通貨 / NRDS
NRDS: NerdWallet Inc - Class A
11.28 USD 0.18 (1.62%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NRDSの今日の為替レートは、1.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.18の安値と11.34の高値で取引されました。
NerdWallet Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NRDS News
- Is the revamped American Express Platinum card worth the $895 fee? This new perk may seal the deal.
- NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS): Why I'm Having A Metanoia
- Earnings call transcript: NerdWallet Q2 2025 misses forecasts, stock drops
- My credit score and income are better than ever, but my bank won’t lower my credit-card APR. Here’s how to fight back.
- NerdWallet stock price target lowered to $17 at Truist Securities
- NerdWallet (NRDS) Q2 Profit Jumps 135%
- NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Nerdwallet earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Kids need hands-on money lessons. Why not let them ‘FAFO’?
- Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Atlanticus Holdings: Trading At Fair Valuation Ahead Of Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATLC)
- NerdWallet Stock Is Becoming A Cash Flow Powerhouse (NASDAQ:NRDS)
- NerdWallet: Chasing Growth At High Cost, But A Great Value Play Nevertheless (NRDS)
- NerdWallet: Revenue Diversity Will Lead To Continued Growth (NASDAQ:NRDS)
- You have to spend a year’s salary to really get the most out of the new Chase Sapphire Reserve card
- nerdwallet grants equity awards to chief business officer
- Rockwell Automation Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Oscar Health, Charles River Laboratories, Walt Disney, Voya Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI), BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)
- NerdWallet Is Navigating The Threat Of AI (NASDAQ:NRDS)
- How do I apply for a tax-filing extension? What if I can’t pay? Your last-minute Tax Day questions, answered.
- NerdWallet Stock: A Diverse And Growing Business (NASDAQ:NRDS)
- NerdWallet Stock: An Excellent Value Stock For A Volatile Market (NASDAQ:NRDS)
- NerdWallet (NRDS) Shares Plunge on Concerns Over Drop in Users - TipRanks.com
- NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
11.18 11.34
1年のレンジ
7.55 16.45
- 以前の終値
- 11.10
- 始値
- 11.24
- 買値
- 11.28
- 買値
- 11.58
- 安値
- 11.18
- 高値
- 11.34
- 出来高
- 1.026 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.88%
- 1年の変化
- -9.54%
