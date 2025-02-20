クォートセクション
通貨 / NRDS
NRDS: NerdWallet Inc - Class A

11.28 USD 0.18 (1.62%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NRDSの今日の為替レートは、1.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.18の安値と11.34の高値で取引されました。

NerdWallet Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
11.18 11.34
1年のレンジ
7.55 16.45
以前の終値
11.10
始値
11.24
買値
11.28
買値
11.58
安値
11.18
高値
11.34
出来高
1.026 K
1日の変化
1.62%
1ヶ月の変化
10.48%
6ヶ月の変化
22.88%
1年の変化
-9.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K