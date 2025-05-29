QuotazioniSezioni
TAK: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited American Depositary Share

15.06 USD 0.04 (0.27%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TAK ha avuto una variazione del 0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.04 e ad un massimo di 15.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited American Depositary Share. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.04 15.10
Intervallo Annuale
12.80 15.69
Chiusura Precedente
15.02
Apertura
15.06
Bid
15.06
Ask
15.36
Minimo
15.04
Massimo
15.10
Volume
2.345 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.27%
Variazione Mensile
-0.20%
Variazione Semestrale
0.27%
Variazione Annuale
5.09%
20 settembre, sabato