통화 / NRDS
NRDS: NerdWallet Inc - Class A
11.08 USD 0.20 (1.77%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NRDS 환율이 오늘 -1.77%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.00이고 고가는 11.43이었습니다.
NerdWallet Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
11.00 11.43
년간 변동
7.55 16.45
- 이전 종가
- 11.28
- 시가
- 11.30
- Bid
- 11.08
- Ask
- 11.38
- 저가
- 11.00
- 고가
- 11.43
- 볼륨
- 1.176 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.77%
- 월 변동
- 8.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.70%
- 년간 변동율
- -11.15%
20 9월, 토요일