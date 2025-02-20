QuotazioniSezioni
NRDS: NerdWallet Inc - Class A

11.08 USD 0.20 (1.77%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NRDS ha avuto una variazione del -1.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.00 e ad un massimo di 11.43.

Segui le dinamiche di NerdWallet Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.00 11.43
Intervallo Annuale
7.55 16.45
Chiusura Precedente
11.28
Apertura
11.30
Bid
11.08
Ask
11.38
Minimo
11.00
Massimo
11.43
Volume
1.176 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.77%
Variazione Mensile
8.52%
Variazione Semestrale
20.70%
Variazione Annuale
-11.15%
20 settembre, sabato