Valute / TAK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TAK: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited American Depositary Share
15.06 USD 0.04 (0.27%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TAK ha avuto una variazione del 0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.04 e ad un massimo di 15.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited American Depositary Share. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TAK News
- Il titolo Salesforce guadagna con AbbVie il terzo cliente tra le top 20 farmaceutiche
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
- Barclays avvia la copertura di Protagonist Therapeutics con rating Overweight
- Barclays initiates Protagonist Therapeutics stock with Overweight rating
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Transcript
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Special Call - Slideshow (NYSE:TAK)
- Pfizer: Still A Bargain Despite Kennedy's Anti-Vaccine Attacks (NYSE:PFE)
- What's Going On With Takeda Stock On Friday? - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (NYSE:TAK)
- Why Is Ionis Pharma Stock Gaining Thursday? - Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)
- Industry Analysis: Eli Lilly Stock Tops My Tier Two Pharmaceuticals List (NYSE:LLY)
- Intellia Therapeutics: It May Be Time To Get Excited And Buy (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:NTLA)
- Takeda Pharma ADR earnings beat by $150.82, revenue fell short of estimates
- Why Is Takeda Pharma Stock Falling On Wednesday? - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (NYSE:TAK)
- Alkermes Offers The Next Proof Point For Its Narcolepsy Approach. Stock Dives.
- Takeda: Positioned To Tackle Future Clinical Demand In A Highly Regulated Sector (TAK)
- Astria: Betting On Navenibart In The Crowded HAE Arena
- Takeda stock rises after positive Phase 3 results for narcolepsy drug
- Takeda: Positives And Negatives Offset Each Other (NYSE:TAK)
- US FDA approves KalVista Pharma’s swelling disorder drug, shares rise
- Wave Life Sciences: Speculative, But Promising (NASDAQ:WVE)
- Amgen Stock: Imdelltra Data And Q1 Results Impress (NASDAQ:AMGN)
- ASCO 2025: Profiling The Biggest Presentations At The Biggest Cancer Meeting
- Jefferies raises Veeva Systems stock price target to $335 from $280
- TD Cowen lifts Veeva stock price target to $284 on strong F1Q results
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.04 15.10
Intervallo Annuale
12.80 15.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.02
- Apertura
- 15.06
- Bid
- 15.06
- Ask
- 15.36
- Minimo
- 15.04
- Massimo
- 15.10
- Volume
- 2.345 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.09%
20 settembre, sabato