Valute / OI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OI: O-I Glass Inc
13.14 USD 0.33 (2.58%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OI ha avuto una variazione del 2.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.60 e ad un massimo di 13.18.
Segui le dinamiche di O-I Glass Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OI News
- Should Value Investors Buy OI Glass (OI) Stock?
- O-I Glass Stock: Big Winner From Rate Cuts Ready For A Turnaround (NYSE:OI)
- Ethereum To $6,800 By Year End? CME Futures Data Shows Record Institutional Demand
- Cardano Derivatives Market Fires Up As Futures Open Interest Explodes, A Rally For ADA Ahead?
- Solana Futures Market Surges As Open Interest Hits Record Levels, A Rally Brewing?
- Are Investors Undervaluing OI Glass (OI) Right Now?
- Whales Load Up On Ethereum, But Analysts Fear $4K Dip Ahead
- O-I Glass (OI) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Wall Street Analysts Believe O-I Glass (OI) Could Rally 28.58%: Here's is How to Trade
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Array Digital Infrastructure, Liberty Latin America and Cambium Networks
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights O-I Glass and Apogee Enterprises
- 2 Stocks to Buy From the Prospering Glass Products Industry
- Is OI Glass (OI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Ethereum Futures Demand Pushes Open Interest To Record Levels As Price Rallies
- O-I Glass Q2 EPS Beats by 29%
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In Q3 - LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU), O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)
- O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- O-I Glass Tops Earnings Estimates in Q2, Raises '25 EPS Outlook
- Is OI Glass (OI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- O-I Glass Q2 2025 slides: Cost savings drive earnings growth, guidance raised
- O-I Glass (OI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- O-I Glass shares up as adjusted earnings beat expectations
- O-I Glass earnings beat by $0.12, revenue was in line with estimates
- Are Investors Undervaluing Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Right Now?
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.60 13.18
Intervallo Annuale
9.00 16.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.81
- Apertura
- 12.78
- Bid
- 13.14
- Ask
- 13.44
- Minimo
- 12.60
- Massimo
- 13.18
- Volume
- 4.122 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.00%
20 settembre, sabato