OI: O-I Glass Inc

13.14 USD 0.33 (2.58%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OI ha avuto una variazione del 2.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.60 e ad un massimo di 13.18.

Segui le dinamiche di O-I Glass Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.60 13.18
Intervallo Annuale
9.00 16.04
Chiusura Precedente
12.81
Apertura
12.78
Bid
13.14
Ask
13.44
Minimo
12.60
Massimo
13.18
Volume
4.122 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.58%
Variazione Mensile
3.06%
Variazione Semestrale
14.86%
Variazione Annuale
1.00%
20 settembre, sabato