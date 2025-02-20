Currencies / NRDS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NRDS: NerdWallet Inc - Class A
10.97 USD 0.09 (0.81%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NRDS exchange rate has changed by -0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.76 and at a high of 11.06.
Follow NerdWallet Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NRDS News
- NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS): Why I'm Having A Metanoia
- Earnings call transcript: NerdWallet Q2 2025 misses forecasts, stock drops
- My credit score and income are better than ever, but my bank won’t lower my credit-card APR. Here’s how to fight back.
- NerdWallet stock price target lowered to $17 at Truist Securities
- NerdWallet (NRDS) Q2 Profit Jumps 135%
- NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Nerdwallet earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Kids need hands-on money lessons. Why not let them ‘FAFO’?
- Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Atlanticus Holdings: Trading At Fair Valuation Ahead Of Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATLC)
- NerdWallet Stock Is Becoming A Cash Flow Powerhouse (NASDAQ:NRDS)
- NerdWallet: Chasing Growth At High Cost, But A Great Value Play Nevertheless (NRDS)
- NerdWallet: Revenue Diversity Will Lead To Continued Growth (NASDAQ:NRDS)
- You have to spend a year’s salary to really get the most out of the new Chase Sapphire Reserve card
- nerdwallet grants equity awards to chief business officer
- Rockwell Automation Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Oscar Health, Charles River Laboratories, Walt Disney, Voya Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI), BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)
- NerdWallet Is Navigating The Threat Of AI (NASDAQ:NRDS)
- How do I apply for a tax-filing extension? What if I can’t pay? Your last-minute Tax Day questions, answered.
- NerdWallet Stock: A Diverse And Growing Business (NASDAQ:NRDS)
- NerdWallet Stock: An Excellent Value Stock For A Volatile Market (NASDAQ:NRDS)
- NerdWallet (NRDS) Shares Plunge on Concerns Over Drop in Users - TipRanks.com
- NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
10.76 11.06
Year Range
7.55 16.45
- Previous Close
- 11.06
- Open
- 11.06
- Bid
- 10.97
- Ask
- 11.27
- Low
- 10.76
- High
- 11.06
- Volume
- 892
- Daily Change
- -0.81%
- Month Change
- 7.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.50%
- Year Change
- -12.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%