性のためだけに作成されています。変数や式の名前の付けられた値を含みます。

Watchの値のストラクチャー



struct tagWatch { string m_name; string m_val; };

新しいWatchの値を現在のノードに追加するために、CTrace::AddWatch関数を呼び、_WATCHマクロを使用する必要があります。

#define _WATCH(w, v) if (!NIL(m_trace) && !NIL(m_trace.m_cur)) m_trace.m_cur.AddWatch(w, string(v));



追加された値に関する特別な制限は、名前の一意性を管理することにあります。Watchの値の名前は、 CNode::m_watch[]配列に追加される前に、一意性をチェックされるということです。もしその配列が同じ名前の値を持っていれば、新しい値は追加されず、既存のものの値が更新されます。



すべてのWatchの値がインフォーメーションウィンドウにて表示されます。









コードの段階的な実行

MQL5により提供されているその他の便利な機能は、実行中のコードにおけるブレークの作成です。



while (true)の無限ループの使用により、そのブレークが実行されます。MQL5の利便性は、このループからの離脱イベントのハンドリングという部分で、 赤 のボタンをクリックするのみです。実行中にブレークポイントを作成するために、CTrace::Break関数を使用します。



ブレークポイントの実行のための関数



void CTraceCtrl::Break() { if (NIL(m_traceview)) return ; m_stack.BreakBy(TG_ALL, NULL , false ); m_cur.m_break= true ; m_traceview.m_viewstack.m_sid=m_cur.m_id; m_stack.ExpandBy(TG_UP,m_cur, true ,m_cur); m_traceview.Draw(); string name=m_traceview.m_viewstack.m_name+ string (m_cur.m_id)+ ".dbg" ; bool state= ObjectGetInteger (m_traceview.m_chart,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); while (!state) { Sleep ( 1000 ); state= ObjectGetInteger (m_traceview.m_chart,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (!m_traceview.IsOpenView()) break ; m_traceview.Draw(); } m_cur.m_break= false ; m_traceview.Draw(); }





そのようなブレークポイントに達した際、スタックツリーは、このマクロを呼ぶ関数を表示するために同期化します。もしノードがとじられれば、親のノードは、表示するように拡大されます。もし必要であれば、ツリーは、見える場所にノードを持ってくるようスクロールされます。





CTraceCtrl::Breakから脱するために、ノード名の近くの赤色のボタンをクリックしてください。





結論



今、おもしろい「おもちゃ」を得ることができました。この記事を書く間に、CTraceCtrlを使用するたくさんの異なる形を試し、MQL5がエキスパートアドバイザーを管理し、その処理を操作するユニークな特徴を持っていることを確認しました。トレーサーを開発するために使用されるすべての特徴は、MQL4では使用できません。これはMQL5のみの利点であることを示し、その可能性をまた広げるものです。

添付されたコードでは、すこの記事で紹介されていたすべてのクラスをサービスライブラリ（それらが目的ではないため最小限のみ）とともに見ることができます。さらに、すぐに使用できる、_INの場所にある標準ライブラリの更新済みファイルを添付しています。すべては、MACD Sample.mq5.- MetaTrader5の標準デリバリーに含まれるエキスパートアドバイザーにて行われています。



